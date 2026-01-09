December 2025 – How sectors fared on returns, risk, and valuations

How did the Indian stock markets perform in December 2025, in terms of generic, sectoral, and strategy indices? Here is a quick dekko.
Let us turn specifically to the sectoral indices and how they ranked in terms of returns, risk, and valuations.
The table captures the returns on key sectors with ranking on 1-year returns.
|Sectoral
Index
|1-Year
Returns
|3-Year
Returns
|5-Year
Returns
|Nifty PSU Bank
|31.33
|26.37
|38.55
|Nifty Metal
|29.90
|19.13
|29.73
|Nifty FS Ex-Bank
|28.16
|24.83
|17.81
|Nifty Auto
|24.59
|31.81
|26.30
|Nifty Financial Services
|18.60
|14.43
|13.65
|Nifty Bank
|18.08
|12.44
|14.61
|Nifty Private Bank
|16.55
|10.29
|11.41
|Nifty Oil & Gas
|15.25
|14.11
|18.95
|Nifty Chemicals
|8.22
|7.79
|17.40
|Nifty FMCG
|-0.43
|9.76
|12.28
|Nifty Healthcare Index
|-1.50
|23.10
|14.83
|Nifty Pharma
|-2.25
|22.64
|12.80
|Nifty IT
|-10.44
|12.07
|11.53
|Nifty Consumer Durables
|-11.75
|13.74
|13.50
|Nifty Realty
|-16.30
|27.10
|23.22
|Nifty Media
|-19.98
|-9.67
|-1.97
Data Source: NSE Indices
There are interesting takeaways from sectoral returns analysis
Having seen returns, let us take a risk perspective of various sectoral indices.
Returns are one side of the coin. Risk is the other side of the coin for investors.
|Sectoral
Index
|1-Year
Volatility
|1-Year
Beta
|1-Year
Correlation
|1-Year
R2
|Nifty Realty
|27.00
|1.57
|0.68
|0.47
|Nifty Media
|22.87
|0.94
|0.48
|0.24
|Nifty Metal
|22.48
|1.40
|0.74
|0.54
|Nifty PSU Bank
|21.49
|1.03
|0.56
|0.32
|Nifty IT
|21.12
|1.18
|0.66
|0.43
|Nifty Financial Services Ex-Bank
|19.33
|1.33
|0.81
|0.66
|Nifty Consumer Durables
|18.17
|1.02
|0.66
|0.44
|Nifty Auto
|17.95
|1.17
|0.77
|0.59
|Nifty Oil & Gas
|17.23
|1.10
|0.75
|0.56
|Nifty Chemicals
|16.70
|0.92
|0.65
|0.42
|Nifty Pharma
|16.09
|0.84
|0.61
|0.38
|Nifty Healthcare Index
|15.37
|0.86
|0.66
|0.44
|Nifty Private Bank
|13.43
|0.95
|0.84
|0.70
|Nifty Financial Services
|13.42
|1.01
|0.88
|0.78
|Nifty FMCG
|12.53
|0.58
|0.55
|0.30
|Nifty Bank
|12.49
|0.92
|0.87
|0.75
Data Source: NSE Indices
The above table is ranked on 1-year volatility (standard deviation of returns) starting with the most volatile sectors to the least volatile sectors.
Let us finally turn to the valuations of various sectors and how they stack up?
Here, we look at sectoral valuations ranked on P/E ratios as of December 2025.
|Sectoral
Index
|Price/Earnings
(P/E Ratio)
|Price / Book
(P/BV)
|Dividend
Yield
|Nifty Consumer Durables
|61.25
|11.52
|0.40
|Nifty Media
|59.15
|1.52
|1.29
|Nifty FMCG
|40.74
|10.01
|2.00
|Nifty Realty
|40.46
|4.25
|0.34
|Nifty Chemicals
|39.51
|4.28
|0.61
|Nifty Healthcare Index
|36.72
|5.46
|0.57
|Nifty Pharma
|33.57
|4.92
|0.68
|Nifty Auto
|30.61
|4.83
|1.11
|Nifty IT
|26.65
|7.04
|2.96
|Nifty Financial Services Ex-Bank
|24.36
|4.50
|0.77
|Nifty Private Bank
|20.14
|2.27
|0.54
|Nifty Metal
|19.91
|2.91
|1.63
|Nifty Financial Services
|17.88
|2.91
|0.84
|Nifty Bank
|16.40
|2.19
|0.98
|Nifty Oil & Gas
|11.33
|1.68
|2.78
|Nifty PSU Bank
|8.75
|1.40
|2.19
Data Source: NSE Indices
Here are key takeaways from the valuation parameters.
To sum up; PSU banks and metals have been the big positive stories of 2025. They have not only given attractive returns, but delivered these returns with modest volatility, attractive dividend yield and yet offering the opportunity to diversify the portfolio.
