Open₹29.45
Prev. Close₹29.32
Turnover(Lac.)₹4.5
Day's High₹30
Day's Low₹28.5
52 Week's High₹61
52 Week's Low₹22.6
Book Value₹38.29
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)11.11
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.75
3.75
3.75
3.75
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
11
-4.17
-4.01
-4.41
Net Worth
23.75
-0.42
-0.26
-0.66
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
3.65
2.73
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
33.71
-67.07
Raw materials
0
0
-3.33
-2.57
As % of sales
0
0
91.25
94.17
Employee costs
-0.06
-0.06
-0.06
-0.17
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.18
-1.46
0.65
2.96
Depreciation
0
-0.01
-0.06
-0.07
Tax paid
-0.15
0.11
-0.51
-0.76
Working capital
-0.1
-1.27
0.24
0.75
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
-100
33.71
-67.07
Op profit growth
-86.76
-1,262.8
-108.55
-1,350.01
EBIT growth
-87.07
-323.22
-78.25
3,731.27
Net profit growth
-74.24
-1,059.81
-93.63
-49,442.71
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
3.9
0
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
3.9
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
1.09
0.03
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Ravi Pandya
Independent Director
Nandish Jani
Independent Director
Nidhi Bansal
Non Executive Director
Chetan Kumar Ojha
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shwetambery Khurana.
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Yarn Syndicate Limited, a government-recognised Trading House, was incorporated in May 46 as a Public Limited Company. It belongs to the Patodia-YSL group. The Company engaged in trading and export of cotton yarn, had commenced its business operations as dealers in all types of YARN soon thereafter.The Company became one of the pioneers to export all types of yarn, viz. cotton yarn, polyester cotton yarn, polyester viscose yarn, flax yarn, jute yarn, bamboo yarn, organic yarn etc. from India and in the more than four decades since, has become one of the leading exporters of cotton and other varieties of yarn in the country. In 1994, it set up manufacturing facilities for knitted fabrics and dyed yarn in order to cater to the international buyers with a committed delivery of quality products at competitive price range. The unit was set up at Mudalipalayam (Periyar district), Tamilnadu. The company came out with a public issue in Mar.94 to part-finance the project. Commercial production of the knitting unit commenced production in 1994-95. The yarn dyeing unit could not be set up by the company due to agitation in the area of Bhawani River Industrial Belt by the local people along with negative attitude of the authorities towards such projects.During 1997-98, the company achieved an export turnover of Rs 80.31 cr. The company was awarded a Gold Trophy for higest exports and Bronze Trophy for export of Cotton Yarn to Non Quota Countries by TEXPROCIL for export during 1996-97. YS
The Yarn Syndicate Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹29.63 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Yarn Syndicate Ltd is ₹11.11 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Yarn Syndicate Ltd is 0 and 0.77 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Yarn Syndicate Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Yarn Syndicate Ltd is ₹22.6 and ₹61 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Yarn Syndicate Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 58.84%, 3 Years at 82.04%, 1 Year at 21.71%, 6 Month at -31.48%, 3 Month at -28.77% and 1 Month at -10.31%.
