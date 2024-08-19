iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Zinema Media & Entertainment Ltd EGM

13.83
(4.69%)
Jan 10, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Zinema Media CORPORATE ACTIONS

19/01/2024calendar-icon
18/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM26 Jul 202419 Aug 2024
1) The Board recommended the appointment of Ganesamoorthy T & Associates , Chartered Accountants , Chennai as Statutory Auditors of the Company for the year 2023-2024 to the members for their approval 2) The Board approved the draft Notice ( enclosed herewith for reference) calling for Extra Ordinary General Meeting of Members on 19th August 2024 at 11:00 am at the Registered Office of the Company at Third Floor, B Block, Work EZ,147 Pathari Road Thousand Lights Chennai - 600 006. The Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Friday 09th August 2024 to Friday 16th August 2024. (both days inclusive) for the purpose of the aforesaid Extraordinary General Meeting and the record date for the meeting shall be Friday 09th August 2024. The register of members and Share Transfer books of the company will remain closed from 12/08/2024 to 19/08/2024. EGM Date :19/08/2024 Record date : 12/08/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 27/07/2024 M/s Ganesamoorthy T Associates , Chartered Accountants appointed as Statutory Auditors of the Company of the Company for the financial year 2023-2024 . Scrutinizers Report dated 19/08/2024 issued by Santhosh Kumar Ramadurai , PCS enclosed (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/08/2024)

Zinema Media: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Zinema Media & Entertainment Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.