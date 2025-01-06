iifl-logo-icon 1
Zim Laboratories Ltd Cash Flow Statement

103.87
(-4.53%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:19 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Zim Laboratories Ltd

Zim Laboratories FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

13.76

-1.48

18.25

17.57

Depreciation

-14.61

-13.27

-9.78

-9.02

Tax paid

-2.96

3.22

-5.82

1.08

Working capital

6.4

3.92

-1.98

0.76

Other operating items

Operating

2.58

-7.6

0.64

10.4

Capital expenditure

6.39

40.24

15.13

-22.59

Free cash flow

8.97

32.63

15.77

-12.18

Equity raised

270.82

269.85

220.12

183.68

Investing

0

7.99

0

0

Financing

-6.71

19.34

2.13

-13.51

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0.8

Net in cash

273.08

329.82

238.02

158.79

