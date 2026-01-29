India’s top performing mutual fund schemes in December 2025

EQUITY AND DEBT PERFORMANCE IN DECEMBER 2025

For the month of December 2025, Nifty closed marginally lower, but managed to hold above the psychological 26,000 levels. For the full year 2025, the Nifty was up 10.5%, despite the pressure of global uncertainty, geopolitical risks, and the stiff tariff regime adopted by Trump against India. The investment theme for most investors has been to prefer stable India-specific stories and that is reflected in the mutual fund returns too.

While equity fund NAVs were largely flat in December 2025, bond yields on the benchmark 10-year bonds tapered from 6.68% to 6.58% during the month. For the full year, the bond yields are down from 6.79%. This can be largely attributed to the dovish policy stance adopted by the RBI since February 2025, having cut rates by 125 bps cumulatively in 2025. That is reflected in the bond fund performance, especially at the long end of the curve. Shorter end funds benefited from the adequate liquidity infusion provided by the RBI.

1) Equity Large-Cap Funds

Top performing Direct Plans (Growth Option) on 5-year returns (as on 30th Dec-25):

Name of Fund 1-Year Return 3-Year Return 5-Year Return Nippon India Large Cap Fund (G) 9.319% 20.214% 21.111% ICICI Pru Large Cap Fund (G) 11.177% 18.730% 18.589% HDFC Large Cap Fund (G) 7.844% 16.521% 17.898% Category Average 7.050% 15.564% 14.922% Data Source: Morningstar

2) Equity Large & Mid-Cap Funds

Top performing Direct Plans (Growth Option) on 5-year returns (as on 30th Dec-25):

Name of Fund 1-Year Return 3-Year Return 5-Year Return Motilal Oswal Large & Mid Cap (G) -3.150% 25.881% 24.290% ICICI Pru Large & Mid-Cap (G) 14.275% 22.049% 23.973% Bandhan Large & Mid-Cap (G) 7.914% 24.676% 22.232% Category Average 4.046% 18.929% 18.941% Data Source: Morningstar

3) Equity Multi-Cap Funds

Top performing Direct Plans (Growth Option) on 5-year returns (as on 30th Dec-25):

Name of Fund 1-Year Return 3-Year Return 5-Year Return Nippon India Multi Cap (G) 4.266% 22.446% 25.884% Mahindra Manulife Multi Cap (G) 4.203% 21.066% 23.103% ICICI Pru Multi-Cap Fund (G) 5.559% 20.514% 20.592% Category Average 2.402% 18.920% 19.950% Data Source: Morningstar

4) Equity Flexi-Cap Funds

Top performing Direct Plans (Growth Option) on 5-year returns (as on 30th Dec-25):

Name of Fund 1-Year Return 3-Year Return 5-Year Return HDFC Flexi Cap Fund (G) 11.283% 22.028% 22.292% Quant Flexi Cap Fund (G) 3.910% 16.811% 23.089% BOI Flexi Cap Fund (G) 0.501% 22.337% 22.304% Category Average 2.833% 16.903% 16.530% Data Source: Morningstar

5) Equity Mid-Cap Funds

Top performing Direct Plans (Growth Option) on 5-year returns (as on 30th Dec-25):

Name of Fund 1-Year Return 3-Year Return 5-Year Return Motilal Oswal Mid-Cap Fund (G) -12.509% 25.893% 28.795% Edelweiss Mid-Cap Fund (G) 4.275% 27.247% 26.793% HDFC Mid-Cap Fund (G) 6.455% 26.056% 26.193% Category Average 1.722% 21.899% 21.822% Data Source: Morningstar

6) Equity Small-Cap Funds

Top performing Direct Plans (Growth Option) on 5-year returns (as on 30th Dec-25):

Name of Fund 1-Year Return 3-Year Return 5-Year Return Quant Small Cap Fund (G) -2.410% 21.163% 30.521% Nippon Small Cap Fund (G) -4.374% 21.916% 28.047% Bandhan Small Cap Fund (G) -0.325% 30.890% 27.226% Category Average -4.459% 19.584% 23.361% Data Source: Morningstar

7) Dynamic Asset Allocation Funds (BAF)

Top performing Direct Plans (Growth Option) on 5-year returns (as on 30th Dec-25):

Name of Fund 1-Year Return 3-Year Return 5-Year Return HDFC BAF (G) 7.401% 18.484% 20.379% Baroda BNP Paribas BAF (G) 8.327% 15.578% 13.731% ICICI Prudential BAF (G) 12.295% 14.162% 13.426% Category Average 5.539% 12.661% 11.417% Data Source: Morningstar

8) Multi-Asset Allocation Funds (MAAF)

Top performing Direct Plans (Growth Option) on 5-year returns (as on 30th Dec-25):

Name of Fund 1-Year Return 3-Year Return 5-Year Return Quant Multi-Asset Fund (G) 17.653% 22.966% 27.445% ICICI Pru Multi-Asset Fund (G) 18.778% 20.238% 22.608% Nippon Multi-Asset Fund (G) 20.721% 22.219% 18.289% Category Average 16.885% 18.628% 17.445% Data Source: Morningstar

9) Arbitrage Funds (Cash-Futures)

Top performing Direct Plans (Growth Option) on 5-year returns (as on 30th Dec-25):

Name of Fund 1-Year Return 3-Year Return 5-Year Return Invesco India Arbitrage Fund (G) 7.215% 7.825% 6.700% Kotak Arbitrage Fund (G) 7.089% 7.817% 6.639% Edelweiss Arbitrage Fund (G) 7.098% 7.776% 6.614% Category Average 6.566% 7.170% 5.933% Data Source: Morningstar

10) Government Securities Funds (Gilt Funds)

Top performing Direct Plans (Growth Option) on 5-year returns (as on 30th Dec-25):

Name of Fund 1-Year Return 3-Year Return 5-Year Return ICICI Prudential Gilt Fund (G) 7.334% 8.261% 6.687% SBI Gilt Fund (G) 5.243% 7.525% 6.158% DSP Gilt Fund (G) 5.161% 7.810% 6.052% Category Average 4.580% 6.908% 5.222% Data Source: Morningstar

11) Corporate Bond Funds

Top performing Direct Plans (Growth Option) on 5-year returns (as on 30th Dec-25):

Name of Fund 1-Year Return 3-Year Return 5-Year Return Nippon Corporate Bond (G) 8.175% 8.152% 6.849% Axis Corporate Debt Fund (G) 8.572% 8.234% 6.684% ICICI Pru Corporate Bond (G) 8.170% 8.077% 6.677% Category Average 7.809% 7.656% 5.993% Data Source: Morningstar

12) Credit Risk Funds

Top performing Direct Plans (Growth Option) on 5-year returns (as on 30th Dec-25):

Name of Fund 1-Year Return 3-Year Return 5-Year Return BOI Credit Risk Fund (G) 6.946% 6.365% 26.336% DSP Credit Risk Fund (G) 22.033% 15.591% 12.023% Baroda BNP Credit Risk Fund (G) 8.973% 8.725% 10.232% Category Average 10.667% 9.054% 9.426% Data Source: Morningstar

Having seen returns for various categories of funds for December 2025, here are some key takeaways for investors.

KEY INVESTOR TAKEAWAYS FROM DEC-25 MF RANKINGS

Here are some key trends we deciphered from the MF rankings for December 2025.

Due to volatility in equity markets in 2025, the 1-year returns for most equity fund categories has been either low or in the negative. Funds with exposure to mid-cap and small cap stocks saw low to negative returns over a 1-year period. However, longer term returns are still very attractive. In terms of comparative CAGR, the 5-year returns are converging towards 3-year returns as the dividends of COVID base are slowly vanishing. Unlike in pervious years, the addition of smaller stocks to the portfolio actually became a liability to fund managers, rather than turning out to be an alpha generator. The best category performers across all classes were the multi-asset allocation funds (MAAF) across all time frames. This is largely explained by the exposure to gold. Most of the funds in the top-3 have been able to beat the benchmark index returns. That is a good signal that they are generating genuine alpha. The winners have been consistent over time. In this case, past winners provide with sufficient clues about the possible winners of the future.

While short term returns of mutual funds may have been impacted, the longer-term story across equity and hybrid asset classes are largely intact.