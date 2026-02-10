iifl-logo

LIC puts up a good show in Jan-26 on NBP and policy count

10 Feb 2026 , 06:36 PM

LIC BEATS PRIVATE INSURERS AGAIN IN JANUARY 2026

For the fifth month in a row, LIC saw aggressive expansion in new business premium (NBP) as well as policies sold. January 2026 NBP of LIC expanded 25.5%, which was supported by a 9.6% growth in policies sold. For LIC, the positive NBP thrust came from Group non-Single Premium Policies and Group Yearly Renewable policies. However, the good news is that LIC showed growth across all five categories. Here is the January 2026 insurance story.

JANUARY 2026 LIFE NBP GROWS 21.6%, FY26 GROWS 13.9%

The table captures new business premium (NBP) growth of life insurers for January 2026.

PARTICULARS

NBP
(Jan-26)

NBP
(Jan-25)

Growth YOY (%)
Jan-26 / Jan-25

Growth YOY (%)
FY26 / FY25
Individual Single Premium

5,043.56

4,127.67

22.19%

11.96%
Individual Non Single Premium

11,580.39

10,632.32

8.92%

9.38%
Group Single Premium

19,316.99

14,823.41

30.31%

15.25%
Group Non Single Premium

209.67

99.59

110.53%

66.14%
Group Yearly Renewable Premium

1,327.74

1,142.17

16.25%

26.82%
Grand Total Premium Flows

37,478.35

30,825.17

21.58%

13.90%
PRIVATE INSURANCE COMPANIES
Individual Single Premium

2,095.30

1,813.94

15.51%

9.68%
Individual Non Single Premium

8,327.97

7,778.34

7.07%

12.42%
Group Single Premium

5,517.04

3,944.31

39.87%

19.55%
Group Non Single Premium

20.40

20.58

-0.87%

-27.00%
Group Yearly Renewable Premium

1,076.63

975.33

10.39%

14.20%
Private Insurer Premium Flows

17,037.34

14,532.50

17.24%

14.33%
LIC OF INDIA
Individual Single Premium

2,948.26

2,313.73

27.42%

13.71%
Individual Non Single Premium

3,252.42

2,853.99

13.96%

1.69%
Group Single Premium

13,799.95

10,879.10

26.85%

13.82%
Group Non Single Premium

189.27

79.01

139.55%

78.55%
Group Yearly Renewable Premium

251.11

166.84

50.51%

86.27%
LIC Premium Flows

20,441.02

16,292.67

25.46%

13.57%

Data Source: Life Insurance Council (New Business Premiums – NBP figures are ₹ in Crore)

There are 2 quick takeaways from the recent NBP data.

  • For January 2026, growth contribution came largely from LIC, followed by private insurers. In the case of LIC, Group non-Single Premiums and Group Yearly Renewable Premium policies led the way. In the case of private insurers, the growth was almost balanced across individual policies and group policies.
  • There was a sharp fall in premium collections in January 2026 at ₹37,478 Crore compared to ₹42,151 Crore in December 2025. NBP was sharply higher yoy at 21.6%. Private insurers saw their share of NBP fall in January 2026 to 45.6%; compared to 49.5% in December 2025. The NBP share of LIC has gone up correspondingly.

On an absolute basis, the new business premiums are meaningfully higher than the year-ago period; although it has lagged sequentially.

ANOTHER GOOD MONTH FOR LIC ON POLICY COUNT IN JAN-26

In terms of number of policies sold, LIC sustained the turnaround in January 2026 with policies growing 9.6% yoy; as private insurers were tad lower at 8.3%.

PARTICULARS

Policies
(Jan-26)

Policies
(Jan-25)

Growth YOY (%)
Jan-26 / Jan-25

Growth YOY (%)
FY26 / FY25
Individual Single Premium

1,30,255

1,10,295

18.10%

5.45%
Individual Non Single Premium

26,44,079

24,30,447

8.79%

2.54%
Group Single Premium

255

587

-56.56%

0.48%
Group Non Single Premium

443

399

11.03%

7.24%
Group Yearly Renewable Premium

1,429

1,998

-28.48%

-48.60%
Grand Total No. of Policies

27,76,461

25,43,726

9.15%

2.62%
PRIVATE INSURANCE COMPANIES
Individual Single Premium

36,787

25,645

43.45%

24.28%
Individual Non Single Premium

8,40,835

7,84,741

7.15%

5.37%
Group Single Premium

189

199

-5.03%

-5.37%
Group Non Single Premium

12

16

-25.00%

7.32%
Group Yearly Renewable Premium

512

518

-1.16%

4.10%
Private Insurer No. of Policies

8,78,335

8,11,119

8.29%

6.02%
LIC OF INDIA
Individual Single Premium

93,468

84,650

10.42%

-0.47%
Individual Non Single Premium

18,03,244

16,45,706

9.57%

0.98%
Group Single Premium

66

388

-82.99%

18.32%
Group Non Single Premium

431

383

12.53%

7.23%
Group Yearly Renewable Premium

917

1,480

-38.04%

-61.01%
LIC No. of Policies

18,98,126

17,32,607

9.55%

0.79%

Data Source: Life Insurance Council (Number of Policies are absolute figures)

Here are quick life insurance takeaways for January 2026 in terms of number of policies sold.

  • The overall insurance sector saw 9.2% spike in number of policies sold, led by LIC policy growth at 9.6% in January 2026. In comparison, growth in number of policies sold by private insurers was marginally lower at 8.3%.
  • Overall policies sold for January 2026 were lower MOM at 27.76 Lakhs compared to 28.78 Lakhs in December 2025. Private insurers saw their share of number of policies fall to 31.6% in the month of January 2026. LIC saw its share of policies spike to 68.4%.

Let us turn to how NBP of 5 largest private life insurers grew in January 2026.

NBP TRENDS: TOP 5 PRIVATE INSURERS BY NBP – JANUARY 2026

In January 2026, 7 private insurers saw new business premium (NBP) collections of over ₹1,000 Crore, with overall NBP rising 17.2% y-o-y. The top 5 private insurers account for 63.8% of overall private sector insurance NBP.

SBI LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY

Jan-26 NBP
(₹ in Crore)

Jan-25 NBP
(₹ in Crore)

YOY Growth
(in %)
Individual Single Premium

833.06

704.43

18.26%
Individual Non Single Premium

1,926.18

1,861.35

3.48%
Group Single Premium

736.41

646.62

13.89%
Group Non Single Premium

2.46

2.94

-16.33%
Group Yearly Renewable Premium

35.65

59.92

-40.50%
Total

3,533.76

3,275.26

7.89%

Data Source: Life Insurance Council

With NBP of ₹3,533.76 Crore in January 2026, SBI Life Insurance Company saw 7.9% yoy increase in NBP collections. Stellar growth of 18.3% came from Individual single premium policies and 13.9% from Group single premium policies. Number of group-yearly renewable policies contracted by -40.5% in Jan-26.

HDFC LIFE INSURANCE

Jan-26 NBP
(₹ in Crore)

Jan-25 NBP
(₹ in Crore)

YOY Growth
(in %)
Individual Single Premium

376.51

379.81

-0.87%
Individual Non Single Premium

1,221.95

1,317.20

-7.23%
Group Single Premium

1,290.07

1,288.98

0.08%
Group Non Single Premium

0.00

0.00

N.A.
Group Yearly Renewable Premium

35.17

25.44

38.25%
Total

2,923.70

3,011.44

-2.91%

Data Source: Life Insurance Council

With NBP of ₹2,923.70 Crore in January 2026, HDFC Life Insurance saw -2.9% de-growth in new business premium yoy. Positive growth of 38.3% came from Group Yearly Renewable Premium policies, albeit on a smaller base. Individual single premium and non-single premium policies contracted, while group single premium policies were flat.

ICICI PRUDENTIAL LIFE INSURANCE

Jan-26 NBP
(₹ in Crore)

Jan-25 NBP
(₹ in Crore)

YOY Growth
(in %)
Individual Single Premium

176.76

169.61

4.22%
Individual Non Single Premium

766.12

703.61

8.88%
Group Single Premium

560.32

474.88

17.99%
Group Non Single Premium

0.00

0.00

N.A.
Group Yearly Renewable Premium

486.89

429.43

13.38%
Total

1,990.08

1,777.53

11.96%

Data Source: Life Insurance Council

With NBP of ₹1,990.08 Crore in January 2026, ICICI Pru Life Insurance saw 12.0% growth in new business premium yoy. The sharpest growth of 18.0% and 13.4% came from Group Single Premium policies and Group Yearly Renewable premium policies respectively. Other segments managed to expand on a yoy basis, but that did not change the final growth outcome.

AXIS MAX LIFE INSURANCE

Jan-26 NBP
(₹ in Crore)

Jan-25 NBP
(₹ in Crore)

YOY Growth
(in %)
Individual Single Premium

217.46

201.54

7.90%
Individual Non Single Premium

864.53

667.79

29.46%
Group Single Premium

151.50

122.41

23.76%
Group Non Single Premium

0.00

0.00

N.A.
Group Yearly Renewable Premium

1.97

4.66

-57.73%
Total

1,235.45

996.40

23.99%

Data Source: Life Insurance Council

With NBP of ₹1,235.45 Crore in January 2026, Axis Max Life Insurance saw 24.0% growth in new business premium yoy. Growth was dominated by Individual non-single Premium Policies and Group Single Premium policies.

BAJAJ LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY

Jan-26 NBP
(₹ in Crore)

Jan-25 NBP
(₹ in Crore)

YOY Growth
(in %)
Individual Single Premium

106.06

41.91

153.07%
Individual Non Single Premium

632.83

582.79

8.59%
Group Single Premium

401.68

227.36

76.67%
Group Non Single Premium

0.00

0.00

N.A.
Group Yearly Renewable Premium

50.39

33.47

50.55%
Total

1,190.97

885.54

34.49%

Data Source: Life Insurance Council

With NBP of ₹1,190.97 Crore in January 2026, Bajaj Life Insurance NBP expanded by 34.5% yoy. Meaningful positive growth was seen Individual single premium policies at 153.1% and group single premium policies at 76.7%.

The big news, of course, is that LIC seems to have got back its mojo; both on new business premium growth, and number of policies sold. That is good news for insurance overall.

