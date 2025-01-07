iifl-logo-icon 1
Worldwide Aluminium Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

26.76
(4.98%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

2.53

1.37

2.91

yoy growth (%)

-100

83.78

-52.66

-20.08

Raw materials

0

-2.5

-1.31

-2.45

As % of sales

0

98.9

95.04

84.22

Employee costs

-0.21

-0.21

-0.25

-0.38

As % of sales

0

8.66

18.38

13.24

Other costs

-0.12

-0.13

-0.62

-0.27

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

5.38

45.44

9.55

Operating profit

-0.33

-0.32

-0.81

-0.2

OPM

0

-12.95

-58.87

-7.02

Depreciation

0

0

-0.05

-0.14

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.35

0

1.37

0.48

Profit before tax

0.01

-0.32

0.5

0.12

Taxes

0

0

-0.3

0.01

Tax rate

-40.65

1.06

-60.11

9.8

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0

-0.33

0.19

0.14

Exceptional items

0

0

0

-0.7

Net profit

0

-0.33

0.19

-0.56

yoy growth (%)

-102.19

-266.43

-135.5

21,931.9

NPM

0

-13.11

14.48

-19.3

