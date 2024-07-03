Worldwide Aluminium Ltd Summary

Worldwide Aluminium Ltd (Formerly known Worldwide Leather Exports Ltd) was incorporated in June, 1990. The Haryana based company was earlier engaged in the business of merchant exporting of footwear. The Company opened a retail outlet in Gurgaon underthe name of Bertini Retail during 2004. During 2005-06, the Company showcased shoes under the Bertini brand at Shoppers Stop. It became a preferred supplier to the prestigious chain Shoe Tree. Recently, it signed an MOU for supply of select footwear to owners of Egle brand under their new launch of Homme.Thereafter, the Company altered the main object clause of the Memorandum of Association there by enabling to carry on the business relating to Manufacturing, Trading of aluminum foils, powders, wires, cable sheets and grills during year 2017-18. The name of Company was changed from Worldwide Leather Exports Limited to Worldwide Aluminium Limited during 2019-20 and resulting during 2019-20, it engaged in the trading of all kinds of aluminium foils, aluminium sheets, strips, coils, PP caps etc.