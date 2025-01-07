Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
303.62
274.31
271.89
235.01
yoy growth (%)
10.68
0.89
15.69
-12.4
Raw materials
-158.63
-143.13
-140.88
-119.96
As % of sales
52.24
52.17
51.81
51.04
Employee costs
-34.48
-50.61
-40.8
-32.99
As % of sales
11.35
18.44
15
14.04
Other costs
-73.7
-60.78
-56.24
-50.48
As % of sales (Other Cost)
24.27
22.15
20.68
21.47
Operating profit
36.81
19.78
33.96
31.56
OPM
12.12
7.21
12.49
13.43
Depreciation
-14.61
-13.27
-9.78
-9.02
Interest expense
-10.88
-12.65
-9.34
-9.81
Other income
2.44
4.65
3.42
4.85
Profit before tax
13.76
-1.48
18.25
17.57
Taxes
-2.96
3.22
-5.82
1.08
Tax rate
-21.53
-217.02
-31.92
6.18
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
10.79
1.74
12.42
18.66
Exceptional items
-5.18
0
5.86
0
Net profit
5.61
1.74
18.28
18.66
yoy growth (%)
222.65
-90.48
-2.02
262.77
NPM
1.84
0.63
6.72
7.94
