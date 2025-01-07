iifl-logo-icon 1
Zenlabs Ethica Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

39.7
(0.00%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:34:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

56.64

59.94

71.83

81.15

yoy growth (%)

-5.52

-16.54

-11.48

415.22

Raw materials

-46.72

-49.45

-57.11

-65.41

As % of sales

82.49

82.5

79.5

80.6

Employee costs

-3.35

-3.97

-2.8

-3.05

As % of sales

5.92

6.62

3.89

3.76

Other costs

-5.44

-7.36

-10.07

-11.23

As % of sales (Other Cost)

9.61

12.29

14.02

13.83

Operating profit

1.11

-0.85

1.85

1.45

OPM

1.96

-1.41

2.57

1.79

Depreciation

-0.27

-0.29

-0.2

-0.2

Interest expense

-0.03

-0.07

-0.09

-0.1

Other income

0.12

0.05

0.09

0.07

Profit before tax

0.92

-1.16

1.65

1.22

Taxes

-0.09

0.43

-0.48

-0.27

Tax rate

-10.01

-37.27

-29.62

-22.5

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.83

-0.73

1.16

0.95

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.83

-0.73

1.16

0.95

yoy growth (%)

-213.53

-162.95

22.29

459

NPM

1.46

-1.22

1.61

1.17

