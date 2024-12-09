Zinema Media & Entertainment Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.04
-0.4
-0.26
0
Depreciation
-0.18
-0.18
-0.05
-0.05
Tax paid
0
-0.08
0.01
0
Working capital
-4.54
0.43
-1.07
-0.09
Other operating items
Operating
-4.77
-0.24
-1.36
-0.15
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
-4.77
-0.24
-1.36
-0.15
Equity raised
3.31
4.52
5.23
5.23
Investing
4.69
-0.54
0.9
0
Financing
0.39
0.24
0.05
0.15
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
3.62
3.97
4.81
5.23
