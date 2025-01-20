Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
10.63
1.81
16.07
-12.47
Op profit growth
75.83
-34.98
10.47
7.84
EBIT growth
106.79
-55.22
4.02
12.2
Net profit growth
121.97
-82.74
2.81
264.61
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
12.94
8.14
12.75
13.39
EBIT margin
8.56
4.58
10.41
11.62
Net profit margin
2.38
1.18
7
7.9
RoCE
10.41
5.26
12.95
13.52
RoNW
1.16
0.56
3.74
4.27
RoA
0.72
0.34
2.17
2.3
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
4.51
2.04
23.71
23.15
Dividend per share
0
0
1
1
Cash EPS
-5.21
-6.86
11.56
11.91
Book value per share
98.97
95.06
169.48
147.37
Valuation ratios
P/E
5.35
9.14
P/CEPS
-4.63
-2.71
P/B
0.24
0.19
EV/EBIDTA
4.55
6.5
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
5.15
0.83
4.31
Tax payout
-18.9
4,705.53
-30.54
6.21
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
83.26
103.26
118.67
137.22
Inventory days
65.77
70.93
58.22
56.83
Creditor days
-91.22
-98.33
-88.45
-82.99
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-2.41
-1
-3.04
-2.78
Net debt / equity
0.46
0.55
0.56
0.63
Net debt / op. profit
1.86
3.79
2.23
2.38
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-51.62
-51.53
-51.64
-51.04
Employee costs
-11.63
-18.49
-14.95
-14.04
Other costs
-23.79
-21.82
-20.64
-21.51
