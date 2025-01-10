iifl-logo-icon 1
Zinema Media & Entertainment Ltd Balance Sheet

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.11

7.11

7.11

7.11

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.63

1.35

1.47

1.61

Net Worth

8.74

8.46

8.58

8.72

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0.2

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0.09

Total Liabilities

8.74

8.46

8.58

9.01

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

6.65

6.65

8.55

8.76

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

2.08

1.72

0.01

0.21

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0.26

0.13

0.01

0.01

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

2.98

2.48

0.74

1.09

Sundry Creditors

-0.07

-0.88

-0.72

-0.88

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-1.09

-0.01

-0.02

-0.01

Cash

0.01

0.1

0.01

0.05

Total Assets

8.74

8.47

8.57

9.02

