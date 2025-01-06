Zim Laboratories Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
13.76
-1.48
18.25
17.57
Depreciation
-14.61
-13.27
-9.78
-9.02
Tax paid
-2.96
3.22
-5.82
1.08
Working capital
6.4
3.92
-1.98
0.76
Other operating items
Operating
2.58
-7.6
0.64
10.4
Capital expenditure
6.39
40.24
15.13
-22.59
Free cash flow
8.97
32.63
15.77
-12.18
Equity raised
270.82
269.85
220.12
183.68
Investing
0
7.99
0
0
Financing
-6.71
19.34
2.13
-13.51
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0.8
Net in cash
273.08
329.82
238.02
158.79
