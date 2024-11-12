Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

Zenlabs Ethica Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the second Quarter and Half year ended 30th September 2024 and any other matter with the permission of the Chairman. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 12th November, 2024 for approval of Un-audited financial results for the Quarter and Half year ended on 30th September, 2024. Un- audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half year ended on 30th September, 2024 along with Auditors Limited Review Report. Un- audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half year ended on 30th September, 2024 along with Auditors Limited Review Report. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 4 Sep 2024 4 Sep 2024

Outcome of the Board Meeting pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Board Meeting 7 Aug 2024 31 Jul 2024

Zenlabs Ethica Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that meeting of the Board of Directors of the company Zenlabs Ethica Limited is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 07th August 2024 at the registered office of the Company at Plot No 194- 195 3rd Floor Industrial Area Phase-II Ram Darbar Chandigarh to consider and approve inter-alia the following: 1. Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the First Quarter ended 30th June 2024. 2. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Kindly note the same and acknowledge the receipt. Approval of Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended on 30th June 2024 1. Appointment of Ms. Manju Bala (M. No. A67831) as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f 07 August, 2024 2. Reappointment of Mr. Sanjeev Kumar (DIN: 01154896) as Managing Director of the Company for further period of five years with effect from 1st September, 2024, subject to the approval of Shareholders at the 31st Annual General Meeting of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.08.2024)

Board Meeting 10 Jun 2024 10 Jun 2024

Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 10 June, 2024, for Re-appointment of Mr. Kuldeep Singh as Non Executive Independent Director for the second term for the period of 5 years, subject to the approval of Shareholders

Board Meeting 20 May 2024 13 May 2024

Zenlabs Ethica Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended on 31st March 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting of Zenlabs Ethica Limited Held on 20 May, 2024 for considering and approving Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2024 Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year Ended on 31st March, 2024 along with the Auditors Audit Report APPOINTMENT OF Secretarial Auditor and Internal Auditor for the Financial Year 2024-25 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/05/2024)

Board Meeting 29 Jan 2024 22 Jan 2024