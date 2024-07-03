iifl-logo-icon 1
Yarn Syndicate Ltd Quarterly Results

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

4.93

0.94

2.47

0.95

0.48

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

4.93

0.94

2.47

0.95

0.48

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.14

0

1.05

0.02

0.02

Total Income

5.07

0.94

3.52

0.97

0.5

Total Expenditure

6.05

1.07

1.81

0.79

0.46

PBIDT

-0.97

-0.13

1.71

0.18

0.04

Interest

0.05

0

0.44

0

0

PBDT

-1.03

-0.13

1.27

0.18

0.04

Depreciation

0.08

0

0.03

0

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

-0.04

0.04

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-1.1

-0.13

1.28

0.14

0.04

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-1.22

-0.7

1.28

0.14

0.04

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-1.22

-0.7

1.28

0.14

0.04

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.96

-0.55

1.56

0.04

0.03

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

12.75

12.75

12.75

12.75

12.75

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-19.67

-13.82

69.23

18.94

8.33

PBDTM(%)

-20.89

-13.82

51.41

18.94

8.33

PATM(%)

-22.31

-13.82

51.82

14.73

8.33

