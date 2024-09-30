1) Adoption of Financials for the FY 2023-2024 2) Appointment of Statutory Auditors for FY 2024-2029 3) Re- Appointment of Director retiring by rotation AGM Date - 30/09/2024 Time - 11:00 am Venue : Registered Office 3rd Floor , B Block , Work EZ, 147, Pathari Road, Thousand Lights , Chennai - 600006. Book Closure date - 24/09/2024 to 30/09/2024. Ordinary Business : 1) Adoption of Annual Report 2023-2024 2) Re-appointment of Sadasivam Anbazhagan ( Retirement by Rotation) 3) Appointment of Statutory Auditors M/s Ganesamoorthy T & Associates , Chartered Accountants , for the period 2024-2029. The Chairman concluded the meeting stating the results of voting process shall be announced within 48 hours from the conclusion of the meeting . The meeting concluded with thanks to chair . (As per BSE Announcement dated on 30/09/2024) Combined Scrutinzers Report on remote e voting and poll on the agenda of items transacted at the AGM held on 30/09/2024 at 11:00 am at the registered office of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.10.2024)