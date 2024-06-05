AGM 27/06/2024 Pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Board in its meeting held on 03rd June, 2024 decided that the Register of Members and Share Transfer Book will remain closed from 21st June, 2024 till 27th June, 2024 for the purpose of AGM. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.06.2024) The 40th AGM of the Company was held on 27th June, 2024 and this regard please find attached the voting results as per Reg 44 of SEBI LODR and Scrutinizers Report. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.06.2024)