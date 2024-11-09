Board Meeting 9 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

Zim Laboratories Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Saturday 09th November 2024 to inter alia consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. In connection with the above as per SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulation 2015 and Companys Code of Conduct to Regulate Monitor and Report Trading by Insiders the trading window for dealing with securities of the Company is closed from Tuesday the 01st October 2024 to Monday the 11th November 2024 (both days inclusive). In terms of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors in their meeting held today have inter-alia considered and approved : 1. Unaudited Financial Results (Consolidated and Standalone) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024. Copy of the Unaudited Financial Results (Consolidated and Standalone) along with the Limited Review Report issued by Walker Chandiok & Co LLP, Statutory Auditors of the Company is enclosed herewith. 2. Changes in the Senior Management of the Company : a. Categorization of Dr. Chandrashekhar Mainde, Technical Director as the Senior Management Personnel of the Company. b. Categorization of Dr. Uttam Kedar, Assistant Vice President - R&D as the Senior Management Personnel of the Company. The Board Meeting commenced at 03:00 p.m. and concluded at 06:15 p.m. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/11/2024)

Board Meeting 3 Aug 2024 27 Jul 2024

Zim Laboratories Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve consideration and approval of unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter ended 30.06.2024. In continuation to the above as per SEBI (PIT) Regulations 2015 and Companys Code of Conduct the trading window for dealing with the securities of the Company is closed from 01.07.2024 to 05.08.2024 (both days inclusive). In terms of Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors in their meeting held today have inter-alia considered and approved : 1. Unaudited Financial Results (Consolidated and Standalone) of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. 2. Appointment of Protiviti India Member Private Limited as Internal Auditors of the Company for the F.Y. 2024-25. 3. Investment of upto Euro 1,53,000 in the equity shares of SIA ZIM Laboratories Limited, wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. 4. Incorporation of a Subsidiary of ZIM Laboratories FZE, Sharjah (wholly owned subsidiary of the Company). Post investment, the newly incorporated company would be a step-down subsidiary of the Company. Kindly take the intimation on record. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board in its meeting held on 03rd August 2024 have approved the following: 1. Investment of up to Euro 1,53,000 in equity shares of SIA ZIM Laboratories Limited, WOS 2. Incorporation of subsidiary of ZIM Laboratories FZE (WOS). Post investment the newly incorporated subsidiary will be the step-down subsidiary of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.08.2024)

Board Meeting 13 May 2024 6 May 2024

Zim Laboratories Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve i) the Audited Financial Statements (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the year ended 31st March 2024. ii) the Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 (prepared pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015). In connection with the above as per SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulation 2015 and Companys Code of Conduct to Regulate Monitor and Report of Trading by Insiders the trading window for dealing with securities of the Company is closed from Monday 01st April 2024 to Wednesday 15th May 2024 (both days inclusive). In terms of Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors in their meeting held today has inter-alia considered and approved: 1) the Financial Results and Audited Financial Statements (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the year ended 31.03.2024. Walker Chandiok & Co LLP, Chartered Accountants, the Statutory Auditors of the Company have issued auditors report with an unmodified opinion on the financial results for the year ended 31.03.2024 which is enclosed herewith. 2)Investment of upto Rs. 40 Lakhs in the equity shares of SIA ZIM Laboratories Limited, wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. 3)Investment of upto Rs. 02.00 crores in equity shares of ZIMTAS Pty Ltd., subsidiary of the Company. The details required under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, read with SEBI Circular dated 13.07.2023 are also enclosed as Annexure I & Annexure II. Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 - Acquisition The Board of Directors in their meeting held today has inter-alia considered and approved the financial results and audited financial statements (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/05/2024)

