|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100
-58.83
0
-100
Op profit growth
-71.05
34.06
34.75
25
EBIT growth
-87.63
43.22
10,156.68
-109.25
Net profit growth
-89.92
81.74
9,015.45
-110.68
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
0
-67.63
-20.76
0
EBIT margin
0
-41.65
-11.97
0
Net profit margin
0
-51.66
-11.7
0
RoCE
-0.5
-4.01
-2.7
-0.02
RoNW
-0.13
-1.26
-0.66
0
RoA
-0.12
-1.24
-0.66
0
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-0.07
-0.65
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-0.32
-0.9
-0.43
-0.07
Book value per share
12.25
12.32
13.29
13.64
Valuation ratios
P/E
-78.57
0
0
P/CEPS
-16.97
P/B
0.44
EV/EBIDTA
29.43
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0
23.67
-6.29
0
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
0
494.09
75.64
0
Inventory days
0
198.04
81.52
0
Creditor days
-990.9
-215.58
-118.31
-16.36
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
97.97
356.97
23.29
10.03
Net debt / equity
0.01
0.01
-0.01
-0.01
Net debt / op. profit
-0.85
-0.24
0.22
0.47
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
-81.53
-96.44
0
Employee costs
0
-4.82
-1.08
0
Other costs
0
-81.27
-23.23
0
No Record Found
