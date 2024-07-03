iifl-logo-icon 1
Zim Laboratories Ltd Share Price

103.75
(-4.64%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:49:55 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open109.05
  • Day's High109.11
  • 52 Wk High131.4
  • Prev. Close108.8
  • Day's Low103.35
  • 52 Wk Low 89.5
  • Turnover (lac)98.91
  • P/E35.99
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value48.01
  • EPS3.02
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)505.53
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Zim Laboratories Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

109.05

Prev. Close

108.8

Turnover(Lac.)

98.91

Day's High

109.11

Day's Low

103.35

52 Week's High

131.4

52 Week's Low

89.5

Book Value

48.01

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

505.53

P/E

35.99

EPS

3.02

Divi. Yield

0

Zim Laboratories Ltd Corporate Action

6 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

6 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Jun, 2024

arrow

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Zim Laboratories Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Zim Laboratories Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:08 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 33.26%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 33.26%

Non-Promoter- 0.11%

Institutions: 0.10%

Non-Institutions: 66.62%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Zim Laboratories Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

48.73

48.73

16.24

16.24

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

183.23

145.45

153.86

140.81

Net Worth

231.96

194.18

170.1

157.05

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

303.62

274.31

271.89

235.01

yoy growth (%)

10.68

0.89

15.69

-12.4

Raw materials

-158.63

-143.13

-140.88

-119.96

As % of sales

52.24

52.17

51.81

51.04

Employee costs

-34.48

-50.61

-40.8

-32.99

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

13.76

-1.48

18.25

17.57

Depreciation

-14.61

-13.27

-9.78

-9.02

Tax paid

-2.96

3.22

-5.82

1.08

Working capital

6.4

3.92

-1.98

0.76

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

10.68

0.89

15.69

-12.4

Op profit growth

86.08

-41.75

7.58

7.94

EBIT growth

120.7

-59.53

0.71

12.31

Net profit growth

222.65

-90.48

-2.02

262.77

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

367.42

398.53

333.43

307.26

277.74

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

367.42

398.53

333.43

307.26

277.74

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

5.18

6.41

4.4

2.34

4.52

View Annually Results

Zim Laboratories Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.65

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,048.3

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,511.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,937.55

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,402.85

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Zim Laboratories Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Anwar S Daud

Director (Finance)

Zulfiquar M Kamal

Director (Operation)

Prakash Sapkal

Director (Business Developmnt)

Niraj Dhadiwal

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Kavita Loya

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Padmakar Joshi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Piyush Nikhadi

Independent Director

Kamlesh Shende

Independent Director

Kakasaheb Mahadik

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Zim Laboratories Ltd

Summary

Zim Laboratories Ltd was incorporated in February, 1984 under the name and style of Zim Laboratories Private Limited in the State of Maharashtra. The Company became a Public Limited Company through fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, Mumbai. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing of formulation on drugs and pre formulation ingredients in India and marketing and selling these within and outside India. The Pharma Industry is dominated by Multinationals, Large Indian companies and in the lower end of the market large number of units mainly in the SSI sector.During the year 2019-20, ZIM Health Technologies Limited was acquired thereby resulting as a wholly owned subsidiary of the company . SIA ZIM Laboratories Limited got incorporated as a wholly owned subsidiary in Latvia.In 2023, the Company launched Thinoral (Patented Oral Thin Film technology) as an alternate drug delivery platform across RoW/Pharmerging Markets and EU.
Company FAQs

What is the Zim Laboratories Ltd share price today?

The Zim Laboratories Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹103.75 today.

What is the Market Cap of Zim Laboratories Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Zim Laboratories Ltd is ₹505.53 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Zim Laboratories Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Zim Laboratories Ltd is 35.99 and 2.26 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Zim Laboratories Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Zim Laboratories Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Zim Laboratories Ltd is ₹89.5 and ₹131.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Zim Laboratories Ltd?

Zim Laboratories Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at -1.00%, 1 Year at -5.64%, 6 Month at -5.40%, 3 Month at -0.63% and 1 Month at -5.47%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Zim Laboratories Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Zim Laboratories Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 33.26 %
Institutions - 0.11 %
Public - 66.63 %

