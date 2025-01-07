Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
56.64
59.94
71.83
81.15
yoy growth (%)
-5.52
-16.54
-11.48
415.22
Raw materials
-46.72
-49.45
-57.11
-65.41
As % of sales
82.49
82.5
79.5
80.6
Employee costs
-3.35
-3.97
-2.8
-3.05
As % of sales
5.92
6.62
3.89
3.76
Other costs
-5.44
-7.36
-10.07
-11.23
As % of sales (Other Cost)
9.61
12.29
14.02
13.83
Operating profit
1.11
-0.85
1.85
1.45
OPM
1.96
-1.41
2.57
1.79
Depreciation
-0.27
-0.29
-0.2
-0.2
Interest expense
-0.03
-0.07
-0.09
-0.1
Other income
0.12
0.05
0.09
0.07
Profit before tax
0.92
-1.16
1.65
1.22
Taxes
-0.09
0.43
-0.48
-0.27
Tax rate
-10.01
-37.27
-29.62
-22.5
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.83
-0.73
1.16
0.95
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.83
-0.73
1.16
0.95
yoy growth (%)
-213.53
-162.95
22.29
459
NPM
1.46
-1.22
1.61
1.17
