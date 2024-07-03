iifl-logo-icon 1
Zinema Media & Entertainment Ltd Share Price

13.21
(-4.96%)
Dec 9, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

No Records Found

Zinema Media & Entertainment Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Entertainment

Open

13.21

Prev. Close

13.9

Turnover(Lac.)

1.05

Day's High

13.21

Day's Low

13.21

52 Week's High

22.35

52 Week's Low

10

Book Value

12.28

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

9.4

P/E

33.87

EPS

0.39

Divi. Yield

0

Zinema Media & Entertainment Ltd Corporate Action

26 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

8 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

8 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 08 Sep, 2024

arrow

Zinema Media & Entertainment Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Zinema Media & Entertainment Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:26 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 20.87%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 20.87%

Non-Promoter- 79.12%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 79.12%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Zinema Media & Entertainment Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.11

7.11

7.11

7.11

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.63

1.35

1.47

1.61

Net Worth

8.74

8.46

8.58

8.72

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0.89

2.17

0

yoy growth (%)

-100

-58.83

0

-100

Raw materials

0

-0.72

-2.09

0

As % of sales

0

81.53

96.44

0

Employee costs

-0.1

-0.04

-0.02

-0.03

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.04

-0.4

-0.26

0

Depreciation

-0.18

-0.18

-0.05

-0.05

Tax paid

0

-0.08

0.01

0

Working capital

-4.54

0.43

-1.07

-0.09

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100

-58.83

0

-100

Op profit growth

-71.3

35.65

37.62

21.91

EBIT growth

-88.53

59.21

-8,099.27

-89.42

Net profit growth

-90.55

99.74

-8,376.24

-89.56

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

0

0

0

0

0.89

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

0

0

0

0.89

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.46

0.16

0.05

0.31

0.42

Zinema Media & Entertainment Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun TV Network Ltd

SUNTV

687.25

15.227,083.47398.172.44900.16281.7

PVR Inox Ltd

PVRINOX

1,302.75

012,793-12.401,532.7728.97

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

ZEEL

125.6

18.8612,064.12307.30.81,871108.96

Saregama India Ltd

SAREGAMA

551.5

53.9610,644.4749.060.72213.4174.67

Tips Music Ltd

TIPSMUSIC

734.6

61.739,390.5148.160.8280.6115.57

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Zinema Media & Entertainment Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Baskaran Sathya Prakash

Independent Director

Ramasamy Gokulakrishnan

Director

Sadasivam Anbazhagan

Independent Director

Kannabiran Navakumar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Monika Singh

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Zinema Media & Entertainment Ltd

Summary

Zinema Media & Entertainment Limited was formerly incorporated as Carewell Industries Limited on 8 June, 1984 in Pondicherry. The Company name was changed from Carewell Industries Limited to Trivikrama Industries Limited on 16 July, 2016. Again, the name of the Company was further changed to Zinema Media & Entertainment Limited in December, 2022. The Company was originally promoted by VG Bhaskaran Nair, C. Sankara Menon, S Muthu Krishnan, RV Narsimhan, MS Subramanian, K. Hari and Thomas Chandy. The current promoters Mrs. R. Rathinamala and Saraa Mediaworks Private Limited became promoters of the company in February 2012 by way of preferential allotment and took over the management and business of the Company.Production is the stage where the actual filming takes place. Zinema is a comprehensive film production company that offers a wide range of support services for filmmakers. Their technical infrastructure and team of creative professionals can provide valuable assistance in script development, production, pre and post-production, and distribution and exhibition consultancy. They have established the technical infrastructure and a team of creative professionals for content production, with a library of Hollywood movies and the capability to import resources for their clients. Through their theatrical distribution solutions, the Company secure sales for the contents being produced, thereby providing last mile solutions to filmmakers.Apart from these, the Company has an ambit
Company FAQs

What is the Zinema Media & Entertainment Ltd share price today?

The Zinema Media & Entertainment Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹13.21 today.

What is the Market Cap of Zinema Media & Entertainment Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Zinema Media & Entertainment Ltd is ₹9.40 Cr. as of 09 Dec ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Zinema Media & Entertainment Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Zinema Media & Entertainment Ltd is 33.87 and 1.07 as of 09 Dec ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Zinema Media & Entertainment Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Zinema Media & Entertainment Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Zinema Media & Entertainment Ltd is ₹10 and ₹22.35 as of 09 Dec ‘24

What is the CAGR of Zinema Media & Entertainment Ltd?

Zinema Media & Entertainment Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 18.31%, 3 Years at 31.80%, 1 Year at -41.42%, 6 Month at -5.64%, 3 Month at 29.38% and 1 Month at -5.17%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Zinema Media & Entertainment Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Zinema Media & Entertainment Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 20.87 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 79.13 %

Share Price Futures Price Option Chain Historical Data
Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Key Ratios
Quarterly Result Half Yearly Result Nine Monthly Result Annual Result
