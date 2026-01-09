December 2025 – How sectors fared on returns, risk, and valuations

BIG PICTURE OF STOCK MARKETS IN DECEMBER 2025

How did the Indian stock markets perform in December 2025, in terms of generic, sectoral, and strategy indices? Here is a quick dekko.

Let us start with generic indices for December 2025. The 1-month returns were negative across the board. The Nifty-50 closed December 2025 with losses of -0.28%. The only index in the positive was Nifty Next-50, up 0.33%. Mid-Cap Select fell -1.9%, while Nifty Microcap 250 was the worst performer, falling by -2.5% in December.

What about thematic indices in December 2025? Positive performance was visible in Metals (8.5%), Oil & Gas (1.6%), and Autos (1.5%). Negative returns were seen in Consumer Durables (-3.0%), Realty (-2.8%), and Healthcare (-2.6%).

Let us turn to strategy indices in December 2025? The strategies that outperformed were Value and Dividend Opportunities. Some of the strategy indices that lagged included Momentum and Quality.

Let us turn specifically to the sectoral indices and how they ranked in terms of returns, risk, and valuations.

HOW SECTORAL INDICES FARED ON RETURNS IN LAST 1 YEAR?

The table captures the returns on key sectors with ranking on 1-year returns.

Sectoral

Index 1-Year

Returns 3-Year

Returns 5-Year

Returns Nifty PSU Bank 31.33 26.37 38.55 Nifty Metal 29.90 19.13 29.73 Nifty FS Ex-Bank 28.16 24.83 17.81 Nifty Auto 24.59 31.81 26.30 Nifty Financial Services 18.60 14.43 13.65 Nifty Bank 18.08 12.44 14.61 Nifty Private Bank 16.55 10.29 11.41 Nifty Oil & Gas 15.25 14.11 18.95 Nifty Chemicals 8.22 7.79 17.40 Nifty FMCG -0.43 9.76 12.28 Nifty Healthcare Index -1.50 23.10 14.83 Nifty Pharma -2.25 22.64 12.80 Nifty IT -10.44 12.07 11.53 Nifty Consumer Durables -11.75 13.74 13.50 Nifty Realty -16.30 27.10 23.22 Nifty Media -19.98 -9.67 -1.97

Data Source: NSE Indices

There are interesting takeaways from sectoral returns analysis

Year 2025 has been a mixed year with only 9 out of 16 key sectors giving positive returns and 7 giving negative returns.

However, if you take a 3-year or 5-year perspective, then all the 15 sectors, other than media, have given positive returns on CAGR basis.

Sectors pertaining to financial services still dominate the returns story in 5 out of the 7 return leaders in the last 1 year. PSU banks have outperformed private banks.

On the positive side, financials and autos benefited from the India story. In case of metals, it was more about metal prices being influenced by a likely recovery in China.

On the downside, Realty and Consumer Durables saw stiff valuations unwinding. IT and Pharma corrected more due to vulnerability to the US markets.

Having seen returns, let us take a risk perspective of various sectoral indices.

HOW SECTORAL INDICES FARED ON RISK IN LAST 1 YEAR?

Returns are one side of the coin. Risk is the other side of the coin for investors.

Sectoral

Index 1-Year

Volatility 1-Year

Beta 1-Year

Correlation 1-Year

R2 Nifty Realty 27.00 1.57 0.68 0.47 Nifty Media 22.87 0.94 0.48 0.24 Nifty Metal 22.48 1.40 0.74 0.54 Nifty PSU Bank 21.49 1.03 0.56 0.32 Nifty IT 21.12 1.18 0.66 0.43 Nifty Financial Services Ex-Bank 19.33 1.33 0.81 0.66 Nifty Consumer Durables 18.17 1.02 0.66 0.44 Nifty Auto 17.95 1.17 0.77 0.59 Nifty Oil & Gas 17.23 1.10 0.75 0.56 Nifty Chemicals 16.70 0.92 0.65 0.42 Nifty Pharma 16.09 0.84 0.61 0.38 Nifty Healthcare Index 15.37 0.86 0.66 0.44 Nifty Private Bank 13.43 0.95 0.84 0.70 Nifty Financial Services 13.42 1.01 0.88 0.78 Nifty FMCG 12.53 0.58 0.55 0.30 Nifty Bank 12.49 0.92 0.87 0.75

Data Source: NSE Indices

The above table is ranked on 1-year volatility (standard deviation of returns) starting with the most volatile sectors to the least volatile sectors.

The interplay between risk and returns has worked both ways. For instance, Metals, PSU Banks, Financial Services, and Autos have delivered high returns despite high volatility.

On the other hand, sectors like Realty, Media, IT, and Consumer Durables have seen negative returns in the last one year amidst high volatility.

A total of 9 out 16 sectors are aggressive sectors with Beta of more than 1 in the last 1 year. The remaining 7 are defence sectors with Beta of less than 1.

R-Squared shows the extent to which the returns of the sector are explained by the Nifty movements. Lower the R-Squared, the better the sectors as a tool of diversification.

In financial services, while private banks and NBFCs have a high R-Squared, PSU banks have a low R-Squared. Adding PSU banks to your portfolio in 2025 would have not only enhanced returns, but also diversified your portfolio due to low R-Squared.

FMCG also has low R-Squared and makes a good diversification bet. However, in 2025, FMCG sector disappointed on returns.

Let us finally turn to the valuations of various sectors and how they stack up?

SECTORAL INDICES AND THE VALUATION PLAY IN LAST 1 YEAR

Here, we look at sectoral valuations ranked on P/E ratios as of December 2025.

Sectoral Index Price/Earnings

(P/E Ratio) Price / Book

(P/BV) Dividend

Yield Nifty Consumer Durables 61.25 11.52 0.40 Nifty Media 59.15 1.52 1.29 Nifty FMCG 40.74 10.01 2.00 Nifty Realty 40.46 4.25 0.34 Nifty Chemicals 39.51 4.28 0.61 Nifty Healthcare Index 36.72 5.46 0.57 Nifty Pharma 33.57 4.92 0.68 Nifty Auto 30.61 4.83 1.11 Nifty IT 26.65 7.04 2.96 Nifty Financial Services Ex-Bank 24.36 4.50 0.77 Nifty Private Bank 20.14 2.27 0.54 Nifty Metal 19.91 2.91 1.63 Nifty Financial Services 17.88 2.91 0.84 Nifty Bank 16.40 2.19 0.98 Nifty Oil & Gas 11.33 1.68 2.78 Nifty PSU Bank 8.75 1.40 2.19

Data Source: NSE Indices

Here are key takeaways from the valuation parameters.

In terms of valuations (P/E) ratio, PSU banks are trading at just 8.75X earnings, despite the sharp rally in the latest year. Oil & Gas is the only other sector with P/E of 11.33X.

Consumer Durables and Realty are posing tough choices for investors. The returns are low; they are not great diversifiers and also the valuations as measured by the P/E ratio are looking steep in comparison.

The average P/E of these 16 sectors is 30.5X, which shows pressure of earnings not matching up to the growth in price.

There are 4 sectors with dividend yield of more than 2%. They include; IT, Oil & Gas, PSU Banks, and FMCG. Post the recent rally, the dividend yield of metals has come down.

To sum up; PSU banks and metals have been the big positive stories of 2025. They have not only given attractive returns, but delivered these returns with modest volatility, attractive dividend yield and yet offering the opportunity to diversify the portfolio.