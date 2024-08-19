|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|26 Jul 2024
|19 Aug 2024
|1) The Board recommended the appointment of Ganesamoorthy T & Associates , Chartered Accountants , Chennai as Statutory Auditors of the Company for the year 2023-2024 to the members for their approval 2) The Board approved the draft Notice ( enclosed herewith for reference) calling for Extra Ordinary General Meeting of Members on 19th August 2024 at 11:00 am at the Registered Office of the Company at Third Floor, B Block, Work EZ,147 Pathari Road Thousand Lights Chennai - 600 006. The Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Friday 09th August 2024 to Friday 16th August 2024. (both days inclusive) for the purpose of the aforesaid Extraordinary General Meeting and the record date for the meeting shall be Friday 09th August 2024. The register of members and Share Transfer books of the company will remain closed from 12/08/2024 to 19/08/2024. EGM Date :19/08/2024 Record date : 12/08/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 27/07/2024 M/s Ganesamoorthy T Associates , Chartered Accountants appointed as Statutory Auditors of the Company of the Company for the financial year 2023-2024 . Scrutinizers Report dated 19/08/2024 issued by Santhosh Kumar Ramadurai , PCS enclosed (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/08/2024)
