Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd Split

121.59
(-0.93%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:59 PM

Zee Entertainmen CORPORATE ACTIONS

19/01/2024calendar-icon
18/01/2025calendar-icon

Zee Entertainmen: Related News

NFRA Fines Deloitte ₹2 Crore for Audit Lapses in Zee Entertainment Case

NFRA Fines Deloitte ₹2 Crore for Audit Lapses in Zee Entertainment Case

3 Jan 2025|09:45 AM

The investigation revealed that Deloitte was grossly negligent in auditing Zee's financial statements and violated several provisions of the Companies Act regarding related-party transactions.

Zee’s shareholders reject proposal to reappoint Punit Goenka

Zee’s shareholders reject proposal to reappoint Punit Goenka

29 Nov 2024|01:47 PM

The development comes at a time when Goenka, whose family owns approximately 4% of ZEEL and still retains management control.

Shareholders Block Goenka's Reappointment

Shareholders Block Goenka's Reappointment

29 Nov 2024|12:32 PM

Goenka will continue to serve as CEO for a five-year term until 2029 in spite of these changes.

Arbitral Tribunal refutes Zee Entertainment’s claim against RailTel

Arbitral Tribunal refutes Zee Entertainment’s claim against RailTel

27 Nov 2024|12:16 PM

The accusations related to Railtel claimed improper termination of a Content on Demand Agreement and the confiscation of cash.

Zee jumps ~3% as Puneet Goenka withdraws consent to be MD

Zee jumps ~3% as Puneet Goenka withdraws consent to be MD

25 Nov 2024|11:55 AM

He will continue on the board as a director pending shareholder approval, and the board has approved his desire to prioritise Zee's operational development plan.

Top 10 stocks for today – 10th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 10th October 2024

10 Oct 2024|08:57 AM

Here are some of the stocks the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Britannia Industries, PNC Infratech, etc.

Mukta Arts and ZEEL Ink 6-Year Film Rights Agreement

Mukta Arts and ZEEL Ink 6-Year Film Rights Agreement

25 Sep 2024|07:10 PM

This partnership aims to enhance the distribution of Mukta Arts' films across various media platforms.

Star Sues ZEE for $940 Million

Star Sues ZEE for $940 Million

19 Sep 2024|12:59 PM

Zee stated that the arbitration is still in its early stages, and the LCIA Arbitral Tribunal has yet to determine whether the corporation is culpable in any way.

NCLT Reverses Approval for Zee-Sony Merger Following Settlement

NCLT Reverses Approval for Zee-Sony Merger Following Settlement

16 Sep 2024|03:52 PM

The withdrawal was based on the "mutual consent" of both parties, who settled their dispute and passed resolutions to withdraw the merger scheme.

ZEEL Cancels Merger with Culver Max and BEPL

ZEEL Cancels Merger with Culver Max and BEPL

13 Sep 2024|11:18 AM

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEEL) has witnessed a total of 50% dip in the last one year, and almost 51% dip since the beginning of the year.

