SectorEntertainment
Open₹13.21
Prev. Close₹13.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.05
Day's High₹13.21
Day's Low₹13.21
52 Week's High₹22.35
52 Week's Low₹10
Book Value₹12.28
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)9.4
P/E33.87
EPS0.39
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.11
7.11
7.11
7.11
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.63
1.35
1.47
1.61
Net Worth
8.74
8.46
8.58
8.72
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0.89
2.17
0
yoy growth (%)
-100
-58.83
0
-100
Raw materials
0
-0.72
-2.09
0
As % of sales
0
81.53
96.44
0
Employee costs
-0.1
-0.04
-0.02
-0.03
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.04
-0.4
-0.26
0
Depreciation
-0.18
-0.18
-0.05
-0.05
Tax paid
0
-0.08
0.01
0
Working capital
-4.54
0.43
-1.07
-0.09
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100
-58.83
0
-100
Op profit growth
-71.3
35.65
37.62
21.91
EBIT growth
-88.53
59.21
-8,099.27
-89.42
Net profit growth
-90.55
99.74
-8,376.24
-89.56
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
0
0
0
0
0.89
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
0
0
0
0.89
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.46
0.16
0.05
0.31
0.42
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun TV Network Ltd
SUNTV
687.25
|15.2
|27,083.47
|398.17
|2.44
|900.16
|281.7
PVR Inox Ltd
PVRINOX
1,302.75
|0
|12,793
|-12.4
|0
|1,532.7
|728.97
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
ZEEL
125.6
|18.86
|12,064.12
|307.3
|0.8
|1,871
|108.96
Saregama India Ltd
SAREGAMA
551.5
|53.96
|10,644.47
|49.06
|0.72
|213.41
|74.67
Tips Music Ltd
TIPSMUSIC
734.6
|61.73
|9,390.51
|48.16
|0.82
|80.61
|15.57
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Baskaran Sathya Prakash
Independent Director
Ramasamy Gokulakrishnan
Director
Sadasivam Anbazhagan
Independent Director
Kannabiran Navakumar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Monika Singh
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Zinema Media & Entertainment Ltd
Summary
Zinema Media & Entertainment Limited was formerly incorporated as Carewell Industries Limited on 8 June, 1984 in Pondicherry. The Company name was changed from Carewell Industries Limited to Trivikrama Industries Limited on 16 July, 2016. Again, the name of the Company was further changed to Zinema Media & Entertainment Limited in December, 2022. The Company was originally promoted by VG Bhaskaran Nair, C. Sankara Menon, S Muthu Krishnan, RV Narsimhan, MS Subramanian, K. Hari and Thomas Chandy. The current promoters Mrs. R. Rathinamala and Saraa Mediaworks Private Limited became promoters of the company in February 2012 by way of preferential allotment and took over the management and business of the Company.Production is the stage where the actual filming takes place. Zinema is a comprehensive film production company that offers a wide range of support services for filmmakers. Their technical infrastructure and team of creative professionals can provide valuable assistance in script development, production, pre and post-production, and distribution and exhibition consultancy. They have established the technical infrastructure and a team of creative professionals for content production, with a library of Hollywood movies and the capability to import resources for their clients. Through their theatrical distribution solutions, the Company secure sales for the contents being produced, thereby providing last mile solutions to filmmakers.Apart from these, the Company has an ambit
Read More
The Zinema Media & Entertainment Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹13.21 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Zinema Media & Entertainment Ltd is ₹9.40 Cr. as of 09 Dec ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Zinema Media & Entertainment Ltd is 33.87 and 1.07 as of 09 Dec ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Zinema Media & Entertainment Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Zinema Media & Entertainment Ltd is ₹10 and ₹22.35 as of 09 Dec ‘24
Zinema Media & Entertainment Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 18.31%, 3 Years at 31.80%, 1 Year at -41.42%, 6 Month at -5.64%, 3 Month at 29.38% and 1 Month at -5.17%.
