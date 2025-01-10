Zinema Media & Entertainment Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.11
7.11
7.11
7.11
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.63
1.35
1.47
1.61
Net Worth
8.74
8.46
8.58
8.72
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0.2
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0.09
Total Liabilities
8.74
8.46
8.58
9.01
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
6.65
6.65
8.55
8.76
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
2.08
1.72
0.01
0.21
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.26
0.13
0.01
0.01
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
2.98
2.48
0.74
1.09
Sundry Creditors
-0.07
-0.88
-0.72
-0.88
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-1.09
-0.01
-0.02
-0.01
Cash
0.01
0.1
0.01
0.05
Total Assets
8.74
8.47
8.57
9.02
No Record Found
