Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
2.53
1.37
2.91
yoy growth (%)
-100
83.78
-52.66
-20.08
Raw materials
0
-2.5
-1.31
-2.45
As % of sales
0
98.9
95.04
84.22
Employee costs
-0.21
-0.21
-0.25
-0.38
As % of sales
0
8.66
18.38
13.24
Other costs
-0.12
-0.13
-0.62
-0.27
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
5.38
45.44
9.55
Operating profit
-0.33
-0.32
-0.81
-0.2
OPM
0
-12.95
-58.87
-7.02
Depreciation
0
0
-0.05
-0.14
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.35
0
1.37
0.48
Profit before tax
0.01
-0.32
0.5
0.12
Taxes
0
0
-0.3
0.01
Tax rate
-40.65
1.06
-60.11
9.8
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0
-0.33
0.19
0.14
Exceptional items
0
0
0
-0.7
Net profit
0
-0.33
0.19
-0.56
yoy growth (%)
-102.19
-266.43
-135.5
21,931.9
NPM
0
-13.11
14.48
-19.3
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.