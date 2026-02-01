Five Ideas in Union Budget 2026-27 for Viksit Bharat

UNDERSTANDING THE ESSENCE OF VIKSIT BHARAT
The idea of Viksit Bharat is about balancing ambitious growth with inclusion. It is broadly based on four essential themes.
Let us now look at 5 key measures taken in this budget for sustaining the idea of Viksit Bharat in a balanced, yet aggressive manner.
The idea of Viksit Bharat is almost impossible without a focus on the financial sector, which is the backbone of any growth economy. The budget has adopted the following measures.
Let us now turn to infrastructure aspect of Viksit Bharat.
Viksit Bharat is about growth and that presupposes a strong infrastructure sector. Here are some interesting announcements on these lines.
Let us move to energy stability
Energy security and stability are at the core of Viksit Bharat. This includes the following measures.
Let us now look at the pillar of people driven development.
The budget has conceived a sharp growth in investment in basic health and basic education to ensure the quality and readiness of manpower for the challenges ahead. This includes training of care givers for a strong care ecosystem in India. It also includes self-help entrepreneur marts to be set up in community owned retail outlets.
To counter the rising tide of mental health issues and the reluctance to openly talk about it, the budget has also envisaged setting up of NIMHANS 2 and upgrading National Mental Health Institutes at Ranchi and Tezpur. It also includes the establishment of Emergency and Trauma Care centres in district hospitals across India for easier service delivery.
No story of growth in India is complete unless it percolates to the farmer through increase in farm income. That is one of the key pillars of Viksit Bharat. Among other measures, this includes rejuvenating orchards and high-density cultivation of walnuts and almonds. This also includes loan-linked capital subsidy scheme to support veterinary centres in rural areas. The government has also envisaged a coconut promotion scheme to boost productivity.
The budget has also looked at irrigation infrastructure through the development of over 500 reservoirs and Amrit Sarovars and strengthening the fisheries value chain. The budget also focuses on focused cultivation and post-harvest processing of sandalwood across select locations. The idea is to ensure that farm incomes rise and farmers also have access to other sources of revenues when the crops go through cycles.
Viksit Bharat is about balancing growth with a humane touch. The budget has actually made Viksit Bharat an underlying theme.
|Summary
Viksit Bharat is not just an idea, but the underlying theme on which the budget has been built. It has many more facets, but we have only covered five of the most critical facets. The idea is to balance growth with a human touch and ensuring last-mile delivery.
Many of the projects directed towards Viksit Bharat may appear ambitious at this point of time, but that is a risk the government has to take. The budget has taken that risk, and hopefully Viksit Bharat should convince Indians that reforms are on the right track.
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund & Specialized Investment Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.