iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

India’s Forex Reserves – Trends as of 21st March 2025

7 Apr 2025 , 12:37 PM

India’s forex reserves have witnessed significant volatility in recent months. More recently, they are witnessing a sharp increase, reflecting RBI’s active management in response to global economic conditions and stabilising INR.

Trend in Forex Reserves:

As of 21st March 2025, India’s total forex reserves increased by USD 6.6 bn to USD 665 bn. This puts the total increase since January lows at USD 42 bn. RBI’s swaps to improve domestic liquidity have also been a key factor in the recent months. In late February, RBI executed a USD 10 bn USD/INR swap to improve liquidity. A similar swap was also done in the week of 28th March which could impact forex reserves in the next release.

Figure: Trends in India’s Forex Reserves

Source: RBI

What are the components of India’s Forex Reserves?

The bulk of India’s forex reserves are foreign currency assets. These mostly comprise of treasury bills. They account for 85%. Gold is the second largest component. India holds USD 78 bn of gold reserves. Following is the component wise week over week change.

Total Forex Reserves: +USD 6.6 bn to USD 665 bn

  • Foreign Currency Assets: +USD 6.2 bn to USD 565 bn
  • Gold: +USD 0.5bn to USD 78 bn
  • Reserve Portion In IMF: -USD 160 m to USD 4.4 bn
  • SDR: -USD 64 to USD 18.2 bn

 

Figure: Components of India’s Forex Reserves

Source: RBI

 

What is the significance of Forex Reserves?

Forex reserves hold paramount importance to emerging economies. Historically, issues related to exchange rates and forex reserves had severely impacted many Asian economies. A case in point being the Asian Financial Crisis, where countries with insufficient forex reserves fared worse.

Due to such historical reasons and being amongst the most important players in global trade, both Indian and China maintain a significant amount of forex reserves. While China ranks #1 in its forex reserves, India Ranks #4.

Figure: Top 5 countries with highest forex reserves

Source: Central Banks of respective countries

 

Related Tags

  • FOREX
  • ForexReserves
  • India
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

GAIL Forms Finance Entity at GIFT City for Treasury and Ship Leasing Operations

GAIL Forms Finance Entity at GIFT City for Treasury and Ship Leasing Operations

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
8 Apr 2025|08:08 PM
NTPC Green Energy, MAHAPREIT Set Up JV for Mega Renewable Projects

NTPC Green Energy, MAHAPREIT Set Up JV for Mega Renewable Projects

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
8 Apr 2025|07:45 PM
Sensex, Nifty May Open Higher After Sharp Correction on April 08, 2025

Sensex, Nifty May Open Higher After Sharp Correction on April 08, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
8 Apr 2025|09:00 AM
BEL secures contract for advanced electronic warfare suite

BEL secures contract for advanced electronic warfare suite

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
8 Apr 2025|12:15 AM
Mahindra & Mahindra sets up subsidiary for security solutions

Mahindra & Mahindra sets up subsidiary for security solutions

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
8 Apr 2025|12:13 AM
Read More

Invest Right News

ABB India: Robust growth, but cautions on near term

ABB India: Robust growth, but cautions on near term

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Apr 2024|11:16 AM
Dixon Technologies: Gaining from industry consolidation

Dixon Technologies: Gaining from industry consolidation

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Apr 2024|11:47 AM
Phoenix Mills: Revival in consumption encouraging

Phoenix Mills: Revival in consumption encouraging

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Apr 2024|11:00 AM
Shyam Metalics: Well set to deliver steady growth

Shyam Metalics: Well set to deliver steady growth

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Apr 2024|10:47 AM
BSE: Firing on all cylinders

BSE: Firing on all cylinders

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Apr 2024|10:33 AM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.