Board Meeting 12 Dec 2024 12 Dec 2024

The Board of Directors (the Board) at its meeting held on Thursday, 12th December, 2024 commenced at 4.00 p.m. and concluded at 4:45 p.m., inter alia: 1. On recommendation of Audit Committee, considered and recommended the appointment of M/s. SSRV & Associates., Chartered Accountants, Mumbai (FRN: 135901W) to fill up the casual vacancy in the office of the statutory auditor subject to the approval of shareholders in the general meeting of the Company.

Board Meeting 9 Dec 2024 6 Dec 2024

YARN SYNDICATE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a. the appointment of M/s. Aniket Goyal & Associates. Chartered Accountants Ahmedabad (FRN: 022331C) to fill up the casual vacancy in the office of the statutory auditor subject to the approval of shareholders in the general meeting of the Company. b. To transact other businesses as per agenda being circulated. Outcome of Board Meeting held on Monday, 9th December, 2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR), 2015 and on the recommendation of Audit Committee, the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on Monday, 9th December, 2024 has approved the appointment of M/s Aniket Goyal & Associates., Chartered Accountants, Ahmedabad (FRN: 022331C) to fill up the Casual Vacancy in the office of the statutory auditor subject to the approval of shareholders in the general meeting of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/12/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 9 Nov 2024

YARN SYNDICATE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended as on 30th September 2024 along with Limited Review Report thereon. Outcome of Board Meeting held on Wednesday,13th November,2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 6 Sep 2024 6 Sep 2024

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

YARN SYNDICATE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a) Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended as on 30th June 2024 along with Limited Review Report thereon. b) To transact other businesses as per agenda being circulated. Outcome of Board Meeting held on Wednesday,14th August,2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 18 Jul 2024 18 Jul 2024

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 23 May 2024

YARN SYNDICATE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 We hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday 30th May 2024 at 3:00 P.M. at the Shop No 128 Supemall-2 GH-0 Circle Infocity Gandhinagar (Gandhinagar) Sector 7 Gandhinagar Gujarat India - 382 007 inter alia to consider and approve the the standalone and consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended on 31st March 2024 along with Auditors Report. Pursuant to second proviso to Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, We hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, in their meeting held today, i.e. on 30th May, 2024 at the Shop No 128 Supemall-2 GH-0 Circle Infocity, Gandhinagar, (Gandhinagar) Sector 7, Gandhinagar, Gujarat, India - 382 007, which commenced at 3:00 P. M. and concluded at 9:10 P.M., has consider and approve the standalone and consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2024 along with Auditors Report. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 27 Feb 2024 27 Feb 2024

Rights Issue Committee approves allotment of shares w.r.t. Rights Issue of the Company.

Board Meeting 6 Feb 2024 31 Jan 2024

YARN SYNDICATE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 We hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday 6th February 2024 at 3:00 P.M. at the Shop No 128 Supemall-2 GH-0 Circle Infocity Gandhinagar (Gandhinagar) Sector 7 Gandhinagar Gujarat India - 382 007 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Nine Months ended on 31st December 2023 along with Limited Review Report. Pursuant to second proviso to Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, We hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, in their meeting held today, i.e. on 6th February, 2024 at the Shop No 128 Supemall-2 GH-0 Circle Infocity, Gandhinagar, (Gandhinagar) Sector 7, Gandhinagar, Gujarat, India - 382 007, which has Consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for commenced at 3:00 P.M. and concluded at 7:00 P.M. the Quarter and Nine Months ended on 31st December, 2023 along with Limited Review Report. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/02/2024)

