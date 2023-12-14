iifl-logo-icon 1
Yarn Syndicate Ltd EGM

33.31
(4.98%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Yarn Syndicate CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM13 Dec 20235 Jan 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e., 13th December, 2023 Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting Yarn Syndicate Limited has informed BSE about Notice of Shareholders Meeting for Extra-ordinary Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/12/2023) Scrutinizer Report for Extra-Ordinary General Meeting as attached. Outcome of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held today i.e. 5th January, 2024 as per Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation as attached. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/01/2024)

Invest wise with Expert advice

