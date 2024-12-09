Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0.89
2.17
0
yoy growth (%)
-100
-58.83
0
-100
Raw materials
0
-0.72
-2.09
0
As % of sales
0
81.53
96.44
0
Employee costs
-0.1
-0.04
-0.02
-0.03
As % of sales
0
4.82
1.08
0
Other costs
-0.06
-0.72
-0.49
-0.28
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
80.89
22.87
0
Operating profit
-0.17
-0.6
-0.44
-0.32
OPM
0
-67.25
-20.4
0
Depreciation
-0.18
-0.18
-0.05
-0.05
Interest expense
0
0
-0.01
0
Other income
0.31
0.38
0.24
0.38
Profit before tax
-0.04
-0.4
-0.26
0
Taxes
0
-0.08
0.01
0
Tax rate
0
22.22
-6.47
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.04
-0.49
-0.24
0
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.04
-0.49
-0.24
0
yoy growth (%)
-90.55
99.74
-8,376.24
-89.56
NPM
0
-55.02
-11.33
0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.