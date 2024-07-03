iifl-logo-icon 1
Yarn Syndicate Ltd Share Price

29.63
(1.06%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:25:00 AM

  • Open29.45
  • Day's High30
  • 52 Wk High61
  • Prev. Close29.32
  • Day's Low28.5
  • 52 Wk Low 22.6
  • Turnover (lac)4.5
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value38.29
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)11.11
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Yarn Syndicate Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

29.45

Prev. Close

29.32

Turnover(Lac.)

4.5

Day's High

30

Day's Low

28.5

52 Week's High

61

52 Week's Low

22.6

Book Value

38.29

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

11.11

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Yarn Syndicate Ltd Corporate Action

23 Jan 2024

12:00 AM

Rights

arrow

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Sep, 2024

arrow

12 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

13 Dec 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Yarn Syndicate Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Yarn Syndicate Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:40 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Feb-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 6.72%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 6.72%

Non-Promoter- 0.10%

Institutions: 0.09%

Non-Institutions: 93.17%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Yarn Syndicate Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.75

3.75

3.75

3.75

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

11

-4.17

-4.01

-4.41

Net Worth

23.75

-0.42

-0.26

-0.66

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

3.65

2.73

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

33.71

-67.07

Raw materials

0

0

-3.33

-2.57

As % of sales

0

0

91.25

94.17

Employee costs

-0.06

-0.06

-0.06

-0.17

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.18

-1.46

0.65

2.96

Depreciation

0

-0.01

-0.06

-0.07

Tax paid

-0.15

0.11

-0.51

-0.76

Working capital

-0.1

-1.27

0.24

0.75

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

-100

33.71

-67.07

Op profit growth

-86.76

-1,262.8

-108.55

-1,350.01

EBIT growth

-87.07

-323.22

-78.25

3,731.27

Net profit growth

-74.24

-1,059.81

-93.63

-49,442.71

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

3.9

0

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

3.9

0

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

1.09

0.03

Yarn Syndicate Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Yarn Syndicate Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Ravi Pandya

Independent Director

Nandish Jani

Independent Director

Nidhi Bansal

Non Executive Director

Chetan Kumar Ojha

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shwetambery Khurana.

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Yarn Syndicate Ltd

Summary

Yarn Syndicate Limited, a government-recognised Trading House, was incorporated in May 46 as a Public Limited Company. It belongs to the Patodia-YSL group. The Company engaged in trading and export of cotton yarn, had commenced its business operations as dealers in all types of YARN soon thereafter.The Company became one of the pioneers to export all types of yarn, viz. cotton yarn, polyester cotton yarn, polyester viscose yarn, flax yarn, jute yarn, bamboo yarn, organic yarn etc. from India and in the more than four decades since, has become one of the leading exporters of cotton and other varieties of yarn in the country. In 1994, it set up manufacturing facilities for knitted fabrics and dyed yarn in order to cater to the international buyers with a committed delivery of quality products at competitive price range. The unit was set up at Mudalipalayam (Periyar district), Tamilnadu. The company came out with a public issue in Mar.94 to part-finance the project. Commercial production of the knitting unit commenced production in 1994-95. The yarn dyeing unit could not be set up by the company due to agitation in the area of Bhawani River Industrial Belt by the local people along with negative attitude of the authorities towards such projects.During 1997-98, the company achieved an export turnover of Rs 80.31 cr. The company was awarded a Gold Trophy for higest exports and Bronze Trophy for export of Cotton Yarn to Non Quota Countries by TEXPROCIL for export during 1996-97. YS
Company FAQs

What is the Yarn Syndicate Ltd share price today?

The Yarn Syndicate Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹29.63 today.

What is the Market Cap of Yarn Syndicate Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Yarn Syndicate Ltd is ₹11.11 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Yarn Syndicate Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Yarn Syndicate Ltd is 0 and 0.77 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Yarn Syndicate Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Yarn Syndicate Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Yarn Syndicate Ltd is ₹22.6 and ₹61 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Yarn Syndicate Ltd?

Yarn Syndicate Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 58.84%, 3 Years at 82.04%, 1 Year at 21.71%, 6 Month at -31.48%, 3 Month at -28.77% and 1 Month at -10.31%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Yarn Syndicate Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Yarn Syndicate Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 6.73 %
Institutions - 0.10 %
Public - 93.18 %

