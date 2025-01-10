iifl-logo-icon 1
Zinema Media & Entertainment Ltd Key Ratios

13.83
(4.69%)
Jan 10, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100

-58.83

0

-100

Op profit growth

-71.05

34.06

34.75

25

EBIT growth

-87.63

43.22

10,156.68

-109.25

Net profit growth

-89.92

81.74

9,015.45

-110.68

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

0

-67.63

-20.76

0

EBIT margin

0

-41.65

-11.97

0

Net profit margin

0

-51.66

-11.7

0

RoCE

-0.5

-4.01

-2.7

-0.02

RoNW

-0.13

-1.26

-0.66

0

RoA

-0.12

-1.24

-0.66

0

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-0.07

-0.65

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-0.32

-0.9

-0.43

-0.07

Book value per share

12.25

12.32

13.29

13.64

Valuation ratios

P/E

-78.57

0

0

P/CEPS

-16.97

P/B

0.44

EV/EBIDTA

29.43

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0

23.67

-6.29

0

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

0

494.09

75.64

0

Inventory days

0

198.04

81.52

0

Creditor days

-990.9

-215.58

-118.31

-16.36

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

97.97

356.97

23.29

10.03

Net debt / equity

0.01

0.01

-0.01

-0.01

Net debt / op. profit

-0.85

-0.24

0.22

0.47

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

-81.53

-96.44

0

Employee costs

0

-4.82

-1.08

0

Other costs

0

-81.27

-23.23

0

