Summary

Zim Laboratories Ltd was incorporated in February, 1984 under the name and style of Zim Laboratories Private Limited in the State of Maharashtra. The Company became a Public Limited Company through fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, Mumbai. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing of formulation on drugs and pre formulation ingredients in India and marketing and selling these within and outside India. The Pharma Industry is dominated by Multinationals, Large Indian companies and in the lower end of the market large number of units mainly in the SSI sector.During the year 2019-20, ZIM Health Technologies Limited was acquired thereby resulting as a wholly owned subsidiary of the company . SIA ZIM Laboratories Limited got incorporated as a wholly owned subsidiary in Latvia.In 2023, the Company launched Thinoral (Patented Oral Thin Film technology) as an alternate drug delivery platform across RoW/Pharmerging Markets and EU.

