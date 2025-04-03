March 2025– How sectors fared on returns, risk, and valuations

STOCK MARKET BIG PICTURE FOR MARCH 2025

How did the Indian stock markets perform in March 2025, in terms of generic, sectoral, and thematic indices? Here is a quick dekko.

Let us start with generic indices for March 2025. In this case, the 1-month returns were positive across all generic indices. The Nifty closed March 2025 with gains of 6.31%. The Nifty Next-50 was the star among generic indices gaining 10.55% in March 2025. Among smaller indices, mid-cap 100 index gained 7.85%, Small Cap Index gained 9.50%, while the Nifty Microcap 250 gained 6.19%.

What about thematic indices in March 2025. REITS Index was the only theme to give negative returns at -1.1%. The star performers in March 2025 were Nifty India Defence 24.75%, Nifty PSEs 16.03%, Nifty Energy 11.85%, Nifty Commodities 11.49%, Nifty Railways 10.69%, and Nifty Capital Markets 10.53%. Government spending and commodities were the broad themes in March 2025.

Let us turn to strategy indices in March 2025? There was a mixed performance across various strategies. For instance, Nifty 200 Value 30 stood out at 12.56% returns, followed by Nifty High Beta at 10.96%, and Nifty Value 50 at 10.80%. Momentum is one of the strategies that appeared to falter in March 2025.

Let us turn specifically to the sectoral indices and how they have performed in terms of returns, risk, and how they fare on valuations.

HOW SECTORAL INDICES FARED ON RETURNS IN LAST 1 YEAR?

The table captures the returns on key sectors with ranking on 1-year returns.

Sectoral

Index 1-Year

Returns 3-Year

Returns 5-Year

Returns Nifty Financial Services 20.67 14.58 22.79 Nifty Non-Banks 16.64 17.54 26.28 Nifty Healthcare Index 14.10 18.13 26.28 Nifty Pharma 12.01 16.77 24.98 Nifty Metal 10.90 13.47 43.81 Nifty Consumer Durables 10.66 10.04 24.23 Nifty Bank 10.40 13.29 22.62 Nifty Private Bank 10.11 12.61 20.99 Nifty IT 8.07 2.64 26.04 Nifty FMCG 1.24 15.88 16.53 Nifty Auto 0.17 27.41 36.25 Nifty Realty -5.23 22.86 37.55 Nifty Oil & Gas -6.87 11.31 25.80 Nifty PSU Bank -9.97 33.63 37.56 Nifty Media -17.28 -14.24 7.86

Data Source: NSE Indices

There are some interesting takeaways on 1 year returns.

Like in February, even in March, it BFSI that led the stakes. Nifty Financial Services Index leads with 20.67% returns in the last one year; followed by NBFCs at 16.64% and Healthcare at 14.10%. Media was down -17.28%, while PSU banks are down -9.97%. However, on a 5-year basis, all sectors have given positive CAGR returns.

Out of the 15 sectors, 11 sectors gave positive returns in last 1 year, while 4 sectors gave negative returns. The 15 sectors gave average returns of 5.04% in last 1 year. While the top-5 sectors gave 14.86%, bottom 5 gave -7.84%. Media has given negative returns even on a 3-year returns basis.

HOW SECTORAL INDICES FARED ON RISK IN LAST 1 YEAR?

Returns just represent one side of the coin. Here is a look at the risk picture.

Sectoral

Index 1-Year

Volatility 1-Year

Beta 1-Year

Correlation 1-Year

R2 Nifty PSU Bank 29.42 1.56 0.74 0.55 Nifty Realty 29.02 1.40 0.67 0.46 Nifty Media 26.75 1.07 0.56 0.31 Nifty Metal 25.47 1.35 0.74 0.55 Nifty Oil & Gas 24.04 1.36 0.79 0.63 Nifty Non-Banks 21.09 1.25 0.83 0.68 Nifty IT 20.01 0.79 0.55 0.30 Nifty Auto 19.88 1.09 0.76 0.59 Nifty Consumer Durables 18.81 0.90 0.67 0.45 Nifty Bank 17.11 1.06 0.86 0.75 Nifty Financial Services 17.11 1.07 0.88 0.77 Nifty Private Bank 16.90 1.01 0.84 0.70 Nifty Pharma 15.83 0.60 0.53 0.28 Nifty Healthcare Index 15.69 0.62 0.56 0.31 Nifty FMCG 14.54 0.49 0.47 0.22

Data Source: NSE Indices

The above table is ranked on 1-year volatility (standard deviation) starting with the most volatile sectors and going down to the least volatile sectors.

In terms of standard deviation of returns, PSU banks, realty, and metals continue to be the most volatile, despite the correction in recent months. Over a longer timeframe higher volatility has been compensated by higher returns in all these 3 sectors. Healthcare remains the only sector to give top class returns despite having low volatility among key sectoral indices.

The 15 sectors had average volatility of 20.78% and average beta of 1.04, which approximately reflects Nifty. A total of 10 of the 15 sectors were aggressive with beta of more than 1. FMCG, IT and Pharma remained the best portfolio diversification bets, due to low correlation with Nifty.

SECTORAL INDICES AND THE VALUATION PLAY IN LAST 1 YEAR

Finally, we look at sectoral valuations ranked on P/E ratios as of March 2025.

Sectoral Index Price/Earnings

(P/E Ratio) Price / Book

(P/BV) Dividend

Yield Nifty Consumer Durables 71.88 14.47 0.40 Nifty FMCG 42.81 10.26 2.04 Nifty Realty 41.08 4.92 0.42 Nifty Healthcare Index 37.62 5.87 0.54 Nifty Pharma 32.02 5.18 0.66 Nifty IT 27.87 7.64 2.81 Nifty Non-Banks 22.34 3.45 0.85 Nifty Metal 21.16 2.64 2.28 Nifty Auto 20.82 4.51 1.03 Nifty Financial Services 16.80 2.90 0.86 Nifty Private Bank 15.41 2.24 0.58 Nifty Bank 13.18 2.20 1.01 Nifty Oil & Gas 12.68 1.58 2.92 Nifty PSU Bank 6.62 1.22 2.36 Nifty Media 0.00 1.20 1.14

Data Source: NSE Indices

Here are key takeaways from the three valuation parameters.

Consumer durables, FMCG, and Realty are still having the richest valuations, despite the recent correction. The sharp correction has made many sectors attractive in dividend yield terms. For instance, oil & gas at 2.92%, IT at 2.81%, PSU Banks at 2.36%, Metals at 2.28%, and FMCG at 2.04% stand out as Dividend Yield picks.

The average P/E of all sectors stands at 25.49X, a small bounce since February. The average dividend yield looks relatively attractive at 1.33%.

Sectoral returns have shown positive traction in March 2025; although it is financials and healthcare that now stand out as the true-blue value stories!