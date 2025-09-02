August 2025 – How sectors fared on returns, risk, and valuations?

STOCK MARKET BIG PICTURE FOR AUGUST 2025

How did the Indian stock markets perform in August 2025, in terms of generic, sectoral, and thematic indices? Here is a quick dekko.

Let us start with generic indices for August 2025. The 1-month returns were negative across the board for generic indices. The Nifty closed August 2025 with losses of -1.21%. Nifty Midcap-100 fell -2.83%; while the Small Cap 100 fell -3.94% in the month. Clearly, alpha hunting appears have given way to risk-off investing approach.

What about thematic indices in August 2025? Thematic indices, across the board, saw a sharp correction in with only the defensive FMCG index giving positive returns. The worst hit sectors in terms of returns were; Chemicals (-4.95%), Realty (-4.41%), Pharma (-4.20%), Oil & Gas (-3.99%), and Banks (-3.91%).

Let us turn to strategy indices in August 2025? All major strategy indices were down, with the deepest cuts in High Beta, Alpha, and Momentum strategies. Strategies that held up in a tough month were; Quality, Low Volatility, Growth, and Equal Weight.

Let us turn specifically to the sectoral indices and how they ranked in terms of returns, risk, and valuations.

HOW SECTORAL INDICES FARED ON RETURNS IN LAST 1 YEAR?

The table captures the returns on key sectors with ranking on 1-year returns.

Sectoral

Index 1-Year

Returns 3-Year

Returns 5-Year

Returns Nifty Financial Services 9.24 13.02 18.57 Nifty Ex-Banks 6.22 19.05 21.25 Nifty Bank 5.32 11.65 18.57 Nifty Private Bank 2.00 9.40 15.53 Nifty Chemicals 1.21 7.17 22.74 Nifty Healthcare -0.49 22.23 18.02 Nifty Metal -1.81 16.21 32.29 Nifty PSU Bank -2.65 31.95 35.95 Nifty Auto -3.74 24.61 27.25 Nifty Pharma -5.42 20.64 15.35 Nifty Consumer Durables -6.27 12.45 21.81 Nifty FMCG -9.17 10.51 15.10 Nifty IT -15.93 9.56 16.72 Nifty Realty -17.08 23.82 31.78 Nifty Oil & Gas -18.94 9.73 17.97 Nifty Media -22.82 -7.42 1.12

Data Source: NSE Indices

There are interesting takeaways from 1 year returns.

For the sixth month in a row, BFSI led the returns narrative, with BFSI constituting 4 out of the 5 best performing sectors. Nifty Financial Services Index led with 9.2% returns in last one year; followed by Nifty Ex-Banks at 6.2%. The only non-BFSI name in the top-5 was Chemicals sector at 1.2%. A total of 11 out of 16 sectors gave negative returns; with the worst being Media -22.8%, Oil & Gas -18.9%, Realty 17.1%, IT Sector -15.9% and FMCG -9.2%. Banks have emerged as veritable proxies for Indian consumer spending and domestic demand, despite the risk of narrowing NIMs.

Out of the 16 sectors, 5 sectors gave positive returns in last 1 year, while 11 gave negative returns. The 15 sectors gave average returns of -5.02% in last 1 year, 14.7% CAGR over 3 years, and 20.6% CAGR over 5 years. The 5-year returns continue to look very flattering, but that is more due to the COVID base.

HOW SECTORAL INDICES FARED ON RISK IN LAST 1 YEAR?

Returns are one side of the coin. Risk is the other side of the coin for investors.

Sectoral

Index 1-Year

Volatility 1-Year

Beta 1-Year

Correlation 1-Year

R2 Nifty Realty 28.88 1.50 0.69 0.47 Nifty Media 25.35 0.93 0.49 0.24 Nifty PSU Bank 23.85 1.12 0.62 0.38 Nifty Metal 23.64 1.31 0.73 0.54 Nifty IT 21.41 1.02 0.63 0.40 Nifty Ex-Banks 20.22 1.24 0.81 0.65 Nifty Auto 19.58 1.19 0.80 0.65 Nifty Oil & Gas 19.28 1.12 0.77 0.59 Nifty Consumer Durables 18.79 0.98 0.68 0.47 Nifty Chemicals 18.39 0.89 0.64 0.40 Nifty Pharma 17.03 0.71 0.55 0.30 Nifty Healthcare 16.24 0.74 0.60 0.36 Nifty Financial Services 15.18 1.01 0.88 0.77 Nifty Private Bank 15.08 0.96 0.84 0.70 Nifty Bank 14.61 0.95 0.86 0.74 Nifty FMCG 14.11 0.60 0.56 0.32

Data Source: NSE Indices

The above table is ranked on 1-year volatility (standard deviation) starting with the most volatile sectors to the least volatile sectors.

In terms of standard deviation of returns; Realty, PSU Banks, and Metals rank on top. There seems to be lack of sync with returns and risk, indicating there is too much risk per unit of returns. Over 5-years, higher volatility in these sectors was offset by higher returns. Interestingly, banks and financials have become low risk plays.

The 16 sectors had average volatility of 19.5% and average beta of 1.02, which approximately reflects Nifty. A total of 8 of the 16 sectors were aggressive with beta of more than 1. FMCG and Pharma are the best portfolio diversification bets, due to low correlation with Nifty; and low return explanation factor.

SECTORAL INDICES AND THE VALUATION PLAY IN LAST 1 YEAR

Finally, we look at sectoral valuations ranked on P/E ratios as of August 2025.

Sectoral Index Price/Earnings

(P/E Ratio) Price / Book

(P/BV) Dividend

Yield Nifty Consumer Durables 69.54 13.60 0.35 Nifty FMCG 42.08 10.67 2.03 Nifty Realty 41.75 4.07 0.32 Nifty Chemicals 40.60 4.04 0.93 Nifty Healthcare 37.22 5.39 0.58 Nifty Pharma 31.63 4.70 0.72 Nifty Auto 25.62 4.49 1.19 Nifty IT 25.41 6.77 3.08 Nifty Ex-Banks 21.98 3.89 0.92 Nifty Metal 17.52 2.41 2.45 Nifty Private Bank 17.48 2.01 0.58 Nifty Financial Services 16.73 2.65 1.05 Nifty Bank 14.61 1.99 1.11 Nifty Oil & Gas 11.44 1.54 2.39 Nifty PSU Bank 6.96 1.09 2.79 Nifty Media N.A. 1.94 1.39

Data Source: NSE Indices

Here are key takeaways from the three valuation parameters.

Consumer durables, FMCG, Realty, Chemicals, and Healthcare are richest in valuations, with Chemicals being a recent entrant after a sharp rally. Clearly, India consumer spending proxies like FMCG, consumer durables and financials attracted buying interest. The volatility has made many sectors attractive in dividend yield terms. For instance, IT at 3.08%, PSU Banks at 2.79%, Metals at 2.45%, oil & gas at 2.39%, and FMCG at 2.03% stand out as veritable Dividend Yield picks.

The average P/E of all sectors stands at 26.3X, lower on MOM basis. The average dividend yield looks relatively attractive at 1.37%.

Sectoral returns witnessed pressure in August 2025, although there are still pockets of steep valuations, as well as pockets of very attractive valuations in the market.