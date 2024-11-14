Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 12 Nov 2024

Worldwide Aluminium Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the Second Quarter ended on September 30 2024 as per the requirement of Regulation-33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015. 2. To transact any other business with the permission of the chair. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30 and Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 With regard to above, this is to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors was held today, Thursday, November 14, 2024, at 05:00 PM, at the Registered Office of the Company, which commenced at 05:00 PM and concluded at 05:30 PM and the Board considered the following agenda items: 1. Approved the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Half Year & Quarter ended on September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 15.11.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Sep 2024 28 Aug 2024

Worldwide Aluminium Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve With regard to above this is to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Thursday 05th September 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company to inter-alia consider the following agenda items. 1. Approval of Directors Report for the Financial Year ended on 31st March. 2024. 2. Take a note of the Secretarial Auditors Report for the Financial Year ended on 31st March 2024. 3. Approval of Notice for convening 34th Annual General Meeting of the Company 4. Annual Report of the Company 5. Any other business with the consent of the Chair. Appointment of Internal Auditor of M/s Sudhanshu Agarwal & Assoicates, Practicing Chartered accountants FRN No; 035618N (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.09.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

Worldwide Aluminium Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the First Quarter ended on June 30 2024 as per the requirement of Regulation-33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015. 2. To transact any other business with the permission of the chair. With regard to above, this is to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors was held today, Wednesday, August 14, 2024, at 4:10 PM, at the Registered Office of the Company, which commenced at 04:10 PM and concluded at 04:20 PM and the Board considered the following agenda items: 1. Approved the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended on June 30, 2024, along with the Unmodified Limited Review Reports thereon issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company. You are requested to kindly intimate the members of the Stock Exchange and public at large accordingly. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 20 May 2024

Worldwide Aluminium Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29 and other applicable regulations if any of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday May 28 2024 inter-alia to consider approve and take on record the Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended March 31 2024. Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and the Companys internal code of conduct for prevention of Insider Trading the Trading window for dealing in securities of the Company will remain closed till 48 hours post the outcome of board meeting i.e. till May 30 2024 the Trading window shall re-open on May 31 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), 2015 (Listing Regulations), we wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. on May 28, 2024 inter -alia: Considered and approved the Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 and we are enclosing herewith: 1. Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and Year ended March 31, 2024; 2. Independent Auditors Report issued by M/s Surrendra & Associates., Statutory Auditors of the Company on Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and Year ended March 31, 2024:The Meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 05:30 P.M. and concluded at 8:40 P.M. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/05/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024