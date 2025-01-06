iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Zenlabs Ethica Ltd Cash Flow Statement

40.4
(-1.70%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Zenlabs Ethica Ltd

Zenlabs Ethica FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.92

-1.16

1.65

1.22

Depreciation

-0.27

-0.29

-0.2

-0.2

Tax paid

-0.09

0.43

-0.48

-0.27

Working capital

0.39

0.42

1.51

1.49

Other operating items

Operating

0.94

-0.6

2.47

2.23

Capital expenditure

3.21

0.3

0.03

0.03

Free cash flow

4.15

-0.3

2.5

2.26

Equity raised

2.11

2.75

-0.76

-2.61

Investing

0

0

-0.25

-0.3

Financing

2.69

0.34

0.41

0.35

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0.15

Net in cash

8.96

2.78

1.89

-0.14

Zenlabs Ethica : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Zenlabs Ethica Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.