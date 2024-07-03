Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹26.53
Prev. Close₹26.53
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.28
Day's High₹26.66
Day's Low₹25.22
52 Week's High₹34.09
52 Week's Low₹13.26
Book Value₹19.93
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)8.38
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.29
3.29
3.29
3.29
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.87
2.87
2.87
2.86
Net Worth
6.16
6.16
6.16
6.15
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
2.53
1.37
2.91
yoy growth (%)
-100
83.78
-52.66
-20.08
Raw materials
0
-2.5
-1.31
-2.45
As % of sales
0
98.9
95.04
84.22
Employee costs
-0.21
-0.21
-0.25
-0.38
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.01
-0.32
0.5
0.12
Depreciation
0
0
-0.05
-0.14
Tax paid
0
0
-0.3
0.01
Working capital
0
3.25
0.54
-0.39
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100
83.78
-52.66
-20.08
Op profit growth
2.86
-59.55
296.82
20.39
EBIT growth
-103.87
-163.93
278.68
1,174.48
Net profit growth
-102.19
-266.43
-135.5
21,931.9
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2005
|Mar-2004
Gross Sales
3.67
6.1
7.69
10.84
9.82
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3.67
6.1
7.69
10.84
9.82
Other Operating Income
-0.02
0.06
-0.11
0
0
Other Income
0.41
0.4
0.62
0.31
0.43
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
Mahesh Agarwal
Managing Director
Parag Jain
Joint Managing Director
Abhishek Jain
Non Executive Director
Punita Jain.
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Worldwide Aluminium Ltd
Summary
Worldwide Aluminium Ltd (Formerly known Worldwide Leather Exports Ltd) was incorporated in June, 1990. The Haryana based company was earlier engaged in the business of merchant exporting of footwear. The Company opened a retail outlet in Gurgaon underthe name of Bertini Retail during 2004. During 2005-06, the Company showcased shoes under the Bertini brand at Shoppers Stop. It became a preferred supplier to the prestigious chain Shoe Tree. Recently, it signed an MOU for supply of select footwear to owners of Egle brand under their new launch of Homme.Thereafter, the Company altered the main object clause of the Memorandum of Association there by enabling to carry on the business relating to Manufacturing, Trading of aluminum foils, powders, wires, cable sheets and grills during year 2017-18. The name of Company was changed from Worldwide Leather Exports Limited to Worldwide Aluminium Limited during 2019-20 and resulting during 2019-20, it engaged in the trading of all kinds of aluminium foils, aluminium sheets, strips, coils, PP caps etc.
The Worldwide Aluminium Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹25.49 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Worldwide Aluminium Ltd is ₹8.38 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Worldwide Aluminium Ltd is 0 and 1.33 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Worldwide Aluminium Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Worldwide Aluminium Ltd is ₹13.26 and ₹34.09 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Worldwide Aluminium Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 7.42%, 3 Years at 22.45%, 1 Year at 79.14%, 6 Month at -1.67%, 3 Month at 9.13% and 1 Month at -10.34%.
