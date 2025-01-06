Yarn Syndicate Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.18
-1.46
0.65
2.96
Depreciation
0
-0.01
-0.06
-0.07
Tax paid
-0.15
0.11
-0.51
-0.76
Working capital
-0.1
-1.27
0.24
0.75
Other operating items
Operating
-0.44
-2.63
0.31
2.87
Capital expenditure
0
0
-1.46
-0.3
Free cash flow
-0.44
-2.63
-1.14
2.57
Equity raised
-8.13
-5.44
-5.72
-10.12
Investing
0
0
-0.15
0.15
Financing
1.64
1.53
-0.56
0.85
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-6.94
-6.54
-7.57
-6.54
