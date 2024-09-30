The Register of Members and the Share Transfer books of the Company will remain closed from 9th day, August, 2024 to 19th August 2024 (both days inclusive), for the purpose of Extra Ordinary General Meeting. Book Closure Date - Friday 9th August 2024 to Friday 16th August 2024 ( both days inclusive). Purpose : Extra Ordinary Meeting convened on 19th August 2024 at 11.00 AM at the registered office of the Company . Record Date : Friday 9th August 2024 The register of members and Share Transfer books of the company will remain closed from 12/08/2024 to 19/08/2024. EGM Date :19/08/2024 Record date : 12/08/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/07/2024)