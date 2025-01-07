iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Yarn Syndicate Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

28.63
(0.95%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:30:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Yarn Syndicate Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

3.65

2.73

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

33.71

-67.07

Raw materials

0

0

-3.33

-2.57

As % of sales

0

0

91.25

94.17

Employee costs

-0.06

-0.06

-0.06

-0.17

As % of sales

0

0

1.64

6.23

Other costs

-0.12

-1.37

-0.13

-1.44

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

0

3.7

52.73

Operating profit

-0.19

-1.44

0.12

-1.45

OPM

0

0

3.4

-53.14

Depreciation

0

-0.01

-0.06

-0.07

Interest expense

-4.16

0

0

-0.03

Other income

0

0

0.59

4.53

Profit before tax

-0.18

-1.46

0.65

2.96

Taxes

-0.15

0.11

-0.51

-0.76

Tax rate

83.43

-7.93

-78.57

-25.88

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.34

-1.34

0.14

2.2

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.34

-1.34

0.14

2.2

yoy growth (%)

-74.24

-1,059.81

-93.63

-49,442.71

NPM

0

0

3.83

80.54

Yarn Syndicate : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Yarn Syndicate Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.