|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2024
|7 Sep 2024
|Newspaper Advertisement regard to Notice of 31st Annual General Meeting is scheduled to be held on Monday, September 30, 2024 at 11:30 A.M Voting Results and Scrutinizer Report of the 31st Annual General Meeting of Zenlabs Ethica Limited held on 30th September, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 1/10/2024) Outcome of the Board Meeting pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.09.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
