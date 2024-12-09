iifl-logo-icon 1
Zinema Media & Entertainment Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

13.21
(-4.96%)
Dec 9, 2024|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0.89

2.17

0

yoy growth (%)

-100

-58.83

0

-100

Raw materials

0

-0.72

-2.09

0

As % of sales

0

81.53

96.44

0

Employee costs

-0.1

-0.04

-0.02

-0.03

As % of sales

0

4.82

1.08

0

Other costs

-0.06

-0.72

-0.49

-0.28

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

80.89

22.87

0

Operating profit

-0.17

-0.6

-0.44

-0.32

OPM

0

-67.25

-20.4

0

Depreciation

-0.18

-0.18

-0.05

-0.05

Interest expense

0

0

-0.01

0

Other income

0.31

0.38

0.24

0.38

Profit before tax

-0.04

-0.4

-0.26

0

Taxes

0

-0.08

0.01

0

Tax rate

0

22.22

-6.47

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.04

-0.49

-0.24

0

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.04

-0.49

-0.24

0

yoy growth (%)

-90.55

99.74

-8,376.24

-89.56

NPM

0

-55.02

-11.33

0

