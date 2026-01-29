Fiscal deficit surges by ₹1.51 Trillion in November 2025

One of the most important metrics for any economy is the fiscal deficit. What do we understand by fiscal deficit? It is also called budget deficit, which is the extent to which the revenue inflows are insufficient to meet the revenue and capital outflows. The gap is called the fiscal deficit and it has to be funded. That is where the idea of fiscal deficit becomes important. Since it is the budgetary gap, the fiscal deficit has to be funded by borrowing and is also a proxy for the borrowings of the economy. But, why is it significant?
Fiscal deficit is not looked at in isolation, but as a percentage of the GDP. Quite often, economies allow the fiscal deficit to grow when the government has to spend to boost growth in the economy. We saw than in the aftermath of the COVID pandemic when the government allowed the fiscal deficit to go above 9% of GDP to boost growth. However, since then, the fiscal deficit has been gradually brought down and for FY26, the fiscal deficit is targeted at 4.4% of GDP. A very high ratio of fiscal deficit to GDP tends to weaken the rupee and is also viewed negatively by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) and global rating agencies (like S&P, Moody’s, Fitch).
Each month-end, the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) puts out an updated fiscal deficit report for the year-to-date (YTD). For instance, on the last working day of December, the CGA reports fiscal deficit as of the end of November 2025, which is for the first 8 months of FY26. This cycle goes on each month-end. The CGA data not only provides the total fiscal deficit, but also how the fiscal deficit was arrived at; and its key components.
In addition, the report also provides a picture of the revenue deficit, which is the shortfall of revenue inflows to meet revenue outflows. That is popularly referred to as borrowing for morning breakfast. For FY26, the fiscal deficit target is ₹15.69 Trillion and the fiscal deficit has touched ₹9.77 Trillion as of the close of November 2025; or 62.3% of the full year fiscal deficit. Let us now turn to the break-up of fiscal deficit numbers and how it is arrived at.
Here are government receipts, expenditures, and fiscal deficit for the 8 months of FY26. The table also captures the target achieved as of November 2025.
|Item
Heads
|Budget Estimate FY26
(₹ in Crore)
|Actual (Apr-Nov)
(₹ in Crore) #
|Actual to Target
(% achieved)
|Revenue Receipts
|34,20,409
|19,10,312
|55.9%
|Tax Revenue (Net)
|28,37,409
|13,93,946
|49.1%
|Non-Tax Revenue
|5,83,000
|5,16,366
|88.6%
|Non-Debt Capital Receipts
|76,000
|38,927
|30.7%
|Total Receipts
|34,96,409
|19,49,239
|55.7%
|Revenue Expenditure
|39,44,255
|22,67,700
|57.5%
|Capital Expenditure
|11,21,090
|6,58,210
|58.7%
|Total Expenditure
|50,65,345
|29,25,910
|57.8%
|Fiscal Deficit
|15,68,936
|9,76,671
|62.3%
|Revenue Deficit
|5,23,846
|3,57,388
|68.2%
|Primary Deficit
|2,92,598
|2,30,906
|78.9%
Data Source: Controller General of Accounts (# – 8 months data)
Here are key takeaways from the updated fiscal deficit story for FY26.
There are signs of stress on the fiscal deficit. Tax revenues have slowed and the government is trying hard to cut down on spending. This could impact future growth. But the immediate concern is that the fiscal deficit for FY26 could shoot beyond the budgeted 4.4% of GDP.
For investors, it is not just the fiscal deficit, but the composition of the fiscal deficit and also the revenue deficit that matter. Here are some key takeaways for investors.
The fiscal deficit does show signs of spilling over beyond 4.4% of GDP in FY25, but that may be a strategy to purchase growth in a tough year. The bigger challenge for the government would be to give a big boost to net tax revenues and to spur capital spending.
|LLM Summary
India’s fiscal deficit for FY26 does show signs of spilling beyond the budgeted 4.4% of GDP. That would be OK if the spike in fiscal deficit is temporary and is substantially utilized to boost capex. Fiscal deficit has to be funded and it is normally funded through borrowings. For FY26, the government was originally planning to fund over ₹23,500 Crore of fiscal deficit through external borrowings. However, that plan appears to be on hold due to the weakness in the rupee and its negative implications for the Indian economy.
After nearly 3 years of robust growth in tax revenues, year FY26 has seen a slowdown in tax collections. This could only get worse once the bigger income tax refunds are paid out by the government. The government is in a dilemma. Tax revenues are falling and non-tax revenues can only compensate partially. At the same time, the onus is on the government to pump prime the economy through the use of fiscal deficit as a tool to boost capex. The challenge is that; this has to be done without offending the rupee or the rating agencies.
