Zim Laboratories Ltd Key Ratios

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

10.63

1.81

16.07

-12.47

Op profit growth

75.83

-34.98

10.47

7.84

EBIT growth

106.79

-55.22

4.02

12.2

Net profit growth

121.97

-82.74

2.81

264.61

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

12.94

8.14

12.75

13.39

EBIT margin

8.56

4.58

10.41

11.62

Net profit margin

2.38

1.18

7

7.9

RoCE

10.41

5.26

12.95

13.52

RoNW

1.16

0.56

3.74

4.27

RoA

0.72

0.34

2.17

2.3

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

4.51

2.04

23.71

23.15

Dividend per share

0

0

1

1

Cash EPS

-5.21

-6.86

11.56

11.91

Book value per share

98.97

95.06

169.48

147.37

Valuation ratios

P/E

5.35

9.14

P/CEPS

-4.63

-2.71

P/B

0.24

0.19

EV/EBIDTA

4.55

6.5

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

5.15

0.83

4.31

Tax payout

-18.9

4,705.53

-30.54

6.21

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

83.26

103.26

118.67

137.22

Inventory days

65.77

70.93

58.22

56.83

Creditor days

-91.22

-98.33

-88.45

-82.99

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-2.41

-1

-3.04

-2.78

Net debt / equity

0.46

0.55

0.56

0.63

Net debt / op. profit

1.86

3.79

2.23

2.38

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-51.62

-51.53

-51.64

-51.04

Employee costs

-11.63

-18.49

-14.95

-14.04

Other costs

-23.79

-21.82

-20.64

-21.51

