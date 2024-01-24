Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that YARN SYNDICATE LTD has fixed Record date for the purpose of Rights Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company should be done on Ex-Rights basis with effect from the under mentioned date :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE YARN SYNDICATE LTD. (514378) RECORD DATE 24.01.2024 PURPOSE Issue of 24 (Twenty Four) Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each for cash at a Premium of Rs.17/- per share on Rights basis for every 05 (Five) Equity Shares held.* Ex-Right basis from Date & Sett. No. 24/01/2024 DR-703/2023-2024