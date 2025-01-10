Yarn Syndicate Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.75
3.75
3.75
3.75
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
11
-4.17
-4.01
-4.41
Net Worth
23.75
-0.42
-0.26
-0.66
Minority Interest
Debt
2.57
0.43
0.55
0.86
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
26.32
0.01
0.29
0.2
Fixed Assets
0.06
0.06
0.07
0.07
Intangible Assets
Investments
19.85
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
5.27
-0.14
0.17
0.07
Inventories
0.29
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
2.54
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
3.59
0.03
0.33
0.23
Sundry Creditors
-1.11
-0.03
-0.03
-0.02
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.03
-0.14
-0.13
-0.14
Cash
1.14
0.09
0.05
0.05
Total Assets
26.32
0.01
0.29
0.19
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.