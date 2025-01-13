Zim Laboratories Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
48.73
48.73
16.24
16.24
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
183.23
145.45
153.86
140.81
Net Worth
231.96
194.18
170.1
157.05
Minority Interest
Debt
111.77
62.16
53.44
82.32
Deferred Tax Liability Net
11.31
9.03
9.51
8.92
Total Liabilities
355.04
265.37
233.05
248.29
Fixed Assets
200.74
133.41
114.73
113.61
Intangible Assets
Investments
8.23
8.18
8.18
8.08
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.21
4.22
9.15
11.46
Networking Capital
144.1
117.36
98.9
107.28
Inventories
81.26
53.71
75.28
54.35
Inventory Days
65.33
Sundry Debtors
100.09
88.36
80.89
63.95
Debtor Days
76.87
Other Current Assets
51.43
49.01
54.25
69.89
Sundry Creditors
-68.44
-61.92
-83.04
-66.21
Creditor Days
79.59
Other Current Liabilities
-20.24
-11.8
-28.48
-14.7
Cash
0.75
2.21
2.09
7.86
Total Assets
355.03
265.38
233.05
248.29
