|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|8 Sep 2024
|24 Sep 2024
|30 Sep 2024
|1) Adoption of Financials for the FY 2023-2024 2) Appointment of Statutory Auditors for FY 2024-2029 3) Re- Appointment of Director retiring by rotation AGM Date - 30/09/2024 Time - 11:00 am Venue : Registered Office 3rd Floor , B Block , Work EZ, 147, Pathari Road, Thousand Lights , Chennai - 600006. Book Closure date - 24/09/2024 to 30/09/2024. Read less..
|BookCloser
|26 Jul 2024
|12 Aug 2024
|19 Aug 2024
|The Register of Members and the Share Transfer books of the Company will remain closed from 9th day, August, 2024 to 19th August 2024 (both days inclusive), for the purpose of Extra Ordinary General Meeting. Book Closure Date - Friday 9th August 2024 to Friday 16th August 2024 ( both days inclusive). Purpose : Extra Ordinary Meeting convened on 19th August 2024 at 11.00 AM at the registered office of the Company . Record Date : Friday 9th August 2024 The register of members and Share Transfer books of the company will remain closed from 12/08/2024 to 19/08/2024. EGM Date :19/08/2024 Record date : 12/08/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/07/2024)
