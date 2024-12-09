TO THE MEMBERS OF M/s. ZINEMA MEDIA AND ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED (Formerly TRIVIKRAMA INDUSTRIES LIMITED)

Report on the audit of the financial statements Opinion

I have audited the standalone financial statements of ZINEMA MEDIA AND ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED (Formally Known as TRIVIKRAMA INDUSTRIES LIMITED) ("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at 31st March 2024, and the statement of Profit and Loss and statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In my opinion and to the best of my information and according to the explanations given to me, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act 2013 ("Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024, and its financial performance, and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for opinion

I conducted my audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. My responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of my report. I am independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to my audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and I have fulfilled my other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics.

I believe that the audit evidence I have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for my opinion.

Key Audit Matter 1 Accuracy of recognition, measurement, presentation and disclosures of revenues and other related balances, certain key judgements relating to identification of distinct performance obligations, determination of transaction price of the identified performance obligations, the appropriateness of the basis used to measure revenue recognized over a period. Additionally, new revenue accounting standard contains disclosures which involves collation of information in respect of disaggregated revenue and periods over which the remaining performance obligations will be satisfied subsequent to the balance sheet date. Refer to Notes to the Standalone financial statements Auditors Response 1 Principal Audit Procedures My audit approach consisted testing of the design and operating effectiveness of the internal controls and substantive testing as follows: Evaluated the design of internal controls relating to revenue recognition accounting standard. Selected a sample of continuing and new contracts, and tested the operating effectiveness of the internal control, relating to identification of the distinct performance obligations and determination of transaction price. We carried out a combination of procedures involving enquiry and observation, performance and inspection of evidence in respect of operation of these controls. Tested the relevant information technology systems access and change management controls relating to contracts and related information used in recording and disclosing revenue in accordance with the revenue accounting standard. 2. Key Audit Matter Evaluation of Inter corporate Investment and lending positions The Company has material Inter corporate Investments and lending which involves significant amounts advanced for interest. The company has net outstanding Investment amount to INR.6,64,97,682 on corporate entities from which no return on investment have been recognised in the financials during the reporting period. Based on the management representations received all corporate entities are active and amount invested are realisable.

Name of the Company Amount Invested 1 ANURODH MERCHANDISE PVT LTD 22,70,425.00 2 FERROMET STEELS PVT LTD 64,48,182.00 3 JJ FINCAP PVT LTD 15,21,575.00 4 PRINCE TRADECOM LIMITED 2,00,00,000.00 5 SHRINIWASA ROADWAYS PVT LTD 98,00,000.00 6 SIDDHARTH MERCHANTILE PVT LTD 14,57,500.00 7 CKM HOMECARE SOLUTIONS PVT LTD 2,50,00,000.00

Auditors Response Principal Audit Procedures Obtained details of parties to whom Loans and inter corporate Investments have been granted and was showing an outstanding balance as on March 31, 2024 from management. We involved our internal experts to challenge the managements underlying assumptions in estimating the credibility and the possible outcome of the disputes in Inter corporate Advances. Our internal experts also considered legal precedence and other rulings in evaluating managements position on these uncertain positions. Additionally, we considered the effect of new information in respect of Credibility positions as at April 1, 2023 to evaluate whether any change was required to managements position on these uncertainties.

Information other than the Standalone financial statements and Auditors report thereon

The Companys management and Board of Directors is responsible for the the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys annual report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and my auditors report thereon.

My opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and I do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with my audit of the standalone financial statements, my responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or my knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work I have performed on the other information obtained prior to the date of this auditors report, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone financial statements

The Companys board of directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134 (5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the Standalone financial statements

My objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes my opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for my opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in my auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify my opinion. My conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of my auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during my audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on my independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure "A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) I have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of my knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of my audit;

(b) In my opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from my examination of those books;

(c) The Balance Sheet, the statement of Profit and Loss, and Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) In my opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act, read with rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014;

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statement of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, the company is exempt from getting an audit opinion on internal financial control.

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in my opinion and to the best of my information and according to the explanations given to us;

i. The Company has disclosed details regarding pending litigations in note 28 of standalone financial statements, when would impact its financial position.

ii. The Company does not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

v. The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other person or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

vi. Based on audit procedures which we considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to their notice that has caused them to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) contain any material mis-statement.

vii. The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year in contravention of the provisions of section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013.

viii. With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under Section 197(16) of the Act, in our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the limit prescribed by section 197 for maximum permissible managerial remuneration has been complied by the company.

ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Report as required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (Refer to in paragraph 1 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date) With reference to the Annexure A referred to in the Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2023, we report the following:

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The company is not having any intangible asset. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (i)(a)(b) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the company.

(b) In our opinion Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification during the year.

(c) There were no immovable properties, which are not held in the name of the company during the reporting period.

(d) The company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment during the year. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (i)(d) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the company.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (i)(e) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the company.

(ii) (a) The company doesnt hold any inventory. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (ii)(a) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the company.

(b) During any point of time of time of the year, the company has not been sanctioned any working capital limits, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (ii)(b) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the company.

(iii) During the year, the company has made any investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(iii) of said Order are applicable to the company.

(iv) The Company has not made any loans, investments, guarantees and security on which provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act 2013 are applicable. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(iv) of the said Order are not applicable to the company.

(v) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits from public. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (v) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the Company.

(vi) As explained to us, the Central Government of India has not specified the maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act for any of the products of the Company. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (vi) of paragraph 3 of the order are bit applicable to the Company.

(vii) (a) The Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory ue including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income tax, Sales tax, Wealth tax, Service tax, Duty of Customs, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, GST, Cess and other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities to the extent applicable to it. There are no undisputed amounts payable in respect of income tax, wealth tax, service tax, sales tax, value added tax, duty of customs, duty of excise or cess which have remained outstanding as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than 6 months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are not any statutory dues referred in sub-clause (a) which have not been deposited on account of any dispute. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (vii)(b) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the Company.

VAT-Kerala INR.350000 Response submitted with Adjudication Authority

(viii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no any transaction not recorded in the books of account have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

(ix) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of any loan or other borrowings or any interest due thereon to any lender.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not been a declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there are no funds raised on short term basis which have been utilised for long term purposes.

(e) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not taken any fund from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(f) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

(x)(a) The Company has not raised money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). Therefore, the provisions of Clause (x)(a) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares during the year. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (x)(b) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the Company.

(xi)(a) We have not noticed any case of fraud by the company or any fraud on the company by its officers or employees during the year. The management has also not reported any case of fraud during the year.

(b) During the year no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) As auditor, we did not receive any whistle-blower complaints during the year.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi company. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (xii) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the company.

(xiii) As per the information and explanations received to us all transactions with related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the Standalone Financial Statements etc., as required by the applicable Accounting Standards. Identification of related parties were made and provided by the management of the company.

(xiv) The Company is not covered by section 138 of the Companies Act, 2013, related to appointment of internal auditor of the company. Therefore, the company is not required to appoint any internal auditor. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (xiv) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the Company.

(xv) The company has entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him for the year under review. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (xv) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) The company is not required to registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 1934.

(b) The Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities during the year.

(c) The company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India.

(d) As per the information and explanations received, the group does not have any CIC as part of the group.

(xvii) The company has not incurred any losses during current reporting period and a Net Loss of INR. 23,24,554 during the previous reporting period.

(xviii) There has been resignation of the previous statutory auditors during the year and appointed new statutory auditors in the EGM of the company.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, the auditors knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

(xx) There is not liability of the company under the provisions of section 135 of the Companies Act, relating to Corporate Social Responsibility. Therefore, the provisions of clause (xx) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xxi) The Company has made investments in subsidiary company M/s. CKM HOME CARE SOLUTIONS PVT LTD. Therefore, the company has prepared consolidated financial statement and Consolidated Audit report has been issued on same for the reporting period.