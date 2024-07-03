SectorTrading
Open₹41.1
Prev. Close₹41.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.16
Day's High₹41.1
Day's Low₹40
52 Week's High₹70
52 Week's Low₹36
Book Value₹15.76
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)26.04
P/E74.73
EPS0.55
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.51
6.51
6.51
6.51
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.61
3.19
2.82
2.05
Net Worth
10.12
9.7
9.33
8.56
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
56.64
59.94
71.83
81.15
yoy growth (%)
-5.52
-16.54
-11.48
415.22
Raw materials
-46.72
-49.45
-57.11
-65.41
As % of sales
82.49
82.5
79.5
80.6
Employee costs
-3.35
-3.97
-2.8
-3.05
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.92
-1.16
1.65
1.22
Depreciation
-0.27
-0.29
-0.2
-0.2
Tax paid
-0.09
0.43
-0.48
-0.27
Working capital
0.39
0.42
1.51
1.49
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-5.52
-16.54
-11.48
415.22
Op profit growth
-230.72
-145.92
27.25
629.77
EBIT growth
-188.2
-162.5
31.24
237.93
Net profit growth
-213.53
-162.95
22.29
459
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director & CEO
Sanjeev Kumar
Director
Him Jyoti
Independent Director
Ashok Kumar Gupta
Whole Time Director & CFO
Sanjay Dhir
Independent Director
Anurag Malhotra
Director
Kuldeep Singh
Executive Director
HITESH POPATLAL OSWAL
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Akshay Saxena
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Zenlabs Ethica Limited (Formerly known Neelkanth Technologies Limited) was incorporated in 1993. The Company is one of the top 10 pharmaceutical contract marketing and trading companies in India that markets and distribute a wide range of branded drugs including Gastrointestinal disorders, Anti-Diabetics, Anti-Hypertensive Drugs, Anti-Infective, Soaps & Anti-Bacterial Drugs, Nutraceuticals, etc., It boasts of a comprehensive global network. It deals into marketing and distribution of pharmaceutical products and has grown to be of Indias top pharmaceutical companies in 2019.The Company has been launched in collaboration with Zenlabs Pharmaceutical Inc, Canada. The strength lies in quality, affordable and branded drugs in enhancing the quality of life of people. Apart from this, it offers more than 600 products across therapeutic segments, making it a leader among pharmaceutical companies in India.In 2023, the Company has ventured into diversified segments like Neurology and Cytrics. It manufactures drugs for varied brands and sticks to international standards and prescribed norms. These drugs are marketed in factory packaging. As a WHO GMP certified company, the quality of each product is of highly advanced procurement & supply facility.
The Zenlabs Ethica Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹40 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Zenlabs Ethica Ltd is ₹26.04 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Zenlabs Ethica Ltd is 74.73 and 2.61 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Zenlabs Ethica Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Zenlabs Ethica Ltd is ₹36 and ₹70 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Zenlabs Ethica Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 2.12%, 3 Years at 5.70%, 1 Year at -1.08%, 6 Month at -1.91%, 3 Month at -1.67% and 1 Month at 1.46%.
