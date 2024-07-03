Yarn Syndicate Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
4.93
0.94
2.47
0.95
0.48
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4.93
0.94
2.47
0.95
0.48
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.14
0
1.05
0.02
0.02
Total Income
5.07
0.94
3.52
0.97
0.5
Total Expenditure
6.05
1.07
1.81
0.79
0.46
PBIDT
-0.97
-0.13
1.71
0.18
0.04
Interest
0.05
0
0.44
0
0
PBDT
-1.03
-0.13
1.27
0.18
0.04
Depreciation
0.08
0
0.03
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
-0.04
0.04
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-1.1
-0.13
1.28
0.14
0.04
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-1.22
-0.7
1.28
0.14
0.04
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-1.22
-0.7
1.28
0.14
0.04
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.96
-0.55
1.56
0.04
0.03
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
12.75
12.75
12.75
12.75
12.75
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-19.67
-13.82
69.23
18.94
8.33
PBDTM(%)
-20.89
-13.82
51.41
18.94
8.33
PATM(%)
-22.31
-13.82
51.82
14.73
8.33
