Summary

Zinema Media & Entertainment Limited was formerly incorporated as Carewell Industries Limited on 8 June, 1984 in Pondicherry. The Company name was changed from Carewell Industries Limited to Trivikrama Industries Limited on 16 July, 2016. Again, the name of the Company was further changed to Zinema Media & Entertainment Limited in December, 2022. The Company was originally promoted by VG Bhaskaran Nair, C. Sankara Menon, S Muthu Krishnan, RV Narsimhan, MS Subramanian, K. Hari and Thomas Chandy. The current promoters Mrs. R. Rathinamala and Saraa Mediaworks Private Limited became promoters of the company in February 2012 by way of preferential allotment and took over the management and business of the Company.Production is the stage where the actual filming takes place. Zinema is a comprehensive film production company that offers a wide range of support services for filmmakers. Their technical infrastructure and team of creative professionals can provide valuable assistance in script development, production, pre and post-production, and distribution and exhibition consultancy. They have established the technical infrastructure and a team of creative professionals for content production, with a library of Hollywood movies and the capability to import resources for their clients. Through their theatrical distribution solutions, the Company secure sales for the contents being produced, thereby providing last mile solutions to filmmakers.Apart from these, the Company has an ambit

Read More