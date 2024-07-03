Zinema Media & Entertainment Ltd Summary

Zinema Media & Entertainment Limited was formerly incorporated as Carewell Industries Limited on 8 June, 1984 in Pondicherry. The Company name was changed from Carewell Industries Limited to Trivikrama Industries Limited on 16 July, 2016. Again, the name of the Company was further changed to Zinema Media & Entertainment Limited in December, 2022. The Company was originally promoted by VG Bhaskaran Nair, C. Sankara Menon, S Muthu Krishnan, RV Narsimhan, MS Subramanian, K. Hari and Thomas Chandy. The current promoters Mrs. R. Rathinamala and Saraa Mediaworks Private Limited became promoters of the company in February 2012 by way of preferential allotment and took over the management and business of the Company.Production is the stage where the actual filming takes place. Zinema is a comprehensive film production company that offers a wide range of support services for filmmakers. Their technical infrastructure and team of creative professionals can provide valuable assistance in script development, production, pre and post-production, and distribution and exhibition consultancy. They have established the technical infrastructure and a team of creative professionals for content production, with a library of Hollywood movies and the capability to import resources for their clients. Through their theatrical distribution solutions, the Company secure sales for the contents being produced, thereby providing last mile solutions to filmmakers.Apart from these, the Company has an ambitious plan to expand their business and make an impact on the Indian entertainment industry by setting up smaller movie screens with a capacity of 150 to 200 seats in potential locations within AP & Telangana. By combining these movie screens with retail areas and food courts they are creating a multi-purpose entertainment destination that potentially attract a large audience. The final phase of Zinema involves developing strategies for effective product recovery. Their unique approach includes both traditional and non-traditional methods, such as presales revenue models and content IP rights exploitation. Zinema is a groundbreaking initiative that connects talent providers with talent seekers through an all-inclusive digital portal. It simplifies the discovery and hiring process for the entertainment industry, including opportunities for films, television, advertisements, theatre, and live events. Once the concept and script are in place, the production house needs to create a budget and schedule for the project. This includes estimating the cost of equipment, crew, actors, location fees, and post-production expenses. Once the post-production is complete, the final product needs to be delivered to the client. This could include delivering the final film in various formats, such as Blu-ray, DVD, or digital files. The production house should also provide any necessary support to the client after delivery, such as assisting with distribution or marketing.