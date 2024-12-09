iifl-logo-icon 1
Zinema Media & Entertainment Ltd Cash Flow Statement

13.21
(-4.96%)
Dec 9, 2024|12:00:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Zinema Media & Entertainment Ltd

Zinema Media FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.04

-0.4

-0.26

0

Depreciation

-0.18

-0.18

-0.05

-0.05

Tax paid

0

-0.08

0.01

0

Working capital

-4.54

0.43

-1.07

-0.09

Other operating items

Operating

-4.77

-0.24

-1.36

-0.15

Capital expenditure

0

0

0

0

Free cash flow

-4.77

-0.24

-1.36

-0.15

Equity raised

3.31

4.52

5.23

5.23

Investing

4.69

-0.54

0.9

0

Financing

0.39

0.24

0.05

0.15

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

3.62

3.97

4.81

5.23

