LIC puts up a good show in Jan-26 on NBP and policy count

For the fifth month in a row, LIC saw aggressive expansion in new business premium (NBP) as well as policies sold. January 2026 NBP of LIC expanded 25.5%, which was supported by a 9.6% growth in policies sold. For LIC, the positive NBP thrust came from Group non-Single Premium Policies and Group Yearly Renewable policies. However, the good news is that LIC showed growth across all five categories. Here is the January 2026 insurance story.
The table captures new business premium (NBP) growth of life insurers for January 2026.
|
PARTICULARS
|
NBP
|
NBP
|
Growth YOY (%)
|
Growth YOY (%)
|Individual Single Premium
|
5,043.56
|
4,127.67
|
22.19%
|
11.96%
|Individual Non Single Premium
|
11,580.39
|
10,632.32
|
8.92%
|
9.38%
|Group Single Premium
|
19,316.99
|
14,823.41
|
30.31%
|
15.25%
|Group Non Single Premium
|
209.67
|
99.59
|
110.53%
|
66.14%
|Group Yearly Renewable Premium
|
1,327.74
|
1,142.17
|
16.25%
|
26.82%
|Grand Total Premium Flows
|
37,478.35
|
30,825.17
|
21.58%
|
13.90%
|PRIVATE INSURANCE COMPANIES
|Individual Single Premium
|
2,095.30
|
1,813.94
|
15.51%
|
9.68%
|Individual Non Single Premium
|
8,327.97
|
7,778.34
|
7.07%
|
12.42%
|Group Single Premium
|
5,517.04
|
3,944.31
|
39.87%
|
19.55%
|Group Non Single Premium
|
20.40
|
20.58
|
-0.87%
|
-27.00%
|Group Yearly Renewable Premium
|
1,076.63
|
975.33
|
10.39%
|
14.20%
|Private Insurer Premium Flows
|
17,037.34
|
14,532.50
|
17.24%
|
14.33%
|LIC OF INDIA
|Individual Single Premium
|
2,948.26
|
2,313.73
|
27.42%
|
13.71%
|Individual Non Single Premium
|
3,252.42
|
2,853.99
|
13.96%
|
1.69%
|Group Single Premium
|
13,799.95
|
10,879.10
|
26.85%
|
13.82%
|Group Non Single Premium
|
189.27
|
79.01
|
139.55%
|
78.55%
|Group Yearly Renewable Premium
|
251.11
|
166.84
|
50.51%
|
86.27%
|LIC Premium Flows
|
20,441.02
|
16,292.67
|
25.46%
|
13.57%
Data Source: Life Insurance Council (New Business Premiums – NBP figures are ₹ in Crore)
There are 2 quick takeaways from the recent NBP data.
On an absolute basis, the new business premiums are meaningfully higher than the year-ago period; although it has lagged sequentially.
In terms of number of policies sold, LIC sustained the turnaround in January 2026 with policies growing 9.6% yoy; as private insurers were tad lower at 8.3%.
|
PARTICULARS
|
Policies
|
Policies
|
Growth YOY (%)
|
Growth YOY (%)
|Individual Single Premium
|
1,30,255
|
1,10,295
|
18.10%
|
5.45%
|Individual Non Single Premium
|
26,44,079
|
24,30,447
|
8.79%
|
2.54%
|Group Single Premium
|
255
|
587
|
-56.56%
|
0.48%
|Group Non Single Premium
|
443
|
399
|
11.03%
|
7.24%
|Group Yearly Renewable Premium
|
1,429
|
1,998
|
-28.48%
|
-48.60%
|Grand Total No. of Policies
|
27,76,461
|
25,43,726
|
9.15%
|
2.62%
|PRIVATE INSURANCE COMPANIES
|Individual Single Premium
|
36,787
|
25,645
|
43.45%
|
24.28%
|Individual Non Single Premium
|
8,40,835
|
7,84,741
|
7.15%
|
5.37%
|Group Single Premium
|
189
|
199
|
-5.03%
|
-5.37%
|Group Non Single Premium
|
12
|
16
|
-25.00%
|
7.32%
|Group Yearly Renewable Premium
|
512
|
518
|
-1.16%
|
4.10%
|Private Insurer No. of Policies
|
8,78,335
|
8,11,119
|
8.29%
|
6.02%
|LIC OF INDIA
|Individual Single Premium
|
93,468
|
84,650
|
10.42%
|
-0.47%
|Individual Non Single Premium
|
18,03,244
|
16,45,706
|
9.57%
|
0.98%
|Group Single Premium
|
66
|
388
|
-82.99%
|
18.32%
|Group Non Single Premium
|
431
|
383
|
12.53%
|
7.23%
|Group Yearly Renewable Premium
|
917
|
1,480
|
-38.04%
|
-61.01%
|LIC No. of Policies
|
18,98,126
|
17,32,607
|
9.55%
|
0.79%
Data Source: Life Insurance Council (Number of Policies are absolute figures)
Here are quick life insurance takeaways for January 2026 in terms of number of policies sold.
Let us turn to how NBP of 5 largest private life insurers grew in January 2026.
In January 2026, 7 private insurers saw new business premium (NBP) collections of over ₹1,000 Crore, with overall NBP rising 17.2% y-o-y. The top 5 private insurers account for 63.8% of overall private sector insurance NBP.
|
SBI LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY
|
Jan-26 NBP
|
Jan-25 NBP
|
YOY Growth
|Individual Single Premium
|
833.06
|
704.43
|
18.26%
|Individual Non Single Premium
|
1,926.18
|
1,861.35
|
3.48%
|Group Single Premium
|
736.41
|
646.62
|
13.89%
|Group Non Single Premium
|
2.46
|
2.94
|
-16.33%
|Group Yearly Renewable Premium
|
35.65
|
59.92
|
-40.50%
|Total
|
3,533.76
|
3,275.26
|
7.89%
Data Source: Life Insurance Council
With NBP of ₹3,533.76 Crore in January 2026, SBI Life Insurance Company saw 7.9% yoy increase in NBP collections. Stellar growth of 18.3% came from Individual single premium policies and 13.9% from Group single premium policies. Number of group-yearly renewable policies contracted by -40.5% in Jan-26.
|
HDFC LIFE INSURANCE
|
Jan-26 NBP
|
Jan-25 NBP
|
YOY Growth
|Individual Single Premium
|
376.51
|
379.81
|
-0.87%
|Individual Non Single Premium
|
1,221.95
|
1,317.20
|
-7.23%
|Group Single Premium
|
1,290.07
|
1,288.98
|
0.08%
|Group Non Single Premium
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
N.A.
|Group Yearly Renewable Premium
|
35.17
|
25.44
|
38.25%
|Total
|
2,923.70
|
3,011.44
|
-2.91%
Data Source: Life Insurance Council
With NBP of ₹2,923.70 Crore in January 2026, HDFC Life Insurance saw -2.9% de-growth in new business premium yoy. Positive growth of 38.3% came from Group Yearly Renewable Premium policies, albeit on a smaller base. Individual single premium and non-single premium policies contracted, while group single premium policies were flat.
|
ICICI PRUDENTIAL LIFE INSURANCE
|
Jan-26 NBP
|
Jan-25 NBP
|
YOY Growth
|Individual Single Premium
|
176.76
|
169.61
|
4.22%
|Individual Non Single Premium
|
766.12
|
703.61
|
8.88%
|Group Single Premium
|
560.32
|
474.88
|
17.99%
|Group Non Single Premium
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
N.A.
|Group Yearly Renewable Premium
|
486.89
|
429.43
|
13.38%
|Total
|
1,990.08
|
1,777.53
|
11.96%
Data Source: Life Insurance Council
With NBP of ₹1,990.08 Crore in January 2026, ICICI Pru Life Insurance saw 12.0% growth in new business premium yoy. The sharpest growth of 18.0% and 13.4% came from Group Single Premium policies and Group Yearly Renewable premium policies respectively. Other segments managed to expand on a yoy basis, but that did not change the final growth outcome.
|
AXIS MAX LIFE INSURANCE
|
Jan-26 NBP
|
Jan-25 NBP
|
YOY Growth
|Individual Single Premium
|
217.46
|
201.54
|
7.90%
|Individual Non Single Premium
|
864.53
|
667.79
|
29.46%
|Group Single Premium
|
151.50
|
122.41
|
23.76%
|Group Non Single Premium
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
N.A.
|Group Yearly Renewable Premium
|
1.97
|
4.66
|
-57.73%
|Total
|
1,235.45
|
996.40
|
23.99%
Data Source: Life Insurance Council
With NBP of ₹1,235.45 Crore in January 2026, Axis Max Life Insurance saw 24.0% growth in new business premium yoy. Growth was dominated by Individual non-single Premium Policies and Group Single Premium policies.
|
BAJAJ LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY
|
Jan-26 NBP
|
Jan-25 NBP
|
YOY Growth
|Individual Single Premium
|
106.06
|
41.91
|
153.07%
|Individual Non Single Premium
|
632.83
|
582.79
|
8.59%
|Group Single Premium
|
401.68
|
227.36
|
76.67%
|Group Non Single Premium
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
N.A.
|Group Yearly Renewable Premium
|
50.39
|
33.47
|
50.55%
|Total
|
1,190.97
|
885.54
|
34.49%
Data Source: Life Insurance Council
With NBP of ₹1,190.97 Crore in January 2026, Bajaj Life Insurance NBP expanded by 34.5% yoy. Meaningful positive growth was seen Individual single premium policies at 153.1% and group single premium policies at 76.7%.
The big news, of course, is that LIC seems to have got back its mojo; both on new business premium growth, and number of policies sold. That is good news for insurance overall.
