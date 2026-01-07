iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Banner

Large cap funds versus Aggressive Hybrid Funds

7 Jan 2026 , 12:42 PM

LARGE CAP FUNDS VERSUS AGGRESSIVE HYBRID FUNDS

With the rising importance of hybrid fund, another category of funds that is seen as an alternative to a large cap equity fund is the Aggressive Hybrid Fund. As the name suggests, the fund will mix equity, debt, and money market instruments. Being an aggressive hybrid fund, it will ensure to invest 65% to 80% of the corpus in equities, and the balance in debt and money markets. The advantages are two-fold. Firstly, the predominant equity portion will still support long term wealth creation. At the same time the exposure to debt offers stability to the portfolio, and is especially useful in volatile years.

We look at how large cap funds performed in terms of flows and returns; compared to the aggressive hybrid funds. An aggressive hybrid fund is almost like an equity fund with a small debt component for stability and predictability of returns. Since aggressive hybrid funds will  keep more than 65% of corpus in equity, they will be treated as equity funds for the purpose of LTCG / STCG determination and the rates of tax. Here is a quick look at large cap flows over the last one year.

MONTHLY FLOWS INTO LARGE CAP MUTUAL FUNDS IN LAST 1 YEAR

The Monthly flows into large cap funds have been relatively subdued, although flows into equity funds were quite strong. That is because, most of the flows gravitated towards thematic funds, small / mid-cap funds, and multi-cap / Flexi-cap funds.

Monthly

Data

 Net Flows

(₹ Crore)

 AUM

(₹ Crore)

 Flow

Ratio
Nov-25 1,639.80 4,18,524.98 0.39%
Oct-25 971.97 4,10,156.51 0.24%
Sep-25 2,319.04 3,95,093.32 0.59%
Aug-25 2,834.88 3,89,982.59 0.73%
Jul-25 2,125.09 3,91,762.73 0.54%
Jun-25 1,694.33 3,97,470.47 0.43%
May-25 1,250.47 3,83,666.59 0.33%
Apr-25 2,671.46 3,74,519.71 0.71%
Mar-25 2,479.31 3,59,775.39 0.69%
Feb-25 2,866.00 3,35,387.55 0.85%
Jan-25 3,063.33 3,54,365.83 0.86%
Dec-24 2,010.98 3,58,671.88 0.56%
Data Source: AMFI

The flow ratio (ratio of net flows to net AUM) gives a picture of the significance of flows. In each of the last 12 months, the flow ratio was under 1.0%. As a share of net AUM, the monthly flows into large cap funds averaged a flow ratio of 0.58% and an annual flow ratio of 6.19%. Being a relative measure, the flow/AUM ratio captures the significance of flows more eloquently.

MONTHLY FLOWS INTO AGGRESSIVE HYBRID FUNDS IN LAST 1 YEAR

The table below captures the net flows into Aggressive Hybrid funds (MAAF) on a monthly basis over last 1 year. The interest in this fund has been relatively low, as most people plumped for MAAFs in the hybrid space due to its additional exposure to gold, silver and REITs. Here is a quick dekko.

Monthly

Data

 Net Flows

(₹ Crore)

 AUM

(₹ Crore)

 Flow

Ratio
Nov-25 1,385.34 2,53,121.18 0.55%
Oct-25 1,139.18 2,50,052.41 0.46%
Sep-25 2,013.73 2,41,559.83 0.83%
Aug-25 1,870.40 2,36,817.91 0.79%
Jul-25 2,363.56 2,37,969.21 0.99%
Jun-25 1,331.50 2,38,686.36 0.56%
May-25 341.39 2,31,900.98 0.15%
Apr-25 -151.47 2,26,008.04 -0.07%
Mar-25 293.71 2,19,203.86 0.13%
Feb-25 310.13 2,07,879.45 0.15%
Jan-25 633.00 2,18,007.38 0.29%
Dec-24 327.63 2,21,192.29 0.15%
Data Source: AMFI

Compared to other hybrid categories, flows into aggressive hybrid funds have been relatively subdued. Most investors preferred other categories like gold and silver ETFs as well as the arbitrage opportunities in equity savings funds to boost returns. Let us turn to significance of these flows. As a share of net AUM, monthly flows into Aggressive Hybrid Funds averaged flow ratio of 0.41% and annual flow ratio of 26.84%. The data is pointing towards rising interest in this category of funds.

LARGE CAP FUNDS AND AGGRESSIVE HYBRIDS SHOW?

Let us look at how the top 8 large cap funds performed on 5-year returns?

Large Cap Fund

Scheme Name

 Return (%)

1-Year

 Return (%)

3-Years

 Return (%)

5-Years
Nippon India Large Cap Fund 9.32 20.19 21.10
ICICI Prudential Large Cap Fund 11.18 18.71 18.58
HDFC Large Cap Fund 7.84 16.51 17.89
Invesco India Large cap Fund 6.00 18.71 17.25
Tata Large Cap Fund 9.54 16.21 16.99
Mahindra Manulife Large Cap Fund 10.38 16.23 16.58
Kotak Large Cap Fund 9.18 16.88 16.34
Bandhan Large Cap Fund 8.28 18.71 16.25
Data Source: AMFI

In case of large cap funds, the one-year returns have been fairly volatile. However, the returns over the 3-year period and the 5-year period have been relatively more stable and predictable. Only funds with 5-year track record are considered for these rankings. Large cap funds delivered average returns of 7.68% over 1 year, 16.17% over 3 years, and 15.48% CAGR over 5 years. Let us now turn to the performance of Aggressive Hybrid Funds.

Aggressive Hybrid Funds

Scheme Name

 Return (%)

1-Year

 Return (%)

3-Years

 Return (%)

5-Years
ICICI Prudential Equity & Debt Fund 13.59 20.11 22.56
BOI Mid & Small Cap Equity & Debt Fund -0.21 19.88 20.77
Quant Aggressive Hybrid Fund 11.28 13.58 19.42
Mahindra Manulife Aggressive Hybrid Fund 9.50 18.84 18.80
Edelweiss Aggressive Hybrid Fund 7.19 18.83 18.43
JM Aggressive Hybrid Fund -2.16 19.78 18.27
UTI Aggressive Hybrid Fund 6.90 17.64 17.75
Kotak Aggressive Hybrid Fund 5.27 16.59 17.02
Data Source: AMFI

In the case of aggressive hybrid funds, the last 1 year may have been volatile but have generated CAGR returns in excess of 15% over the year. Aggressive Hybrid Funds delivered average returns of 6.52% over 1 year, 15.93% CAGR over 3 years, and 15.54% CAGR over 5 years. One must note that the returns on the top 8 funds has been substantially better.

KEY TAKEAWAYS: LARGE CAP FUNDS VS AGGRESSIVE HYBRIDS

In the last one-year, Aggressive Hybrids struggled to create the mind-space for a unique product positioning. The question is whether they can really emerge as an alternative.

  1. Unlike MAAFs, the short-term returns on aggressive hybrids were sharply lower than large cap equity funds, while the longer-term returns were relatively stable.
  2. Flows into aggressive hybrid funds have been tepid as is evident from the flows into aggressive hybrid funds.
  3. Unlike the MAAFs that invest in gold and silver, the aggressive hybrid funds only invests in short term and long-term debt. This reduces their options.
  4. What investors will miss out in aggressive hybrids is the exposure to gold and silver; which gave stellar returns last year and are also solid hedges against equities.
  5. For investors who want to churn equity versus debt in a cost-efficient manner, Aggressive Hybrids can still be a good option as they are tax-efficient too.

The standard caveat is that your asset allocation should be based on your unique goals. However, aggressive hybrids can be a good option to exposure yourself to equities with checks and balances built in.

LLM Summary

If flows into large cap fund were tepid in the last one year, the flows into aggressive hybrid funds have been no better. However, aggressive hybrids are a good option to churn between equity and debt in a tax efficient manner, without getting too involved.

Large cap funds have done better than aggressive hybrid funds, but that is more due to the higher level of short-term returns. Over the longer time frame of 3-5 years, even returns on aggressive hybrid funds are fairly attractive, although the idea is yet to take off.

Flows into aggressive hybrid funds have been very tepid; even lower than large cap funds. Clearly, investors are yet to reconcile with the idea of adding debt to their portfolio when the returns on debt are fairly tepid. It is relatively more stable than pure equity.

The biggest advantage is that aggressive hybrids bring to the table is the stability and the resilience against all odds. Above all, they offer a tax efficient portfolio of constantly switching between equity and F&O!

 

Related Tags

  • #AggressiveHybridFunds
  • DebtFunds
  • EquityFunds
  • HybridFunds
  • MF
  • MutualFunds
  • PassiveFunds
Banner

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Union Budget 2026–27 Relaxes PMS Investment Rules for Overseas Indians

Union Budget 2026–27 Relaxes PMS Investment Rules for Overseas Indians

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Feb 2026|12:26 PM
Union Budget 2026: Finance Minister Announces ₹10,000 Crore Bio Pharma Shakti Scheme

Union Budget 2026: Finance Minister Announces ₹10,000 Crore Bio Pharma Shakti Scheme

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Feb 2026|12:12 PM
GAIL Q3 FY26 Revenue Slips 2.7% to ₹34,075.8 Crore

GAIL Q3 FY26 Revenue Slips 2.7% to ₹34,075.8 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Feb 2026|10:27 AM
Delhivery Q3 FY26 Profit Jumps 58.4% to ₹39.6 Crore

Delhivery Q3 FY26 Profit Jumps 58.4% to ₹39.6 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Feb 2026|09:41 AM
Birla Corp Q3 FY26 Profit Rises 69%, Revenue Declines to ₹2,158.7 Crore

Birla Corp Q3 FY26 Profit Rises 69%, Revenue Declines to ₹2,158.7 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
31 Jan 2026|06:04 PM
Read More

Invest Right News

ABB India: Robust growth, but cautions on near term

ABB India: Robust growth, but cautions on near term

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Apr 2024|11:16 AM
Dixon Technologies: Gaining from industry consolidation

Dixon Technologies: Gaining from industry consolidation

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Apr 2024|11:47 AM
Phoenix Mills: Revival in consumption encouraging

Phoenix Mills: Revival in consumption encouraging

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Apr 2024|11:00 AM
Shyam Metalics: Well set to deliver steady growth

Shyam Metalics: Well set to deliver steady growth

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Apr 2024|10:47 AM
BSE: Firing on all cylinders

BSE: Firing on all cylinders

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Apr 2024|10:33 AM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund & Specialized Investment Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.