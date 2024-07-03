iifl-logo-icon 1
Zenlabs Ethica Ltd Share Price

40
(-2.68%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:19:00 AM

  • Open41.1
  • Day's High41.1
  • 52 Wk High70
  • Prev. Close41.1
  • Day's Low40
  • 52 Wk Low 36
  • Turnover (lac)0.16
  • P/E74.73
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value15.76
  • EPS0.55
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)26.04
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Zenlabs Ethica Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

41.1

Prev. Close

41.1

Turnover(Lac.)

0.16

Day's High

41.1

Day's Low

40

52 Week's High

70

52 Week's Low

36

Book Value

15.76

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

26.04

P/E

74.73

EPS

0.55

Divi. Yield

0

Zenlabs Ethica Ltd Corporate Action

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

7 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Sep, 2024

arrow

Zenlabs Ethica Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Zenlabs Ethica Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:41 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 52.96%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 52.96%

Non-Promoter- 47.03%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 47.03%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Zenlabs Ethica Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.51

6.51

6.51

6.51

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3.61

3.19

2.82

2.05

Net Worth

10.12

9.7

9.33

8.56

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

56.64

59.94

71.83

81.15

yoy growth (%)

-5.52

-16.54

-11.48

415.22

Raw materials

-46.72

-49.45

-57.11

-65.41

As % of sales

82.49

82.5

79.5

80.6

Employee costs

-3.35

-3.97

-2.8

-3.05

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.92

-1.16

1.65

1.22

Depreciation

-0.27

-0.29

-0.2

-0.2

Tax paid

-0.09

0.43

-0.48

-0.27

Working capital

0.39

0.42

1.51

1.49

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-5.52

-16.54

-11.48

415.22

Op profit growth

-230.72

-145.92

27.25

629.77

EBIT growth

-188.2

-162.5

31.24

237.93

Net profit growth

-213.53

-162.95

22.29

459

No Record Found

Zenlabs Ethica Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Zenlabs Ethica Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director & CEO

Sanjeev Kumar

Director

Him Jyoti

Independent Director

Ashok Kumar Gupta

Whole Time Director & CFO

Sanjay Dhir

Independent Director

Anurag Malhotra

Director

Kuldeep Singh

Executive Director

HITESH POPATLAL OSWAL

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Akshay Saxena

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Zenlabs Ethica Ltd

Summary

Zenlabs Ethica Limited (Formerly known Neelkanth Technologies Limited) was incorporated in 1993. The Company is one of the top 10 pharmaceutical contract marketing and trading companies in India that markets and distribute a wide range of branded drugs including Gastrointestinal disorders, Anti-Diabetics, Anti-Hypertensive Drugs, Anti-Infective, Soaps & Anti-Bacterial Drugs, Nutraceuticals, etc., It boasts of a comprehensive global network. It deals into marketing and distribution of pharmaceutical products and has grown to be of Indias top pharmaceutical companies in 2019.The Company has been launched in collaboration with Zenlabs Pharmaceutical Inc, Canada. The strength lies in quality, affordable and branded drugs in enhancing the quality of life of people. Apart from this, it offers more than 600 products across therapeutic segments, making it a leader among pharmaceutical companies in India.In 2023, the Company has ventured into diversified segments like Neurology and Cytrics. It manufactures drugs for varied brands and sticks to international standards and prescribed norms. These drugs are marketed in factory packaging. As a WHO GMP certified company, the quality of each product is of highly advanced procurement & supply facility.
Company FAQs

What is the Zenlabs Ethica Ltd share price today?

The Zenlabs Ethica Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹40 today.

What is the Market Cap of Zenlabs Ethica Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Zenlabs Ethica Ltd is ₹26.04 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Zenlabs Ethica Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Zenlabs Ethica Ltd is 74.73 and 2.61 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Zenlabs Ethica Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Zenlabs Ethica Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Zenlabs Ethica Ltd is ₹36 and ₹70 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Zenlabs Ethica Ltd?

Zenlabs Ethica Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 2.12%, 3 Years at 5.70%, 1 Year at -1.08%, 6 Month at -1.91%, 3 Month at -1.67% and 1 Month at 1.46%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Zenlabs Ethica Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Zenlabs Ethica Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 52.96 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 47.04 %

