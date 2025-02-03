India’s top performing mutual fund schemes in January 2025

FPIs SOLD OVER $9 BILLION IN INDIAN EQUITIES IN JANUARY 2025

Year 2025 began on a sour note for the equity markets in terms of FPI flows. For the month of January 2025, FPIs were net sellers to the tune of $9,043 Million in equities. There was a marginal respite from the IPO markets in the month. After the heavy selling in November and modest selling in December, the month of January 2025 has once again been deeply negative in terms of FPI equity flows. In January 2025, the frontline indices diverged from smaller indices with the smaller indices taking the brunt of the correction. For January 2025, Nifty 50 fell (-1.10%), Nifty Next-50 fell (-6.95)%, Nifty Mid-Cap fell (-6.90%), and Nifty Small Cap lost (-10.44)%. This is in clear contrast to the previous month, when the small and mid-cap indices had held up, even as the Nifty had come under pressure. Hopefully, the budget should give comfort to the markets and bring FPI flows back.

BENCHMARK BOND YIELDS TAPER IN JANUARY 2025

January 2025 saw 10-year benchmark bond yields taper. For instance, the yields opened the month of January at 6.79%, went up to 6.85%, but settled at 6.69% towards the end of the month. The markets got some consolation from the government hinting that it would persist with fiscal prudence. That has been in the budget. Also, the borrowings under ₹15 Trillion is also keeping bond yields under check. RBI may not be in a hurry to cut rates, but the Fed has halted rate cuts for now, and that is good enough for Indian markets to cheer.

Here is a quick dekko at how various mutual fund categories performed in January 2025.

Equity Large-Cap Funds

Top performing Direct Plans (Growth Option) on 5-year returns (as on 31st Jan-25):

Name of Fund 1-Year Return 3-Year Return 5-Year Return Nippon India Large Cap Fund (G) 13.939% 19.267% 19.804% ICICI Pru Bluechip Fund (G) 12.666% 16.515% 19.159% Canara Robeco Bluechip Fund (G) 15.335% 13.899% 18.062% Category Average 11.006% 12.924% 15.864% Data Source: Morningstar

Equity Multi-Cap Funds

Top performing Direct Plans (Growth Option) on 5-year returns (as on 31st Jan-25):

Name of Fund 1-Year Return 3-Year Return 5-Year Return Quant Active Fund (G) 1.034% 15.122% 28.319% Mahindra Manulife Multi (G) 8.362% 17.526% 24.145% Nippon India Multi Cap (G) 16.081% 23.196% 23.290% Category Average 12.842% 18.036% 21.515% Data Source: Morningstar

Equity Flexi-Cap Funds

Top performing Direct Plans (Growth Option) on 5-year returns (as on 31st Jan-25):

Name of Fund 1-Year Return 3-Year Return 5-Year Return Quant Flexi Cap Fund (G) 3.105% 18.501% 31.259% PPFAS Flexi Cap Fund (G) 21.480% 18.536% 25.188% JM Flexi Cap Fund (G) 19.599% 24.328% 23.623% Category Average 12.145% 14.529% 17.920% Data Source: Morningstar

Equity Mid-Cap Funds

Top performing Direct Plans (Growth Option) on 5-year returns (as on 31st Jan-25):

Name of Fund 1-Year Return 3-Year Return 5-Year Return Quant Mid-Cap Fund (G) 7.305% 23.057% 31.938% Motilal Oswal Mid-Cap Fund (G) 31.168% 29.693% 29.125% Edelweiss Mid-Cap Fund (G) 23.591% 24.274% 28.205% Category Average 15.758% 19.377% 23.524% Data Source: Morningstar

Equity Small-Cap Funds

Top performing Direct Plans (Growth Option) on 5-year returns (as on 31st Jan-25):

Name of Fund 1-Year Return 3-Year Return 5-Year Return Quant Small Cap Fund (G) 3.151% 22.391% 41.943% BOI Small Cap Fund (G) 14.005% 19.903% 32.678% Nippon Small Cap Fund (G) 11.242% 23.467% 32.021% Category Average 11.203% 18.844% 27.443% Data Source: Morningstar

Balanced Funds (Aggressive Allocation)

Top performing Direct Plans (Growth Option) on 5-year returns (as on 31st Jan-25):

Name of Fund 1-Year Return 3-Year Return 5-Year Return JM Aggressive Hybrid Fund (G) 12.979% 21.118% 24.244% Quant Absolute Fund (G) 3.820% 14.297% 23.950% BOI Mid Small Cap Equity & Debt Fund (G) 12.021% 16.026% 23.850% Category Average 11.992% 13.047% 15.922% Data Source: Morningstar

Dynamic Asset Allocation Funds (BAF)

Top performing Direct Plans (Growth Option) on 5-year returns (as on 31st Jan-25):

Name of Fund 1-Year Return 3-Year Return 5-Year Return HDFC BAF (G) 10.780% 20.286% 20.402% Baroda BNP Paribas BAF (G) 11.452% 13.408% 16.426% Edelweiss BAF (G) 10.505% 11.746% 15.430% Category Average 9.042% 11.357% 13.395% Data Source: Morningstar

Multi-Asset Allocation Funds (MAAF)

Top performing Direct Plans (Growth Option) on 5-year returns (as on 31st Jan-25):

Name of Fund 1-Year Return 3-Year Return 5-Year Return Quant Multi-Asset Fund (G) 15.880% 19.851% 28.251% ICICI Pru Multi-Asset Fund (G) 16.937% 18.890% 21.671% UTI Multi-Asset Fund (G) 16.957% 18.230% 15.918% Category Average 12.520% 13.921% 16.295% Data Source: Morningstar

Arbitrage Funds (Cash-Futures)

Top performing Direct Plans (Growth Option) on 5-year returns (as on 31st Jan-25):

Name of Fund 1-Year Return 3-Year Return 5-Year Return Invesco Arbitrage (G) 8.140% 7.475% 6.295% Tata Equity Arbitrage Fund (G) 8.152% 7.141% 6.293% Edelweiss India Arbitrage (G) 8.215% 7.236% 6.264% Category Average 7.513% 6.542% 5.504% Data Source: Morningstar

Government Securities Funds (Gilt Funds)

Top performing Direct Plans (Growth Option) on 5-year returns (as on 31st Jan-25):

Name of Fund 1-Year Return 3-Year Return 5-Year Return Edelweiss Gilt Investment Fund (G) 9.689% 7.138% 7.976% ICICI Prudential Gilt Fund (G) 8.768% 7.830% 7.896% DSP Gilt Fund (G) 9.815% 7.407% 7.768% Category Average 8.746% 6.599% 6.689% Data Source: Morningstar

Corporate Bond Funds

Top performing Direct Plans (Growth Option) on 5-year returns (as on 31st Jan-25):

Name of Fund 1-Year Return 3-Year Return 5-Year Return Axis Corporate Debt Fund (G) 8.734% 6.984% 7.401% ABSL Corporate Bond (G) 8.771% 6.969% 7.288% HDFC Corporate Bond (G) 8.850% 6.803% 7.178% Category Average 8.216% 6.301% 6.514% Data Source: Morningstar

Credit Risk Funds

Top performing Direct Plans (Growth Option) on 5-year returns (as on 31st Jan-25):

Name of Fund 1-Year Return 3-Year Return 5-Year Return BOI Credit Risk Fund (G) 6.340% 37.634% 10.730% ABSL Credit Risk Fund (G) 13.125% 9.753% 9.226% Baroda BNP Credit Risk Fund (G) 9.094% 7.650% 8.995% Category Average 8.383% 9.402% 7.086% Data Source: Morningstar

Having seen returns for various categories of funds for January 2025, some key takeaways.

WHAT WE READ FROM THE JANUARY 2025 MUTUAL FUND RANKINGS

