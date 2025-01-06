iifl-logo-icon 1
Yarn Syndicate Ltd Cash Flow Statement

28.36
(-3.27%)
Jan 6, 2025

Yarn Syndicate FINANCIALS

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.18

-1.46

0.65

2.96

Depreciation

0

-0.01

-0.06

-0.07

Tax paid

-0.15

0.11

-0.51

-0.76

Working capital

-0.1

-1.27

0.24

0.75

Other operating items

Operating

-0.44

-2.63

0.31

2.87

Capital expenditure

0

0

-1.46

-0.3

Free cash flow

-0.44

-2.63

-1.14

2.57

Equity raised

-8.13

-5.44

-5.72

-10.12

Investing

0

0

-0.15

0.15

Financing

1.64

1.53

-0.56

0.85

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-6.94

-6.54

-7.57

-6.54

No Record Found

