Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
3.65
2.73
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
33.71
-67.07
Raw materials
0
0
-3.33
-2.57
As % of sales
0
0
91.25
94.17
Employee costs
-0.06
-0.06
-0.06
-0.17
As % of sales
0
0
1.64
6.23
Other costs
-0.12
-1.37
-0.13
-1.44
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
0
3.7
52.73
Operating profit
-0.19
-1.44
0.12
-1.45
OPM
0
0
3.4
-53.14
Depreciation
0
-0.01
-0.06
-0.07
Interest expense
-4.16
0
0
-0.03
Other income
0
0
0.59
4.53
Profit before tax
-0.18
-1.46
0.65
2.96
Taxes
-0.15
0.11
-0.51
-0.76
Tax rate
83.43
-7.93
-78.57
-25.88
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.34
-1.34
0.14
2.2
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.34
-1.34
0.14
2.2
yoy growth (%)
-74.24
-1,059.81
-93.63
-49,442.71
NPM
0
0
3.83
80.54
