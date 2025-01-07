iifl-logo-icon 1
Zim Laboratories Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

105.99
(2.04%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:22 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

303.62

274.31

271.89

235.01

yoy growth (%)

10.68

0.89

15.69

-12.4

Raw materials

-158.63

-143.13

-140.88

-119.96

As % of sales

52.24

52.17

51.81

51.04

Employee costs

-34.48

-50.61

-40.8

-32.99

As % of sales

11.35

18.44

15

14.04

Other costs

-73.7

-60.78

-56.24

-50.48

As % of sales (Other Cost)

24.27

22.15

20.68

21.47

Operating profit

36.81

19.78

33.96

31.56

OPM

12.12

7.21

12.49

13.43

Depreciation

-14.61

-13.27

-9.78

-9.02

Interest expense

-10.88

-12.65

-9.34

-9.81

Other income

2.44

4.65

3.42

4.85

Profit before tax

13.76

-1.48

18.25

17.57

Taxes

-2.96

3.22

-5.82

1.08

Tax rate

-21.53

-217.02

-31.92

6.18

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

10.79

1.74

12.42

18.66

Exceptional items

-5.18

0

5.86

0

Net profit

5.61

1.74

18.28

18.66

yoy growth (%)

222.65

-90.48

-2.02

262.77

NPM

1.84

0.63

6.72

7.94

