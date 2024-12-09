iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Yarn Syndicate Ltd Board Meeting

31.73
(5.00%)
Jan 16, 2025|09:37:00 AM

Yarn Syndicate CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Dec 202412 Dec 2024
The Board of Directors (the Board) at its meeting held on Thursday, 12th December, 2024 commenced at 4.00 p.m. and concluded at 4:45 p.m., inter alia: 1. On recommendation of Audit Committee, considered and recommended the appointment of M/s. SSRV & Associates., Chartered Accountants, Mumbai (FRN: 135901W) to fill up the casual vacancy in the office of the statutory auditor subject to the approval of shareholders in the general meeting of the Company.
Board Meeting9 Dec 20246 Dec 2024
YARN SYNDICATE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a. the appointment of M/s. Aniket Goyal & Associates. Chartered Accountants Ahmedabad (FRN: 022331C) to fill up the casual vacancy in the office of the statutory auditor subject to the approval of shareholders in the general meeting of the Company. b. To transact other businesses as per agenda being circulated. Outcome of Board Meeting held on Monday, 9th December, 2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR), 2015 and on the recommendation of Audit Committee, the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on Monday, 9th December, 2024 has approved the appointment of M/s Aniket Goyal & Associates., Chartered Accountants, Ahmedabad (FRN: 022331C) to fill up the Casual Vacancy in the office of the statutory auditor subject to the approval of shareholders in the general meeting of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/12/2024)
Board Meeting13 Nov 20249 Nov 2024
YARN SYNDICATE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended as on 30th September 2024 along with Limited Review Report thereon. Outcome of Board Meeting held on Wednesday,13th November,2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)
Board Meeting6 Sep 20246 Sep 2024
Outcome and Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015
Board Meeting14 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
YARN SYNDICATE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a) Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended as on 30th June 2024 along with Limited Review Report thereon. b) To transact other businesses as per agenda being circulated. Outcome of Board Meeting held on Wednesday,14th August,2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)
Board Meeting18 Jul 202418 Jul 2024
Outcome Under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation,2015
Board Meeting30 May 202423 May 2024
YARN SYNDICATE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 We hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday 30th May 2024 at 3:00 P.M. at the Shop No 128 Supemall-2 GH-0 Circle Infocity Gandhinagar (Gandhinagar) Sector 7 Gandhinagar Gujarat India - 382 007 inter alia to consider and approve the the standalone and consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended on 31st March 2024 along with Auditors Report. Pursuant to second proviso to Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, We hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, in their meeting held today, i.e. on 30th May, 2024 at the Shop No 128 Supemall-2 GH-0 Circle Infocity, Gandhinagar, (Gandhinagar) Sector 7, Gandhinagar, Gujarat, India - 382 007, which commenced at 3:00 P. M. and concluded at 9:10 P.M., has consider and approve the standalone and consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2024 along with Auditors Report. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting27 Feb 202427 Feb 2024
Rights Issue Committee approves allotment of shares w.r.t. Rights Issue of the Company.
Board Meeting6 Feb 202431 Jan 2024
YARN SYNDICATE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 We hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday 6th February 2024 at 3:00 P.M. at the Shop No 128 Supemall-2 GH-0 Circle Infocity Gandhinagar (Gandhinagar) Sector 7 Gandhinagar Gujarat India - 382 007 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Nine Months ended on 31st December 2023 along with Limited Review Report. Pursuant to second proviso to Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, We hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, in their meeting held today, i.e. on 6th February, 2024 at the Shop No 128 Supemall-2 GH-0 Circle Infocity, Gandhinagar, (Gandhinagar) Sector 7, Gandhinagar, Gujarat, India - 382 007, which has Consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for commenced at 3:00 P.M. and concluded at 7:00 P.M. the Quarter and Nine Months ended on 31st December, 2023 along with Limited Review Report. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/02/2024)
Board Meeting23 Jan 202423 Jan 2024
Pursuant to second proviso to Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors in consultation with the Rights Issue Committee in their meeting held today i.e. 23rd January, 2024 at the Corporate Office of the Company situated at Shop No 128 Supemall-2 GH-0 Circle, Infocity, Gandhinagar - 382007, Gujarat, which commenced at 1:00 P.M. and concluded at 2:10 P.M. inter-alia has considered and approved issue of 1,80,00,000 Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 10.00/- each for cash at an Issue Price of Rs. 27.00/- per Equity Share aggregating upto Rs. 48,60,00,000/- to all the existing eligible Equity shareholders of the Company on Rights (Rights Issue). The brief term of Rights Issue is approved by the Board is attached herewith as Annexure - I.

Yarn Syndicate: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Yarn Syndicate Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.