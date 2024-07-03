iifl-logo-icon 1
Worldwide Aluminium Ltd Share Price

25.49
(-3.92%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:57:00 PM

  • Open26.53
  • Day's High26.66
  • 52 Wk High34.09
  • Prev. Close26.53
  • Day's Low25.22
  • 52 Wk Low 13.26
  • Turnover (lac)0.28
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value19.93
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)8.38
  • Div. Yield0
Worldwide Aluminium Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

26.53

Prev. Close

26.53

Turnover(Lac.)

0.28

Day's High

26.66

Day's Low

25.22

52 Week's High

34.09

52 Week's Low

13.26

Book Value

19.93

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

8.38

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Worldwide Aluminium Ltd Corporate Action

12 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 Sep, 2024

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Worldwide Aluminium Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Worldwide Aluminium Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:07 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 55.61%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 55.61%

Non-Promoter- 44.38%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 44.38%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Worldwide Aluminium Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.29

3.29

3.29

3.29

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2.87

2.87

2.87

2.86

Net Worth

6.16

6.16

6.16

6.15

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

2.53

1.37

2.91

yoy growth (%)

-100

83.78

-52.66

-20.08

Raw materials

0

-2.5

-1.31

-2.45

As % of sales

0

98.9

95.04

84.22

Employee costs

-0.21

-0.21

-0.25

-0.38

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.01

-0.32

0.5

0.12

Depreciation

0

0

-0.05

-0.14

Tax paid

0

0

-0.3

0.01

Working capital

0

3.25

0.54

-0.39

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100

83.78

-52.66

-20.08

Op profit growth

2.86

-59.55

296.82

20.39

EBIT growth

-103.87

-163.93

278.68

1,174.48

Net profit growth

-102.19

-266.43

-135.5

21,931.9

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2005Mar-2004

Gross Sales

3.67

6.1

7.69

10.84

9.82

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3.67

6.1

7.69

10.84

9.82

Other Operating Income

-0.02

0.06

-0.11

0

0

Other Income

0.41

0.4

0.62

0.31

0.43

Worldwide Aluminium Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Worldwide Aluminium Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

Mahesh Agarwal

Managing Director

Parag Jain

Joint Managing Director

Abhishek Jain

Non Executive Director

Punita Jain.

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Worldwide Aluminium Ltd

Summary

Worldwide Aluminium Ltd (Formerly known Worldwide Leather Exports Ltd) was incorporated in June, 1990. The Haryana based company was earlier engaged in the business of merchant exporting of footwear. The Company opened a retail outlet in Gurgaon underthe name of Bertini Retail during 2004. During 2005-06, the Company showcased shoes under the Bertini brand at Shoppers Stop. It became a preferred supplier to the prestigious chain Shoe Tree. Recently, it signed an MOU for supply of select footwear to owners of Egle brand under their new launch of Homme.Thereafter, the Company altered the main object clause of the Memorandum of Association there by enabling to carry on the business relating to Manufacturing, Trading of aluminum foils, powders, wires, cable sheets and grills during year 2017-18. The name of Company was changed from Worldwide Leather Exports Limited to Worldwide Aluminium Limited during 2019-20 and resulting during 2019-20, it engaged in the trading of all kinds of aluminium foils, aluminium sheets, strips, coils, PP caps etc.
Company FAQs

What is the Worldwide Aluminium Ltd share price today?

The Worldwide Aluminium Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹25.49 today.

What is the Market Cap of Worldwide Aluminium Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Worldwide Aluminium Ltd is ₹8.38 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Worldwide Aluminium Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Worldwide Aluminium Ltd is 0 and 1.33 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Worldwide Aluminium Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Worldwide Aluminium Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Worldwide Aluminium Ltd is ₹13.26 and ₹34.09 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Worldwide Aluminium Ltd?

Worldwide Aluminium Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 7.42%, 3 Years at 22.45%, 1 Year at 79.14%, 6 Month at -1.67%, 3 Month at 9.13% and 1 Month at -10.34%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Worldwide Aluminium Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Worldwide Aluminium Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 55.62 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 44.38 %

