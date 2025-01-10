iifl-logo-icon 1
Yarn Syndicate Ltd Balance Sheet

28.25
(0.39%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.75

3.75

3.75

3.75

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

11

-4.17

-4.01

-4.41

Net Worth

23.75

-0.42

-0.26

-0.66

Minority Interest

Debt

2.57

0.43

0.55

0.86

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

26.32

0.01

0.29

0.2

Fixed Assets

0.06

0.06

0.07

0.07

Intangible Assets

Investments

19.85

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

5.27

-0.14

0.17

0.07

Inventories

0.29

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

2.54

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

3.59

0.03

0.33

0.23

Sundry Creditors

-1.11

-0.03

-0.03

-0.02

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.03

-0.14

-0.13

-0.14

Cash

1.14

0.09

0.05

0.05

Total Assets

26.32

0.01

0.29

0.19

Yarn Syndicate : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Yarn Syndicate Ltd

