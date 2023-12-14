|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|13 Dec 2023
|5 Jan 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e., 13th December, 2023 Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting Yarn Syndicate Limited has informed BSE about Notice of Shareholders Meeting for Extra-ordinary Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/12/2023) Scrutinizer Report for Extra-Ordinary General Meeting as attached. Outcome of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held today i.e. 5th January, 2024 as per Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation as attached. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/01/2024)
