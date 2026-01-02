iifl-logo

Foreign Investment Flows – Equity-Led Weakness

2 Jan 2026 , 01:33 PM

FPI flows into Indian markets weakened sharply in the week ended 2 January 2026, as equity selling outweighed support from the debt segment. Overall FPI outflows stood at INR 96.4 billion, marking one of the steepest weekly withdrawals in recent weeks. Equity outflows were driven by secondary market selling, while modest primary market equity inflows provided only limited support. Meanwhile, debt markets and mutual funds saw net inflows. Overall, foreign investor sentiment remained subdued.

FPI flows for the week ended 2026-01-02: INR -96.4 billion

FPI flows turned sharply negative in the week ended 2 January 2026, with overall net outflows of INR 96.4 billion, reflecting one of the heaviest weekly outflows seen in recent weeks. The outflows were primarily driven by heavy equity selling. Equity assets recorded net outflows of INR 131.65 billion, driven almost entirely by secondary market sales of INR 132.94 billion, while primary market equity provided limited support with inflows of INR 1.29 billion. In contrast, debt markets saw net inflows of INR 33.18 billion. Among other smaller asset classes, hybrid instruments witnessed outflows of INR 1.01 billion while Mutual funds recorded small inflows of INR 0.12 billion.

Figure: FPI/FII flows for the week ending 2026-01-02

Asset Class Net Investment (INR Billions)
Foreign_Investors -96.41
Foreign_Investors.Debt 36.18
Foreign_Investors.Equity -131.65
Foreign_Investors.Equity.Primary 1.29
Foreign_Investors.Equity.Secondary -132.94
Foreign_Investors.Mutual_Fund 0.12
Foreign_Investors.Hybrid -1.01
Foreign_Investors.AIF -0.05

Source: NSDL

Figure: Recent history of FPI flows

Week Ending Net Investment (INR Billions)
02 Jan, 2026 -96.41
26 Dec, 2025 -98.09
19 Dec, 2025 35.37
12 Dec, 2025 -112.6
05 Dec, 2025 -107.49
28 Nov, 2025 -24.68
21 Nov, 2025 58.18
14 Nov, 2025 18.14
07 Nov, 2025 10.89
31 Oct, 2025 43.61

Source: NSDL

Figure: History of FPI flows

FPI flows in Equity for the week ended 2026-01-02: INR -131.7 billion

The first trading week of the new year witnessed a sharp escalation in FPI selling in secondary equity markets. Activity in primary equity remained subdued but marginally positive. Overall, equity recorded net outflows of INR 131.7 billion from FPIs. Net outflows in secondary equity stood at INR 132.9 billion, while primary equity witnessed modest inflows of INR 1.3 billion.

Compared with the previous week, equity outflows deepened sharply from INR 43.9 billion to INR 131.7 billion, driven by an intensification of secondary market selling. Profit booking, heightened risk aversion and country rotation were among the key reasons.

Figure: Recent history of FPI flows in equity

Week Ending FPI.Equity FPI.Equity.Primary FPI.Equity.Secondary
02 Jan, 2026 -131.7 1.3 -132.9
26 Dec, 2025 -43.9 5.4 -49.3
19 Dec, 2025 58.0 49.7 8.3
12 Dec, 2025 -59.8 37.4 -97.2
05 Dec, 2025 -83.5 -17.3 -66.2
28 Nov, 2025 -18.5 4.8 -23.3
21 Nov, 2025 53.5 36.7 16.8
14 Nov, 2025 -59.2 41.9 -101.1
07 Nov, 2025 27.6 35.8 -8.2
31 Oct, 2025 -8.7 0.3 -9.0

Source: NSDL

Figure: History of FPI flows in equity

FPI flows in Debt for the week ended 2026-01-02: INR 36.2 billion

The latest weekly data shows that FPIs recorded net inflows of INR 36.2 billion into the Indian debt market in the week ended 2 January 2026, reversing the sustained outflows seen over the previous weeks. The inflow follows a prolonged phase of withdrawals after a strong inflow recorded earlier in the period. While the magnitude of the latest inflow remains modest compared with the earlier peak, it marks a turnaround from the recent trend of persistent debt outflows.

Figure: Recent history of FPI flows in debt

Week Ending Net Investment (INR Billions)
02 Jan, 2026 36.2
26 Dec, 2025 -52.7
19 Dec, 2025 -14.8
12 Dec, 2025 -56.7
05 Dec, 2025 -25.8
28 Nov, 2025 -8.0
21 Nov, 2025 -8.6
14 Nov, 2025 75.6
07 Nov, 2025 -18.9
31 Oct, 2025 52.0

Source: NSDL

Figure: History of FPI flows in debt

  • Debt Inflows
  • Equity Outflows
  • FPI flows
Union Budget 2026–27 Relaxes PMS Investment Rules for Overseas Indians

Union Budget 2026–27 Relaxes PMS Investment Rules for Overseas Indians

1 Feb 2026|12:26 PM
Union Budget 2026: Finance Minister Announces ₹10,000 Crore Bio Pharma Shakti Scheme

Union Budget 2026: Finance Minister Announces ₹10,000 Crore Bio Pharma Shakti Scheme

1 Feb 2026|12:12 PM
GAIL Q3 FY26 Revenue Slips 2.7% to ₹34,075.8 Crore

GAIL Q3 FY26 Revenue Slips 2.7% to ₹34,075.8 Crore

1 Feb 2026|10:27 AM
Delhivery Q3 FY26 Profit Jumps 58.4% to ₹39.6 Crore

Delhivery Q3 FY26 Profit Jumps 58.4% to ₹39.6 Crore

1 Feb 2026|09:41 AM
Birla Corp Q3 FY26 Profit Rises 69%, Revenue Declines to ₹2,158.7 Crore

Birla Corp Q3 FY26 Profit Rises 69%, Revenue Declines to ₹2,158.7 Crore

31 Jan 2026|06:04 PM
ABB India: Robust growth, but cautions on near term

ABB India: Robust growth, but cautions on near term

18 Apr 2024|11:16 AM
Dixon Technologies: Gaining from industry consolidation

Dixon Technologies: Gaining from industry consolidation

16 Apr 2024|11:47 AM
Phoenix Mills: Revival in consumption encouraging

Phoenix Mills: Revival in consumption encouraging

12 Apr 2024|11:00 AM
Shyam Metalics: Well set to deliver steady growth

Shyam Metalics: Well set to deliver steady growth

12 Apr 2024|10:47 AM
BSE: Firing on all cylinders

BSE: Firing on all cylinders

