Zenlabs Ethica Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.92
-1.16
1.65
1.22
Depreciation
-0.27
-0.29
-0.2
-0.2
Tax paid
-0.09
0.43
-0.48
-0.27
Working capital
0.39
0.42
1.51
1.49
Other operating items
Operating
0.94
-0.6
2.47
2.23
Capital expenditure
3.21
0.3
0.03
0.03
Free cash flow
4.15
-0.3
2.5
2.26
Equity raised
2.11
2.75
-0.76
-2.61
Investing
0
0
-0.25
-0.3
Financing
2.69
0.34
0.41
0.35
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0.15
Net in cash
8.96
2.78
1.89
-0.14
