Zenlabs Ethica Ltd Summary

Zenlabs Ethica Limited (Formerly known Neelkanth Technologies Limited) was incorporated in 1993. The Company is one of the top 10 pharmaceutical contract marketing and trading companies in India that markets and distribute a wide range of branded drugs including Gastrointestinal disorders, Anti-Diabetics, Anti-Hypertensive Drugs, Anti-Infective, Soaps & Anti-Bacterial Drugs, Nutraceuticals, etc., It boasts of a comprehensive global network. It deals into marketing and distribution of pharmaceutical products and has grown to be of Indias top pharmaceutical companies in 2019.The Company has been launched in collaboration with Zenlabs Pharmaceutical Inc, Canada. The strength lies in quality, affordable and branded drugs in enhancing the quality of life of people. Apart from this, it offers more than 600 products across therapeutic segments, making it a leader among pharmaceutical companies in India.In 2023, the Company has ventured into diversified segments like Neurology and Cytrics. It manufactures drugs for varied brands and sticks to international standards and prescribed norms. These drugs are marketed in factory packaging. As a WHO GMP certified company, the quality of each product is of highly advanced procurement & supply facility.