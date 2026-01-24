How the GODSY data performed for week to January 24, 2026

WHY DO WE LOOK AT THE GODSY DATA?
When we talk of Indian markets, we talk about valuations, earnings, inflation and a host of other factors. However, there are some unrelated data points (domestic and global), which have a silent bearing on the equity markets. We call it the GODSY data points and we look at 7 reflective variables under these 5 data headers. Let me explain!
Out first data points is Gold and we look at the trend of international spot gold prices for the week. Gold has been the star safe haven asset rallying more than 75% in the last 1 year. Oil has been subdued, but that is more because the global market is heavily oversupplied. However, Russian sanctions have led to an uptick in oil prices, not too positive for India.
Dollar is represented by the dollar index and the USDINR. The dollar is weak, but the rupee is still weakening against the dollar. Then comes the other safe haven metal, Silver, which has rallied a stunning 225% in the last 1 year. Finally, there are the Yields; with the bond market trends being captured by the India 10-year bonds and the US benchmark bonds.
The table captures US 10-year benchmark bond yields over last 6 trading sessions.
|Date
|Price (%)
|Open (%)
|High (%)
|Low (%)
|23-Jan-26
|4.239
|4.247
|4.263
|4.227
|22-Jan-26
|4.251
|4.241
|4.277
|4.233
|21-Jan-26
|4.253
|4.287
|4.301
|4.245
|20-Jan-26
|4.295
|4.259
|4.313
|4.249
|19-Jan-26
|4.263
|4.238
|4.313
|4.220
|18-Jan-26
|4.224
|4.215
|4.227
|4.208
|16-Jan-26
|4.231
|4.171
|4.233
|4.163
Data Source: Bloomberg
US bond yields edged up marginally from 4.231% to 4.239%. In the previous week, US bond yields had rallied by 7 bps; after GDP growth flattered, ruling out rate cuts in January. This week, the aggressive tone adopted by the US on Greenland and Iran has kept bond yields subdued. The US 10-year bond yields touched a high of 4.313% and low of 4.208%.
Here is the US dollar strength index (DXY) over last 5 trading sessions.
|Date
|Price (%)
|Open (%)
|High (%)
|Low (%)
|23-Jan-26
|97.60
|98.33
|98.48
|97.43
|22-Jan-26
|98.36
|98.79
|98.83
|98.26
|21-Jan-26
|98.76
|98.61
|98.87
|98.38
|20-Jan-26
|98.64
|99.14
|99.14
|98.25
|19-Jan-26
|99.39
|99.44
|99.47
|99.01
|16-Jan-26
|99.39
|99.37
|99.48
|99.16
Data Source: Bloomberg
The 100 level continues to be elusive, as the dollar index (DXY) retreated from highs This can be largely attributed concerns over the central role of the dollar in the global financial trade and reserve system. For the year, dollar is still down more than 10%. The US dollar index (DXY) touched a high of 99.47 and a low of 97.43 this week.
The table below captures 10-year India bond yields for last 5 trading sessions.
|Date
|Price (%)
|Open (%)
|High (%)
|Low (%)
|23-Jan-26
|6.664
|6.636
|6.673
|6.636
|22-Jan-26
|6.636
|6.655
|6.655
|6.633
|21-Jan-26
|6.655
|6.673
|6.676
|6.655
|20-Jan-26
|6.673
|6.684
|6.689
|6.651
|19-Jan-26
|6.684
|6.678
|6.694
|6.675
|16-Jan-26
|6.678
|6.647
|6.687
|6.647
Data Source: RBI
For the week, the India bond yields moved from 6.678% to 6.664%. In last 2 weeks, apart from the reduced rate cut expectations, the bond yields also spiked as some of the bonds sold off, following Bloomberg deferring the inclusion of Indian bonds in the BGAI index. Last week, India 10-year bond yields touched a high of 6.694% and a low of 6.633%.
The table captures the official USDINR exchange rate for last 5 trading sessions.
|Date
|Price (₹/$)
|Open (₹/$)
|High (₹/$)
|Low (₹/$)
|23-Jan-26
|91.675
|91.559
|91.988
|91.415
|22-Jan-26
|91.570
|91.537
|91.681
|91.279
|21-Jan-26
|91.546
|91.055
|91.753
|90.998
|20-Jan-26
|91.119
|90.905
|91.119
|90.871
|19-Jan-26
|90.902
|90.717
|91.015
|90.610
|16-Jan-26
|90.709
|90.318
|90.891
|90.318
Data Source: RBI
The rupee has moved from around ₹90/$ to close to ₹92/$ in just about 2 weeks as global event risk gathered pace. With geopolitical uncertainty over US action on Greenland, Iran, and Venezuela; risk-off investing is the trend now. RBI is going slow on supporting the rupee with dollar already weak. USDINR touched weekly high of ₹90.610/$ and low of ₹91.988/$.
The table captures the Brent Crude prices over last 5 trading sessions.
|Date
|Price ($/bbl)
|Open ($/bbl)
|High ($/bbl)
|Low ($/bbl)
|23-Jan-26
|65.88
|64.38
|66.30
|64.29
|22-Jan-26
|64.06
|65.15
|65.38
|63.56
|21-Jan-26
|65.24
|64.12
|65.45
|63.61
|20-Jan-26
|64.92
|64.15
|65.15
|63.38
|19-Jan-26
|63.94
|63.63
|64.39
|63.26
|16-Jan-26
|64.13
|63.74
|64.77
|63.44
Data Source: Bloomberg
Brent Crude has now bounced nearly 10% from its support of $60/bbl. Apart from the risk of Venezuela disrupting oil supply chains; Russian sanctions are also likely to limit supply. Venezuelan output will take time. However, oversupply will remain a factor in capping crude prices. Brent touched a high of $66.30/bbl and a low of $63.26/bbl during the week.
The table captures international spot prices of gold in dollars per troy ounce (oz).
|Date
|Price ($/oz)
|Open ($/oz)
|High ($/oz)
|Low ($/oz)
|23-Jan-26
|4,982.91
|4,936.75
|4,989.93
|4,899.72
|22-Jan-26
|4,936.75
|4,836.95
|4,941.25
|4,772.38
|21-Jan-26
|4,836.67
|4,763.53
|4,888.22
|4,755.70
|20-Jan-26
|4,763.49
|4,671.02
|4,766.46
|4,659.34
|19-Jan-26
|4,671.02
|4,630.80
|4,690.80
|4,629.80
|16-Jan-26
|4,595.10
|4,614.90
|4,621.27
|4,537.15
Data Source: Bloomberg
Since the start of January 2026, gold has rallied 15.1% in 3 weeks amid rising geopolitical risk. The week saw Spot Gold get very close to its 2026 year-end target of $5,000/oz. In India, spot 24K gold rallied to ₹1,54,806 per 10 grams. Rally in gold was triggered by Trump’s Greenland plans. The weekly high for gold was $4,989.93/oz and low was $4,629.80/oz.
The table captures international spot prices of Silver in dollars per troy ounce (oz).
|Date
|Price ($/oz)
|Open ($/oz)
|High ($/oz)
|Low ($/oz)
|23-Jan-26
|102.9727
|96.1950
|103.0335
|96.1174
|22-Jan-26
|96.1987
|93.2557
|96.6092
|90.8396
|21-Jan-26
|93.2560
|94.6286
|95.5199
|90.3638
|20-Jan-26
|94.6150
|94.4252
|95.8956
|92.5886
|19-Jan-26
|94.7050
|91.0785
|94.7050
|91.0041
|16-Jan-26
|89.9544
|92.3426
|92.8314
|86.9000
Data Source: Bloomberg
Since the start of Jan-26, silver has rallied 41.7% to $102.97/oz. In India, silver rallied to ₹3,18,960 per KG level. Silver appears to be emerging as a poor man’s gold to hedge global event risk. Markets expect further upsides on silver due to industrial demand from electronics, alternate energy, and defence applications. Gold/Silver ratio has fallen from around 92.3 in April 2025 to 48.2 in May 2026.
|Summary
There are some interesting takeaways from the GODSY data points. The rising event risk globally is being best captured by the relentless rally in gold and silver; rallying 15% and 41% respectively since the start of 2026. Oil has held up amidst rising supply concerns.
The irony is that the USDINR shows a weakening rupee, despite the US dollar having weakened over 12% in the last 1 year. That is most likely to prevent the RBI from cutting rates so that yields are attractive enough for global investors.
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund & Specialized Investment Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.