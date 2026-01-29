Domestic demand helps IIP bounce to 6.63% in November 2025

WHY IIP IS THE FULCRUM OF INDIA GROWTH STORY
Index of industrial production (IIP) is a measure of annual growth in output. This is restricted to manufacturing, mining, and electricity. One question that often arises is; why so much importance to industrial production when services are 60% of the Indian economy and industry is just about 25%? There are several reasons the IIP is the fulcrum.
Firstly, IIP is an index of capital investment happening in the economy. That is what creates jobs and purchasing power. Secondly, while services may be 60% of GDP, most services are driven by industrial output. Construction is dependent on cement and steel production. The transport and logistics sector depends on the manufacture of HCVs, LCVs, railway wagons etc. The list can go on, but that is the reason industrial output has a multiplier effect.
IIP STORY FOR NOVEMBER 2025 – A SHARP TURNAROUND
After the sharp dip in IIP output to 0.53% in October (revised up from 0.40%), the IIP turned around sharply to 6.68% in November 2025. The table below captures the gist.
|Month
|IIP Growth (%)
|Nov-24
|4.96%
|Dec-24
|3.74%
|Jan-25
|5.21%
|Feb-25
|2.72%
|Mar-25
|3.94%
|Apr-25
|2.57%
|May-25
|1.87%
|Jun-25
|1.52%
|Jul-25
|4.27%
|Aug-25
|4.12%
|Sep-25
|4.63%
|Oct-25
|0.53%
|Nov-25
|6.68%
Data Source: MOSPI
The reason for the sharp fall in IIP growth in October 2025 was the export sector, especially the sectors exporting to the US, which had been hit by the steep tariffs. However, that trend appears to have been neutralized in November. Not only have most of the export sectors picked up, as we shall see later, but there has also been a positive thrust from the domestic sector. Let us spend a brief moment on the base effect.
The IIP is measured year-on-year (YOY), so the base effect often comes into play. If the year-ago base is low, then the current IIP growth looks inflated, and vice-versa. However, if you look at IIP growth between October and November 2024; it had gone up from 3.73% to 4.96%. Despite the higher base, IIP has sharply gone up in November 2025, which only magnifies the impact of IIP growth. IIP is actually much better than what it appears.
UNDERSTANDING THE IIP SECTOR SPLIT
Looking at IIP overall may just give a macro view. A clearer view emerges if one looks at the sectors and end-users underlying the IIP. Here are 2 interesting inferences from the data.
The IIP turnaround story becomes a lot clearer when one looks at the sectoral break-up. It appears to be an all-round recovery for the IIP.
NOVEMBER 2025 IIP: DISSECTING IIP PRODUCT BASKET
The table captures comparative IIP growth for last 3 months, with respective components.
|Product Basket
|Weights
|Sep-25
|Oct-25
|Nov-25
|FY-26#
|Manufacture of food products
|5.3025
|-1.9
|-8.0
|5.9
|-0.8
|Manufacture of beverages
|1.0354
|-0.3
|-2.9
|-1.7
|-3.4
|Manufacture of tobacco products
|0.7985
|2.2
|-4.4
|14.7
|8.8
|Manufacture of textiles
|3.2913
|1.2
|-2.4
|3.2
|-0.6
|Manufacture of wearing apparel
|1.3225
|-2.8
|-6.1
|-14.4
|-2.3
|Manufacture of leather products
|0.5021
|2.1
|-16.4
|0.9
|-4.3
|Manufacture of wood products
|0.1930
|11.5
|7.5
|17.4
|10.2
|Manufacture of paper products
|0.8724
|-3.4
|-0.8
|4.1
|-2.3
|Printing and recorded media
|0.6798
|-4.0
|-5.3
|-5.4
|-9.3
|Coke and refined petroleum products
|11.7749
|0.5
|6.2
|0.4
|2.0
|Chemicals and chemical products
|7.8730
|-1.3
|-2.8
|5.8
|-1.5
|Pharmaceuticals, botanical products
|4.9810
|-3.5
|-1.8
|10.5
|0.0
|Rubber and plastics products
|2.4222
|-3.6
|-4.3
|5.7
|0.7
|Other non-metallic mineral products
|4.0853
|4.3
|3.7
|11.8
|5.9
|Manufacture of basic metals
|12.8043
|12.3
|6.6
|10.2
|10.2
|Fabricated metal products
|2.6549
|7.4
|-6.0
|12.1
|7.2
|Computer, electronic and optical products
|1.5704
|10.2
|9.1
|16.9
|5.2
|Manufacture of electrical equipment
|2.9983
|28.7
|6.0
|15.8
|12.5
|Manufacture of machinery and equipment
|4.7653
|1.4
|-0.3
|7.8
|5.2
|Motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers
|4.8573
|14.6
|5.8
|11.9
|9.4
|Manufacture of other transport equipment
|1.7763
|1.6
|2.7
|17.8
|7.0
|Manufacture of furniture
|0.1311
|-4.2
|6.7
|14.3
|3.0
|Other manufacturing
|0.9415
|-9.0
|-22.9
|25.4
|-12.1
|MINING
|14.3725
|-0.4
|-1.8
|5.4
|-0.9
|MANUFACTURING
|77.6332
|4.8
|1.8
|8.0
|4.4
|ELECTRICITY
|7.9943
|3.1
|-6.9
|-1.5
|-0.2
|OVERALL IIP
|100.0000
|4.0
|0.4
|6.7
|3.3
Data Source: MOSPI (# – Apr-Nov)
If one compares the IIP growth data for October and November, there are several specific product categories that have seen a sharp turnaround. Some of the products one can immediately identify are tobacco products, leather products, chemicals, plastic products, metal products, machinery, and other manufactured products. Are there products that have seen negative impact in November?
Wearing Apparel appears to be the only sector seeing negative turnaround in November. In fact, this is the only export sector that continues to face stress in November, while the other export driven sectors have done better in November than in October. This can be attributed to India seeking a wider set of FTAs to boost trade to non-US markets. Let us finally turn to some key takeaways from the IIP data.
WHAT CAN INVESTORS TAKE AWAY FROM THE IIP DATA?
Amidst the jungle of statistics, what does the November IIP mean for investors? Here are 5 broad thoughts.
We have to wait for a few more months of IIP data, but if November 2025 data is any indication, we may be looking at a long-term positive growth trend in India. This applies to a manufacturing-led recovery in GDP to meaningfully higher levels.
|LLM Summary
Index of Industrial Production (IIP) growth for November 2025 turned around to 6.7%, against a flat 0.5% growth in October. This 6.7% growth is despite the higher base effect, which means the actual growth momentum is much stronger. The good news is that manufacturing has been leading the IIP growth at 8.0%, which is the kind of growth that manufacturing needs to sustain. Electricity output may be negative, but that is more of a cyclical factor, and not much to worry about.
The more interesting feature of the November 2025 IIP growth has been the product-specific growth data. October had seen a hit across several export-driven sectors due to the impact of US tariffs. However, in November, most of these export sectors have shown a turnaround in growth, except for wearing apparels. In addition, the domestic output has also been strong. This is indicative of a gradual shift to a diversified export basket as well as robust demand domestically.
What data points to look out for? A lot will depend on whether the RBI persists with rate cuts, which can boost IIP further. Also, the Union Budget 2026-27 is expected to make big announcements on incentives for manufacturing. That will be the big news!
