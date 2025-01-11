Board Meeting 11 Jan 2025 7 Jan 2025

Zinema Media And Entertainment Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1) To take on record untimely demise of Mr Manu Padmanabhan Nair (DIN : 06810682) Director of the Company . 2) To take on record the Successful bid of Premier Futsal League Management Private Limited with Honble NCLT and authorisations for the implementation of the Scheme submitted to the Honble NCLT 3) To consider and accept the resignation of Company Secretary Ms Monika Singh 4) To discuss and deliberate on the appointment of an Independent Woman Director 5) Any other items with the permission of the Chairman 1) Board took on record the untimely demise of Mr Manu Padmanabhan Nair (DIN : 06810682) , Director of the Company on December 2 , 2024 and expressed condolences to his bereaved family . 2) Board took on record the Successful bid of Premier Futsal League Management Private Limited with Honble NCLT and passed suitable resolutions for Authorising Mr Baskaran Sathyaprakash ,Managing Director of the Company , for the implementation of the Scheme submitted to the Honble NCLT. 3) Board took on record the resignation of Company Secretary Ms Monika Singh , who had resigned with effect from 31/12/2024 due to other professional commitments . Reason for resignation : Other professional commitments 4) Board discussed and deliberated on the appointment of an Independent Woman Director and shortlisted few persons for the role. Management has assured to nominate a person before the next Board meeting for the appointment (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 11/01/2025)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

Zinema Media And Entertainment Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Limited Review of Financial results for the Half Year ended 30th September 2024. Un audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the half year ended 30th September 2024 along with Limited Review Report issued by Statutory Auditor (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 6 Sep 2024 31 Aug 2024

Zinema Media And Entertainment Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) To consider and approve the draft Annual Report for the Financial Year 2023-2024 comprising of Annual Accounts ( Standalone and Consolidated) Draft Directors Report Draft Auditors Report for the Year ended 31st March 2024 . 2) To authorise the signatories for the Annual Accounts and Directors Report 3) To approve the Draft Notice for convening and conducting the Annual General Meeting 4) To discuss and deliberate on the appointment of Statutory Auditors . 5) Any other items with the permission of the Chairman 1) The Board considered and approved the draft Annual Report for the financial year 2023-2024 and the authorized signatories for the financials and Directors report and Notice for AGM 2) Ganesamoorthy T & Associates recommended for appointment as Statutory auditors of the company for the financial years 2024-2029. 3) As an additional agenda item , with the permission of Chairman , the following were deliberated and resolved ; a) MOU dated 05/09/2024 executed between the Company and Studio Shakthi Pictures Private Limited was approved and ratified b) Non Submission of SDD Compliance submission for Q/E June 2024 was taken on record by the Board c) The Board constituted an Investment and Investment Relationship Committee with powers to appoint professionals and intermediaries to raise funds for the Company d) Mr Dinesh Raj , Executive Director to be CEO of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.09.2024)

Board Meeting 26 Jul 2024 18 Jul 2024

Zinema Media And Entertainment Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) To approve and convene an Extra Ordinary General Meeting for confirmation of Appointment of Statutory Auditor appointed under Casual Vacancy for the year 2023-2024 2) Any other items with the permission of the Chairman 1) The Board recommended the appointment of Ganesamoorthy T & Associates , Chartered Accountants , Chennai as Statutory Auditors of the Company for the year 2023-2024 to the members for their approval 2) The Board approved the draft Notice ( enclosed herewith for reference) calling for Extra Ordinary General Meeting of Members on 19th August 2024 at 11:00 am at the Registered Office of the Company at Third Floor, B Block, Work EZ,147 Pathari Road Thousand Lights Chennai - 600 006. The Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Friday 09th August 2024 to Friday 16th August 2024. (both days inclusive) for the purpose of the aforesaid Extraordinary General Meeting and the record date for the meeting shall be Friday 09th August 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26/07/2024) Revised outcome The Board recommended the appointment of Ganesamoorthy T & Associates , Chartered Accountants , Chennai as Statutory Auditors of the Company for the year 2023-2024 to the members for their approval. Reason for recommendation of firms appointment : Pursuant to the Casual vacancy in the office of the Statutory Auditor due to resignation of Mudra Sunil Associates . Date : Appointment date shall be from the date of EGM subject to the approval of members . Period of Audit shall be the financial 2023-2024. Profile : GANESAMOORTHY.T & ASSOCIATES profile is mentioned briefly in the outcome attached Relationship : GANESAMOORTHY T & ASSOCIATES is an unrelated firm as far as the Directors and Shareholders of the Company are concerned . 2) The Board approved the draft Notice ( enclosed herewith for reference) calling for Extra Ordinary General Meeting of Members on 19th August 2024 at 11:00 am at the Registered Office of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/07/2024) Mr Santhosh Kumar Ramadurai (F9264) ( Peer Review : 5788/2024) appointed as Secretarial Auditor for FY 2023-2024 on 26/07/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.09.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 24 May 2024

Zinema Media And Entertainment Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve to consider approve and take on record inter-alia the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the Half Year and Year ended 31st March 2024. Board Approved and took on record the un audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the half year and year ended 31/03/2024 along with the Limited Review Report of Statutory Auditors . Declaration of unmodified opinion enclosed Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 7 Feb 2024 31 Jan 2024