SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹109.05
Prev. Close₹108.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹98.91
Day's High₹109.11
Day's Low₹103.35
52 Week's High₹131.4
52 Week's Low₹89.5
Book Value₹48.01
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)505.53
P/E35.99
EPS3.02
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
48.73
48.73
16.24
16.24
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
183.23
145.45
153.86
140.81
Net Worth
231.96
194.18
170.1
157.05
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
303.62
274.31
271.89
235.01
yoy growth (%)
10.68
0.89
15.69
-12.4
Raw materials
-158.63
-143.13
-140.88
-119.96
As % of sales
52.24
52.17
51.81
51.04
Employee costs
-34.48
-50.61
-40.8
-32.99
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
13.76
-1.48
18.25
17.57
Depreciation
-14.61
-13.27
-9.78
-9.02
Tax paid
-2.96
3.22
-5.82
1.08
Working capital
6.4
3.92
-1.98
0.76
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
10.68
0.89
15.69
-12.4
Op profit growth
86.08
-41.75
7.58
7.94
EBIT growth
120.7
-59.53
0.71
12.31
Net profit growth
222.65
-90.48
-2.02
262.77
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
367.42
398.53
333.43
307.26
277.74
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
367.42
398.53
333.43
307.26
277.74
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
5.18
6.41
4.4
2.34
4.52
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.65
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,048.3
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,511.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,937.55
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,402.85
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Anwar S Daud
Director (Finance)
Zulfiquar M Kamal
Director (Operation)
Prakash Sapkal
Director (Business Developmnt)
Niraj Dhadiwal
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Kavita Loya
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Padmakar Joshi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Piyush Nikhadi
Independent Director
Kamlesh Shende
Independent Director
Kakasaheb Mahadik
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Zim Laboratories Ltd
Summary
Zim Laboratories Ltd was incorporated in February, 1984 under the name and style of Zim Laboratories Private Limited in the State of Maharashtra. The Company became a Public Limited Company through fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, Mumbai. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing of formulation on drugs and pre formulation ingredients in India and marketing and selling these within and outside India. The Pharma Industry is dominated by Multinationals, Large Indian companies and in the lower end of the market large number of units mainly in the SSI sector.During the year 2019-20, ZIM Health Technologies Limited was acquired thereby resulting as a wholly owned subsidiary of the company . SIA ZIM Laboratories Limited got incorporated as a wholly owned subsidiary in Latvia.In 2023, the Company launched Thinoral (Patented Oral Thin Film technology) as an alternate drug delivery platform across RoW/Pharmerging Markets and EU.
The Zim Laboratories Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹103.75 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Zim Laboratories Ltd is ₹505.53 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Zim Laboratories Ltd is 35.99 and 2.26 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Zim Laboratories Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Zim Laboratories Ltd is ₹89.5 and ₹131.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Zim Laboratories Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at -1.00%, 1 Year at -5.64%, 6 Month at -5.40%, 3 Month at -0.63% and 1 Month at -5.47%.
