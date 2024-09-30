iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Zinema Media & Entertainment Ltd Book Closer

13.83
(4.69%)
Jan 10, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Zinema Media CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateBook Closure Start DateBook Closure End Date
BookCloser8 Sep 202424 Sep 202430 Sep 2024
1) Adoption of Financials for the FY 2023-2024 2) Appointment of Statutory Auditors for FY 2024-2029 3) Re- Appointment of Director retiring by rotation AGM Date - 30/09/2024 Time - 11:00 am Venue : Registered Office 3rd Floor , B Block , Work EZ, 147, Pathari Road, Thousand Lights , Chennai - 600006. Book Closure date - 24/09/2024 to 30/09/2024. Read less..
BookCloser26 Jul 202412 Aug 202419 Aug 2024
The Register of Members and the Share Transfer books of the Company will remain closed from 9th day, August, 2024 to 19th August 2024 (both days inclusive), for the purpose of Extra Ordinary General Meeting. Book Closure Date - Friday 9th August 2024 to Friday 16th August 2024 ( both days inclusive). Purpose : Extra Ordinary Meeting convened on 19th August 2024 at 11.00 AM at the registered office of the Company . Record Date : Friday 9th August 2024 The register of members and Share Transfer books of the company will remain closed from 12/08/2024 to 19/08/2024. EGM Date :19/08/2024 Record date : 12/08/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/07/2024)

Zinema Media: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Zinema Media & Entertainment Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.